Mathematical Modelling in Motor Neuroscience: State of the Art and Translation to the Clinic, Gaze Orienting Mechanisms and Disease, Volume 249
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section I -DIDACTIC: Modeling
1. Sequential Bayesian updating as a model for human perception
Stefan Glasauer
2. Maps and sensorimotor transformations for eye-head gaze shifts: Role of the midbrain superior colliculus
A. John van Opstal and Bahadir Kasap
3. Modeling gaze position-dependent opsoclonus
Lance M. Optican, Janet C. Rucker, John-Ross Rizzo and Todd E. Hudson
Section II - DIDACTIC: Translational
4. Eye position-dependent opsoclonus in mild traumatic brain injury
John-Ross Rizzo, Todd H. Hudson, Alexandra J. Sequeira, Weiwei Dai, Yash Chaudhry, John Martone, David S. Zee, Lance M. Optican, Laura J. Balcer, Steven L. Galetta and Janet C. Rucker
Section III - RESEARCH: Saccades
5. Saccades in Parkinson’s disease: Hypometric, slow, and maladaptive
Aasef G. Shaikh and Fatema F. Ghasia
6. Brainstem neural circuits for fixation and generation of saccadic eye movements
Yoshikazu Shinoda, Mayu Takahashi and Yuriko Sugiuchi
7. Morphological and electrophysiological characteristics of the commissural system in the superior colliculi for conrol of eye movements
Mayu Takahashi
8. Potassium channels in omnipause neurons
Ümit S Mayadali, Karoline Lienbacher, Michael Mustari, Michael Strupp and Anja KE Horn
9. The cerebellum improves the precision of antisaccades by a latency-duration trade-off
Pietro Piu, Elena Pretegiani, Francesca Rosini, Valeria Serchi, Domenica Zaino, Tommaso Chiantini and Alessandra Rufa
10. Saccade variability in healthy subjects and cerebellar patients
Eggert T and Straube A
11. Electrical stimulation in a spiking neural network model of monkey superior colliculus
A. John van Opstal and Bahadir Kasap
Section IV - RESEARCH: Adaptation
12. A neuronal process for adaptive control of primate saccadic system
Yoshiko Kojima
13. A unified computational framework for visual attention dynamics
Dario Zanca, Marco Gori and Alessandra Rufa
14. Improving the repeatability of two-rate model parameter estimations by using autoencoder networks
Ozdemir MC, Eggert T and Straube A
Section V - RESEARCH: Nystagmus
15. Rebound nystagmus, a window into the oculomotor integrator
Jorge Otero-Millan, Ayse I. Colpak, Amir Kheradmand and David S. Zee
16. Central positional nystagmus: Characteristics and model-based explanations
Jeong-Yoon Choi and Ji-Soo Kim
17. Modulation of acquired monocular pendular nystagmus in multiple sclerosis: A modeling approach
Ileok Jung, Sung-Hee Kim, Hyo-Jung Kim, Jeong-Yoon Choi and Ji-Soo Kim
18. Fixation instability in amblyopia: Oculomotor disease biomarkers predictive of treatment effectiveness
M. Scaramuzzi, J. Murray, J. Otero-Millan, Paolo Nucci, A.G. Shaikh and F.F. Ghasia
Section VI - RESEARCH: Dystonia
19. What can kinematic studies tell us about the mechanisms of dystonia?
Anna Sadnicka, Joseph Galea and Mark J. Edwards
20. Implications of asymmetric neural activity patterns in the basal ganglia outflow in the integrative neural network model for cervical dystonia
Alexey Sedov, Ulia Semenova, Svetlana Usova, Alexey Tomskiy, J. Douglas Crawford, H.A. Jinnah and Aasef G. Shaikh
21. A motor control model of task-specific dystonia and its rehabilitation
Anna Sadnicka and Jaume Rosset-Llobet
22. Tremor in chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy: Proof of unifying network model for dystonia
Nataliya Pyatka, Alexey Sedov, Benjamin L. Walter, H.A. Jinnah and Aasef G. Shaikh
Section VII - RESEARCH: Parkinson's disease
23. Oculomotor effects of medical and surgical treatments of Parkinson’s disease
Salil Patel, James J. Fitzgerald and Chrystalina A. Antoniades
24. Vestibular heading perception in Parkinson's disease
Sinem Balta Beylergil, Sarah Ozinga, Mark F. Walker, Cameron McIntyre and Aasef G. Shaikh
25. A new approach for estimation of spiketrain patterns in basal ganglia
Vladislav Myrov, Alexey Sedov, Alexey Tomskiy, Ludmila Myrova and Elena Belova
Section VIII - RESEARCH: Others
26. A model-based study of internuclear ophthalmoparesis and ocular-motor fatigue in multiple sclerosis
Jonathan B. Jacobs, Clara Chisari, Margaret M. Skelly, Mark F. Walker and Alessandro Serra
27. Central positional vertigo: A clinical-imaging study
Emiliano De Schutter, Zachariah O. Adham and Jorge C. Kattah
28. Eye-hand re-coordination: A pilot investigation of gaze and reach biofeedback in chronic stroke
John-Ross Rizzo, Mahya Beheshti, Azadeh Shafieesabet, James Fung, Maryam Hosseini, Janet C. Rucker, Lawrence H. Snyder and Todd E. Hudson
29. Kinematics and the neurophysiological study of visually-guided eye movements
Laurent Goffart
30. Deficient head motor control in functional dizziness: Experimental evidence of central sensory-motor dysfunction in persistent physical symptoms
Nadine Lehnen, Lena Schröder, Peter Henningsen, Stefan Glasauer and Cecilia Ramaioli
Description
Mathematical Modelling in Motor Neuroscience: State of the Art and Translation to the Clinic, Gaze Orienting Mechanisms and Disease, Volume 249, the latest release in the Progress in Brain Research series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on a variety of topics, including Sequential Bayesian updating, Maps and Sensorimotor Transformations for Eye-Head Gaze Shifts: Role of the Midbrain Superior Colliculus, Modeling Gaze Position-Dependent Opsoclonus, Eye Position-Dependent Opsoclonus in Mild Traumatic Brain Injury, Saccades in Parkinson's disease -- hypometric, slow, and maladaptive, Brainstem Neural Circuits for Fixation and Generation of Saccadic Eye Movements, and much more.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Progress in Brain Research series
- Includes the latest information on mathematical modeling in motor neuroscience
Readership
Postgraduates and researchers in the area of mathematical modelling, motor neuroscince and neuroscience in general
Details
- No. of pages:
- 410
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 15th August 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444642547
About the Serial Volume Editors
R John Leigh Serial Volume Editor
John Leigh worts at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.
Affiliations and Expertise
Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH, USA
Stefano Ramat Serial Volume Editor
Stefano Ramat works at Università di Pavia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Universita di Pavia, Italy
Aasef Shaikh Serial Volume Editor
Aasef G. Shaikh works at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in Cleveland.
Affiliations and Expertise
University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, Cleveland, USA