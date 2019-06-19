Mathematical Modelling of Gas-Phase Complex Reaction Systems: Pyrolysis and Combustion - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444640871, 9780444640888

Mathematical Modelling of Gas-Phase Complex Reaction Systems: Pyrolysis and Combustion, Volume 45

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Tiziano Faravelli Flavio Manenti Eliseo Ranzi
eBook ISBN: 9780444640888
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128195796
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th June 2019
Page Count: 1034
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
220.00
187.00
250.00
212.50
195.00
165.75
349.94
297.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
349.94
297.45
250.00
212.50
195.00
165.75
220.00
187.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Part I: Kinetic Mechanisms

1. Thermochemistry

by Branko Ruscic, David H. Bross

2. Ab initio kinetics for pyrolysis and combustion systems

by Stephen J. Klippenstein, Carlo Cavallotti

3. Shock tube techniques for kinetic target data to improve reaction models

by Shengkai Wang, David F. Davidson, Ronald K. Hanson

4. Rate rules and reaction classes

by Kun Wang, Anthony M. Dean

5. Automatic generation of reaction mechanisms

by William H. Green

6. Kinetic modeling of the pyrolysis chemistry of fossil and alternative feedstocks

by Kevin Van Geem

7. Detailed kinetics of fossil and renewable fuel combustion

by Charles K. Westbrook, Henry J. Curran

8.  Experiments for kinetic mechanism assessment

by Philippe Dagaut

9. Detailed feedstock characterization for pyrolysis process

by Eliseo Ranzi, Sauro Pierucci, Mario Dente, Marco van Goethem, Eric Wagner

10. Surrogate fuels and combustion characteristics of liquid transportation fuels

by Stephen Dooley, Sang Hee Won, Frederick L. Dryer

11. Detailed Kinetic Mechanisms of Pollutant Formation in Combustion Processes

by Peter Glarborg

12. Detailed kinetic mechanisms of PAH and soot formation

by Andrea D’Anna, Mariano Sirignano

Part II: Numerical Methods and Model Validation

13. Numerical modeling of reacting systems with detailed kinetic mechanisms

by Alberto Cuoci

14. Uncertainty quantification and mnimization

by Hai Wang

15. Addressing the complexity of combustion kinetics: Data management and automatic model validation

by Matteo Pelucchi, Alessandro Stagni, Tiziano Faravelli

16. Model reduction and lumping procedures

by Perrine Pepiot, Liming Cai, Heinz Pitsch

Part III: Industrial Applications

17. Coil design for optimal ethylene yields

by Marco van Goethem, Peter Oud, Jelle-Gerard Wijnja, Rajaram Ramesh

18. Model predictive control and dynamic real-time optimization of steam cracking units

by Francesco Rossi, Maurizio Rovaglio, Flavio Manenti

19. Introducing chemical kinetics into large eddy simulation of turbulent reacting flows

by Eleonore Riber, B

20. Burners for reformers and cracking furnaces

by Charles E. Baukal, Mark Vaccari, Michael G. Claxton

 

Description

Mathematical Modelling of Gas-Phase Complex Reaction Systems: Pyrolysis and Combustion, Volume 45, gives an overview of the different steps involved in the development and application of detailed kinetic mechanisms, mainly relating to pyrolysis and combustion processes. The book is divided into two parts that cover the chemistry and kinetic models and then the numerical and statistical methods. It offers a comprehensive coverage of the theory and tools needed, along with the steps necessary for practical and industrial applications.

Key Features

  • Details thermochemical properties and "ab initio" calculations of elementary reaction rates
  • Details kinetic mechanisms of pyrolysis and combustion processes
  • Explains experimental data for improving reaction models and for kinetic mechanisms assessment
  • Describes surrogate fuels and molecular reconstruction of hydrocarbon liquid mixtures
  • Describes pollutant formation in combustion systems
  • Solves and validates the kinetic mechanisms using numerical and statistical methods
  • Outlines optimal design of industrial burners and optimization and dynamic control of pyrolysis furnaces
  • Outlines large eddy simulation of turbulent reacting flows

Readership

Chemical, mechanical, energy, process, process system, and environmental engineers, PhD students, and researchers

Details

No. of pages:
1034
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780444640888
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128195796

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Tiziano Faravelli Series Volume Editor

Tiziano Faravelli (Dipartimento di Chimica, Materiali e Ingegneria Chimica, Politecnico di Milano) is highly experienced in kinetics and computational fluid dynamics modeling. He also works on integration of lumped kinetic models in CFD codes for detailed studies of reactive environments. He is the author of more than 200 peer-reviewed papers on the topic and is the Leader of the CRECK Modeling Group at Politecnico di Milano (http://creckmodeling.chem.polimi.it).

Affiliations and Expertise

Dipartimento di Chimica, Materiali e Ingegneria Chimica, Politecnico di Milano, Milano, Italy

Flavio Manenti Series Volume Editor

Flavio Manenti (Dipartimento di Chimica, Materiali e Ingegneria Chimica, Politecnico di Milano) is experienced in chemical process simulations for design and operational purposes. He developed AG2S™ technology for thermal conversion of CO2 and codeveloped BzzMath library. He is the author of peer-reviewed papers and books on the topic and is the President of the Computer Aided Process Engineering (CAPE) Working Party at the European Federation of Chemical Engineering.

Affiliations and Expertise

Dipartimento di Chimica, Materiali e Ingegneria Chimica, Politecnico di Milano, Milano, Italy

Eliseo Ranzi Series Volume Editor

Eliseo Ranzi (Dipartimento di Chimica, Materiali e Ingegneria Chimica, Politecnico di Milano) is highly experienced in kinetic modeling of complex reaction systems, including pyrolysis, gasification, and combustion. He has authored many peer-reviewed papers on the topic. Notably, he also developed SPYRO package, which nowadays is commercialized by Pyrotec-Technip NL for industrial crackers.

Affiliations and Expertise

Dipartimento di Chimica, Materiali e Ingegneria Chimica, Politecnico di Milano, Milano, Italy

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.