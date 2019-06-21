Mathematical Modelling in Motor Neuroscience: State of the Art and Translation to the Clinic. Ocular Motor Plant and Gaze Stabilization Mechanisms, Volume 248

Section I - View of the field: Past present and future

1. Mathematical models and human disease

Lance M. Optican and Elena Pretegiani

2. Mathematical models: An extension of the clinician's mind

R. John Leigh and David S. Zee

Section II - Didactic: Modeling

3. Understanding the rotational vestibular ocular reflex: From differential equations to Laplace transforms

Stefano Ramat

4. Integration of past and current visual information during eye movements in amblyopia

Nicolas Deravet, Demet Yüksel, Jean-Jacques Orban de Xivry and Philippe Lefèvre

5. Mathematical models for dynamic, multisensory spatial orientation perception

Torin K. Clark, Michael C. Newman, Faisal Karmali, Charles M. Oman and Daniel M. Merfeld

Section III - Didactic: Translational

6. Non-commutative, nonlinear, and non-analytic aspects of the ocular motor plant

Joseph L. Demer

7. Clinical applications of control systems models: The neural integrators for eye movements

Shirin Sadeghpour, David S. Zee and R. John Leigh

Section IV - Research: Plant and binocular control

8. Translation and eccentric rotation in ocular motor modeling

Joseph L. Demer and Robert A. Clark

9. Extraocular muscles involved in convergence are innervated by an additional set of palisade endings that may differ in their excitability: A human study

Karoline Lienbacher, Kathrin Sänger, Sebastian Strassburger, Oliver Ehrt, Günther Rudolph, Miriam Barnerssoi and Anja K.E. Horn

10. On the retinal correspondences across the binocular visual field

Bernhard J.M. Hess

11. Motion and binocular disparity processing: Two sides of two different coins

Christian Quaia, Edmond J FitzGibbon, Lance M Optican and Bruce G Cumming

12. Non-linearity in gaze holding: Experimental results and possible mechanisms

Giovanni Bertolini, Fausto Romano, Nina Feddermann, Dominik Straumann, Alexander Andrea Tarnutzer and Stefano Ramat

13. Is infantile esotropia subcortical in origin?

Michael C. Brodsky

Section V - Research: Vestibular, balance, and postural control

14. The influence of target distance on perceptual self-motion thresholds and the vestibulo-ocular reflex during interaural translation

Susan King, Cyril Benoit and Faisal Karmali

15. Spatial orientation: Model-based approach to multi-sensory mechanisms

Amir Kheradmand and Jorge Otero-Millan

16. Theoretical framework for "unexplained" dizziness in the elderly: The role of small vessel disease

Diego Kaski, Heiko M. Rust, Richard Ibitoye, Qadeer Arshad, John H.J. Allum and

Adolfo M. Bronstein

17. The functional head impulse test: Comparing gain and percentage of correct answers

Maurizio Versino, Silvia Colnaghi, Giulia Corallo, Marco Mandalà and Stefano Ramat

18. Vestibular roll tilt thresholds partially mediate age-related effects on balance

Sinem Balta Beylergil, Faisal Karmali, Wei Wang, Maria Carolina Bermúdez Rey and Daniel M. Merfeld

19. The velocity storage time constant balances between accuracy and precision

Faisal Karmali

20. Toward dynamic modeling of visual-vestibular conflict detection

Isabelle T. Garzorz and Paul R. MacNeilage

21. A conceptual model of the visual control of posture

Adolfo M. Bronstein

22. Computational neurology of gravity perception involving semicircular canal dysfunction in unilateral vestibular lesions

Stefan Glasauer, Marianne Dieterich and Thomas Brandt

23. Effect of motor and sensory noise in the control of upright standing

Amel Cherif, Ian Loram and Jacopo Zenzeri

24. Model of optokinetic responses involving two different visual motion processing pathways

Kenichiro Miura, Aya Takemura, Masakatsu Taki and Kenji Kawano