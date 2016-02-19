Mathematical Methods in Chemical Engineering - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123844569, 9780080923703

Mathematical Methods in Chemical Engineering

2nd Edition

Authors: V. Jensen G. Jeffreys
eBook ISBN: 9780080923703
Paperback ISBN: 9780123844569
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th December 1977
Page Count: 599
About the Author

V. Jensen

Affiliations and Expertise

The University, Birmingham, England

G. Jeffreys

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Birmingham, UK

