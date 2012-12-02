Computer Science and Applied Mathematics: Mathematical Methods for Wave Phenomena focuses on the methods of applied mathematics, including equations, wave fronts, boundary value problems, and scattering problems.

The publication initially ponders on first-order partial differential equations, Dirac delta function, Fourier transforms, asymptotics, and second-order partial differential equations. Discussions focus on prototype second-order equations, asymptotic expansions, asymptotic expansions of Fourier integrals with monotonic phase, method of stationary phase, propagation of wave fronts, and variable index of refraction. The text then examines wave equation in one space dimension, as well as initial boundary value problems, characteristics for the wave equation in one space dimension, and asymptotic solution of the Klein-Gordon equation.

The manuscript offers information on wave equation in two and three dimensions and Helmholtz equation and other elliptic equations. Topics include energy integral, domain of dependence, and uniqueness, scattering problems, Green's functions, and problems in unbounded domains and the Sommerfeld radiation condition. The asymptotic techniques for direct scattering problems and the inverse methods for reflector imaging are also elaborated.

The text is a dependable reference for computer science experts and mathematicians pursuing studies on the mathematical methods of wave phenomena.