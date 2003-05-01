Mathematical Modelling in Education and Culture
1st Edition
ICTMA 10
Description
The mathematical modelling movement in mathematics education at school and university level has been influencing curricula for about 25 years. Lecturers will find material to enhance their teaching and extracurricular activities and educators will find innovative ideas to inform their course design and focus their research, while students will find interesting problems to explore.
Key Features
- Helps lecturers enhance their teaching and extracurricular activities
- Provides educators with innovative ideas to inform their course design and focus their research
- Students will find interesting problems to explore
Readership
Math teachers
Table of Contents
Section A Research in teaching, learning and assessment; Section B Mathematical modelling competitions; Section C Using technology in the teaching of modelling; Section D Models for use in teaching; Section E Teacher education; Section F Innovative modelling courses; Panel discussion.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 342
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2003
- Published:
- 1st May 2003
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857099556
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781904275053
About the Author
Q-X Ye
Affiliations and Expertise
Beijing Institute of Technology, China
W Blum
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Kassel, Germany
S K Houston
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Ulster, Ireland
Q-Y Jiang
Affiliations and Expertise
Tsinghua University, China