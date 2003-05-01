Mathematical Modelling in Education and Culture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781904275053, 9780857099556

Mathematical Modelling in Education and Culture

1st Edition

ICTMA 10

Authors: Q-X Ye W Blum S K Houston Q-Y Jiang
eBook ISBN: 9780857099556
Hardcover ISBN: 9781904275053
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st May 2003
Page Count: 342
Description

The mathematical modelling movement in mathematics education at school and university level has been influencing curricula for about 25 years. Lecturers will find material to enhance their teaching and extracurricular activities and educators will find innovative ideas to inform their course design and focus their research, while students will find interesting problems to explore.

  • Helps lecturers enhance their teaching and extracurricular activities
  • Provides educators with innovative ideas to inform their course design and focus their research
  • Students will find interesting problems to explore

Math teachers

Table of Contents

Section A Research in teaching, learning and assessment; Section B Mathematical modelling competitions; Section C Using technology in the teaching of modelling; Section D Models for use in teaching; Section E Teacher education; Section F Innovative modelling courses; Panel discussion.

No. of pages:
342
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857099556
Hardcover ISBN:
9781904275053

About the Author

Q-X Ye

Beijing Institute of Technology, China

W Blum

University of Kassel, Germany

S K Houston

University of Ulster, Ireland

Q-Y Jiang

Tsinghua University, China

