Mathematical Modelling and Numerical Methods in Finance, Volume 15

Part I: Mathematical Models

1. On Model Risk

2. Robust Optimization Problems in Finance

3. A Survey of Stochastic Portfolio Theory

4. Stochastic Volatility Modeling and Use of Perturbation Methods

5. Downside and Drawdown Risk Characteristics of Optimal Continuous Time

6. Portfolio of Choice and Valuation in Incomplete Markets

7. Integration by Parts Formulas for Levy Processes Application in Finance

Part II: Computational Methods

8. On the Discrete Time Capital Asset Pricing Model

9. Quantization Methods and Applications to Numerical Problems in Finance

10. Recombining Binomial Tree Approximations for Diffusions

11. Computational Methods for Calibration

12. Numerical Methods in Finance: Monte Carlo Methods

Part III: Applications

13. Real Options

14. Anticipative Stochastic Control for Levy Processes with Application to Insider Trading

15. Functional Quantization and Applications to the Pricing of Path-Dependent Derivatives.

16. Stochastic Clock in Financial Markets

17. Exotic Options

18. Filtering a Regime Switching VG Price Process