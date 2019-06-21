Mathematical Modelling in Motor Neuroscience: State of the Art and Translation to the Clinic. Ocular Motor Plant and Gaze Stabilization Mechanisms, Volume 248
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section I - View of the field: Past present and future
1. Mathematical models and human disease
Lance M. Optican and Elena Pretegiani
2. Mathematical models: An extension of the clinician's mind
R. John Leigh and David S. Zee
Section II - Didactic: Modeling
3. Understanding the rotational vestibular ocular reflex: From differential equations to Laplace transforms
Stefano Ramat
4. Integration of past and current visual information during eye movements in amblyopia
Nicolas Deravet, Demet Yüksel, Jean-Jacques Orban de Xivry and Philippe Lefèvre
5. Mathematical models for dynamic, multisensory spatial orientation perception
Torin K. Clark, Michael C. Newman, Faisal Karmali, Charles M. Oman and Daniel M. Merfeld
Section III - Didactic: Translational
6. Non-commutative, nonlinear, and non-analytic aspects of the ocular motor plant
Joseph L. Demer
7. Clinical applications of control systems models: The neural integrators for eye movements
Shirin Sadeghpour, David S. Zee and R. John Leigh
Section IV - Research: Plant and binocular control
8. Translation and eccentric rotation in ocular motor modeling
Joseph L. Demer and Robert A. Clark
9. Extraocular muscles involved in convergence are innervated by an additional set of palisade endings that may differ in their excitability: A human study
Karoline Lienbacher, Kathrin Sänger, Sebastian Strassburger, Oliver Ehrt, Günther Rudolph, Miriam Barnerssoi and Anja K.E. Horn
10. On the retinal correspondences across the binocular visual field
Bernhard J.M. Hess
11. Motion and binocular disparity processing: Two sides of two different coins
Christian Quaia, Edmond J FitzGibbon, Lance M Optican and Bruce G Cumming
12. Non-linearity in gaze holding: Experimental results and possible mechanisms
Giovanni Bertolini, Fausto Romano, Nina Feddermann, Dominik Straumann, Alexander Andrea Tarnutzer and Stefano Ramat
13. Is infantile esotropia subcortical in origin?
Michael C. Brodsky
Section V - Research: Vestibular, balance, and postural control
14. The influence of target distance on perceptual self-motion thresholds and the vestibulo-ocular reflex during interaural translation
Susan King, Cyril Benoit and Faisal Karmali
15. Spatial orientation: Model-based approach to multi-sensory mechanisms
Amir Kheradmand and Jorge Otero-Millan
16. Theoretical framework for "unexplained" dizziness in the elderly: The role of small vessel disease
Diego Kaski, Heiko M. Rust, Richard Ibitoye, Qadeer Arshad, John H.J. Allum and
Adolfo M. Bronstein
17. The functional head impulse test: Comparing gain and percentage of correct answers
Maurizio Versino, Silvia Colnaghi, Giulia Corallo, Marco Mandalà and Stefano Ramat
18. Vestibular roll tilt thresholds partially mediate age-related effects on balance
Sinem Balta Beylergil, Faisal Karmali, Wei Wang, Maria Carolina Bermúdez Rey and Daniel M. Merfeld
19. The velocity storage time constant balances between accuracy and precision
Faisal Karmali
20. Toward dynamic modeling of visual-vestibular conflict detection
Isabelle T. Garzorz and Paul R. MacNeilage
21. A conceptual model of the visual control of posture
Adolfo M. Bronstein
22. Computational neurology of gravity perception involving semicircular canal dysfunction in unilateral vestibular lesions
Stefan Glasauer, Marianne Dieterich and Thomas Brandt
23. Effect of motor and sensory noise in the control of upright standing
Amel Cherif, Ian Loram and Jacopo Zenzeri
24. Model of optokinetic responses involving two different visual motion processing pathways
Kenichiro Miura, Aya Takemura, Masakatsu Taki and Kenji Kawano
Description
Mathematical Modelling in Motor Neuroscience: State of the Art and Translation to the Clinic. Ocular Motor Plant and Gaze Stabilization Mechanisms, Volume 248, the latest release in the Progress in Brain Research series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on a variety of topics, including Mathematical modeling in clinical and basic motor neuroscience, The math of medicine - the computational lessons learned from the human disease, Mathematical models - an extension of the clinician's mind, From differential equation to linear control systems: the study of the VOR, Closed lop and nonlinear systems, State-space equations and learning, Integrators and optimal control, and much more.
