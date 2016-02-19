Mathematical Methods XIB

Physical Chemistry: An Advanced Treatise, Volume XIB: Mathematical Methods focuses on mathematical techniques that consist of concepts relating to differentiation and integration.

This book discusses the methods in lattice statistics, Pfaffian solution of the planar Ising problem, and probability theory and stochastic processes. The random variables and probability distributions, non-equilibrium problems, Brownian motion, and scattering theory are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the elastic scattering from atoms, solution of integral and differential equations, concepts in graph theory, and theory of operator equations.

This volume provides graduate and physical chemistry students a basic understanding of mathematical techniques important in chemistry.