Mathematical Modelling of Gas-Phase Complex Reaction Systems: Pyrolysis and Combustion, Volume 45
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part I: Kinetic Mechanisms
1. Thermochemistry
by Branko Ruscic, David H. Bross
2. Ab initio kinetics for pyrolysis and combustion systems
by Stephen J. Klippenstein, Carlo Cavallotti
3. Shock tube techniques for kinetic target data to improve reaction models
by Shengkai Wang, David F. Davidson, Ronald K. Hanson
4. Rate rules and reaction classes
by Kun Wang, Anthony M. Dean
5. Automatic generation of reaction mechanisms
by William H. Green
6. Kinetic modeling of the pyrolysis chemistry of fossil and alternative feedstocks
by Kevin Van Geem
7. Detailed kinetics of fossil and renewable fuel combustion
by Charles K. Westbrook, Henry J. Curran
8. Experiments for kinetic mechanism assessment
by Philippe Dagaut
9. Detailed feedstock characterization for pyrolysis process
by Eliseo Ranzi, Sauro Pierucci, Mario Dente, Marco van Goethem, Eric Wagner
10. Surrogate fuels and combustion characteristics of liquid transportation fuels
by Stephen Dooley, Sang Hee Won, Frederick L. Dryer
11. Detailed Kinetic Mechanisms of Pollutant Formation in Combustion Processes
by Peter Glarborg
12. Detailed kinetic mechanisms of PAH and soot formation
by Andrea D’Anna, Mariano Sirignano
Part II: Numerical Methods and Model Validation
13. Numerical modeling of reacting systems with detailed kinetic mechanisms
by Alberto Cuoci
14. Uncertainty quantification and mnimization
by Hai Wang
15. Addressing the complexity of combustion kinetics: Data management and automatic model validation
by Matteo Pelucchi, Alessandro Stagni, Tiziano Faravelli
16. Model reduction and lumping procedures
by Perrine Pepiot, Liming Cai, Heinz Pitsch
Part III: Industrial Applications
17. Coil design for optimal ethylene yields
by Marco van Goethem, Peter Oud, Jelle-Gerard Wijnja, Rajaram Ramesh
18. Model predictive control and dynamic real-time optimization of steam cracking units
by Francesco Rossi, Maurizio Rovaglio, Flavio Manenti
19. Introducing chemical kinetics into large eddy simulation of turbulent reacting flows
by Eleonore Riber, B
20. Burners for reformers and cracking furnaces
by Charles E. Baukal, Mark Vaccari, Michael G. Claxton
Description
Mathematical Modelling of Gas-Phase Complex Reaction Systems: Pyrolysis and Combustion, Volume 45, gives an overview of the different steps involved in the development and application of detailed kinetic mechanisms, mainly relating to pyrolysis and combustion processes. The book is divided into two parts that cover the chemistry and kinetic models and then the numerical and statistical methods. It offers a comprehensive coverage of the theory and tools needed, along with the steps necessary for practical and industrial applications.
Key Features
- Details thermochemical properties and "ab initio" calculations of elementary reaction rates
- Details kinetic mechanisms of pyrolysis and combustion processes
- Explains experimental data for improving reaction models and for kinetic mechanisms assessment
- Describes surrogate fuels and molecular reconstruction of hydrocarbon liquid mixtures
- Describes pollutant formation in combustion systems
- Solves and validates the kinetic mechanisms using numerical and statistical methods
- Outlines optimal design of industrial burners and optimization and dynamic control of pyrolysis furnaces
- Outlines large eddy simulation of turbulent reacting flows
Readership
Chemical, mechanical, energy, process, process system, and environmental engineers, PhD students, and researchers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1034
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 19th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444640888
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128195796
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Tiziano Faravelli Series Volume Editor
Tiziano Faravelli (Dipartimento di Chimica, Materiali e Ingegneria Chimica, Politecnico di Milano) is highly experienced in kinetics and computational fluid dynamics modeling. He also works on integration of lumped kinetic models in CFD codes for detailed studies of reactive environments. He is the author of more than 200 peer-reviewed papers on the topic and is the Leader of the CRECK Modeling Group at Politecnico di Milano (http://creckmodeling.chem.polimi.it).
Affiliations and Expertise
Dipartimento di Chimica, Materiali e Ingegneria Chimica, Politecnico di Milano, Milano, Italy
Flavio Manenti Series Volume Editor
Flavio Manenti (Dipartimento di Chimica, Materiali e Ingegneria Chimica, Politecnico di Milano) is experienced in chemical process simulations for design and operational purposes. He developed AG2S™ technology for thermal conversion of CO2 and codeveloped BzzMath library. He is the author of peer-reviewed papers and books on the topic and is the President of the Computer Aided Process Engineering (CAPE) Working Party at the European Federation of Chemical Engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dipartimento di Chimica, Materiali e Ingegneria Chimica, Politecnico di Milano, Milano, Italy
Eliseo Ranzi Series Volume Editor
Eliseo Ranzi (Dipartimento di Chimica, Materiali e Ingegneria Chimica, Politecnico di Milano) is highly experienced in kinetic modeling of complex reaction systems, including pyrolysis, gasification, and combustion. He has authored many peer-reviewed papers on the topic. Notably, he also developed SPYRO package, which nowadays is commercialized by Pyrotec-Technip NL for industrial crackers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dipartimento di Chimica, Materiali e Ingegneria Chimica, Politecnico di Milano, Milano, Italy