Mathematical Modelling of Environmental and Ecological Systems, Volume 11
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part I - Air Pollution. Some aspects of mathematical modelling of atmospheric transport and chemistry (L.K. Peters). Attenuation of air pollution by green belt (R.K. Kapoor, V.K. Gupta). Dispersion of a reactive air pollutant in a two layered environment (J.B. Shukla, R.S. Chauhan). Dispersion from a time dependent point source: Application to methyl isocynate leakage in Bhopal, India (R.S. Chauhan, J.B. Shukla and T.G. Hallam). Part II - Water Pollution. Taking advantage of topography in the siting of discharges in rivers (R. Smith). Analytical solution of 3-D unsteady state diffusion equation for a pollutant from a point source discharge in offshore region (V.P. Shukla). Part III - Population Ecology. Modelling survival in chemically stressed populations (T.G. Hallam). On the general structure of epidemic models (E. Beretta, V. Capasso). Equilibria and oscillations in age-structured population growth models (J.M. Cushing). Part IV - Community Ecology. Young predation and time delays (M. Saleem, V.S. Siddiqui and V. Gupta). Uniform persistence and global stability in models involving mutualism. I Predator-prey-mutualistic systems (H.I. Freedman, B. Rai). Part V - Resource Management. Dynamic interactions between economic, ecological and demographic variables (A. Cigno). Economic growth models: Effects of logistic population and technology (A. Shukla). A dynamic predator-prey model for the utilization of fishery resources: A case of trawling in Lake Kasumigaura (Y. Kitabatake).
Description
This volume contains a cross-section of the papers presented at the International Symposium on Mathematical Modelling of Ecological, Environmental and Biological Systems held in Kanpur, India, in August 1985. The choice of topics emphasizes many aspects of ecological and environmental matters including air and water pollution, ecotoxicology, resource management, epidemiology, and population and community ecology.
It is intended that this volume will focus international attention upon some problems in the ecological and environmental sciences that can be impacted by mathematical modelling and analysis.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1987
- Published:
- 1st October 1987
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444597687
About the Editors
J.B. Shukla Editor
Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, India
T.G. Hallam Editor
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA
V. Capasso Editor
Universita di Bari, Bari, Italy