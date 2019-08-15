Mathematical Modelling in Motor Neuroscience: State of the Art and Translation to the Clinic, Gaze Orienting Mechanisms and Disease, Volume 249

Section I -DIDACTIC: Modeling

1. Sequential Bayesian updating as a model for human perception

Stefan Glasauer

2. Maps and sensorimotor transformations for eye-head gaze shifts: Role of the midbrain superior colliculus

A. John van Opstal and Bahadir Kasap

3. Modeling gaze position-dependent opsoclonus

Lance M. Optican, Janet C. Rucker, John-Ross Rizzo and Todd E. Hudson

Section II - DIDACTIC: Translational

4. Eye position-dependent opsoclonus in mild traumatic brain injury

John-Ross Rizzo, Todd H. Hudson, Alexandra J. Sequeira, Weiwei Dai, Yash Chaudhry, John Martone, David S. Zee, Lance M. Optican, Laura J. Balcer, Steven L. Galetta and Janet C. Rucker

Section III - RESEARCH: Saccades

5. Saccades in Parkinson’s disease: Hypometric, slow, and maladaptive

Aasef G. Shaikh and Fatema F. Ghasia

6. Brainstem neural circuits for fixation and generation of saccadic eye movements

Yoshikazu Shinoda, Mayu Takahashi and Yuriko Sugiuchi

7. Morphological and electrophysiological characteristics of the commissural system in the superior colliculi for conrol of eye movements

Mayu Takahashi

8. Potassium channels in omnipause neurons

Ümit S Mayadali, Karoline Lienbacher, Michael Mustari, Michael Strupp and Anja KE Horn

9. The cerebellum improves the precision of antisaccades by a latency-duration trade-off

Pietro Piu, Elena Pretegiani, Francesca Rosini, Valeria Serchi, Domenica Zaino, Tommaso Chiantini and Alessandra Rufa

10. Saccade variability in healthy subjects and cerebellar patients

Eggert T and Straube A

11. Electrical stimulation in a spiking neural network model of monkey superior colliculus

A. John van Opstal and Bahadir Kasap

Section IV - RESEARCH: Adaptation

12. A neuronal process for adaptive control of primate saccadic system

Yoshiko Kojima

13. A unified computational framework for visual attention dynamics

Dario Zanca, Marco Gori and Alessandra Rufa

14. Improving the repeatability of two-rate model parameter estimations by using autoencoder networks

Ozdemir MC, Eggert T and Straube A

Section V - RESEARCH: Nystagmus

15. Rebound nystagmus, a window into the oculomotor integrator

Jorge Otero-Millan, Ayse I. Colpak, Amir Kheradmand and David S. Zee

16. Central positional nystagmus: Characteristics and model-based explanations

Jeong-Yoon Choi and Ji-Soo Kim

17. Modulation of acquired monocular pendular nystagmus in multiple sclerosis: A modeling approach

Ileok Jung, Sung-Hee Kim, Hyo-Jung Kim, Jeong-Yoon Choi and Ji-Soo Kim

18. Fixation instability in amblyopia: Oculomotor disease biomarkers predictive of treatment effectiveness

M. Scaramuzzi, J. Murray, J. Otero-Millan, Paolo Nucci, A.G. Shaikh and F.F. Ghasia

Section VI - RESEARCH: Dystonia

19. What can kinematic studies tell us about the mechanisms of dystonia?

Anna Sadnicka, Joseph Galea and Mark J. Edwards

20. Implications of asymmetric neural activity patterns in the basal ganglia outflow in the integrative neural network model for cervical dystonia

Alexey Sedov, Ulia Semenova, Svetlana Usova, Alexey Tomskiy, J. Douglas Crawford, H.A. Jinnah and Aasef G. Shaikh

21. A motor control model of task-specific dystonia and its rehabilitation

Anna Sadnicka and Jaume Rosset-Llobet

22. Tremor in chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy: Proof of unifying network model for dystonia

Nataliya Pyatka, Alexey Sedov, Benjamin L. Walter, H.A. Jinnah and Aasef G. Shaikh

Section VII - RESEARCH: Parkinson's disease

23. Oculomotor effects of medical and surgical treatments of Parkinson’s disease

Salil Patel, James J. Fitzgerald and Chrystalina A. Antoniades

24. Vestibular heading perception in Parkinson's disease

Sinem Balta Beylergil, Sarah Ozinga, Mark F. Walker, Cameron McIntyre and Aasef G. Shaikh

25. A new approach for estimation of spiketrain patterns in basal ganglia

Vladislav Myrov, Alexey Sedov, Alexey Tomskiy, Ludmila Myrova and Elena Belova

Section VIII - RESEARCH: Others

26. A model-based study of internuclear ophthalmoparesis and ocular-motor fatigue in multiple sclerosis

Jonathan B. Jacobs, Clara Chisari, Margaret M. Skelly, Mark F. Walker and Alessandro Serra

27. Central positional vertigo: A clinical-imaging study

Emiliano De Schutter, Zachariah O. Adham and Jorge C. Kattah

28. Eye-hand re-coordination: A pilot investigation of gaze and reach biofeedback in chronic stroke

John-Ross Rizzo, Mahya Beheshti, Azadeh Shafieesabet, James Fung, Maryam Hosseini, Janet C. Rucker, Lawrence H. Snyder and Todd E. Hudson

29. Kinematics and the neurophysiological study of visually-guided eye movements

Laurent Goffart

30. Deficient head motor control in functional dizziness: Experimental evidence of central sensory-motor dysfunction in persistent physical symptoms

Nadine Lehnen, Lena Schröder, Peter Henningsen, Stefan Glasauer and Cecilia Ramaioli