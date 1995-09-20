Mathematical Methods for Physicists - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780120598151, 9781483288062

Mathematical Methods for Physicists

4th Edition

Authors: George Arfken Hans Weber
eBook ISBN: 9781483288062
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th September 1995
Page Count: 1029
Description

This new and completely revised Fourth Edition provides thorough coverage of the important mathematics needed for upper-division and graduate study in physics and engineering. Following more than 28 years of successful class-testing, Mathematical Methods for Physicists is considered the standard text on the subject.

A new chapter on nonlinear methods and chaos is included, as are revisions of the differential equations and complex variables chapters. The entire book has been made even more accessible, with special attention given to clarity, completeness, and physical motivation. It is an excellent reference apart from its course use.

Key Features

This revised Fourth Edition includes:

Modernized terminology

Group theoretic methods brought together and expanded in a new chapter

An entirely new chapter on nonlinear mathematical physics

Significant revisions of the differential equations and complex variables chapters

Many new or improved exercises

Forty new or improved figures

An update of computational techniques for today's contemporary tools, such as microcomputers, Numerical Recipes, and Mathematica(r), among others

Readership

Physical science students taking a mathematical course (senior, first year graduate level). This textbook also serves as reference work for professional scientists and graduate students.

Table of Contents

Vector Analysis. Vector Analysis in Curved Coordinates and Tensors. Determinants and Matrices. Group Theory. Infinite Series. Functions of a Complex Variable I: Analytic Properties Mapping. Functions of a Complex Variable II: Calculus of Residues. Differential Equations. Sturm-Liouville Theory--Orthogonal Functions. The Gamma Function (Factorial Function). Bessel Functions. Legendre Functions. Special Functions. Fourier Series. Integral Transforms. Integral Equations. Calculusof Variations. Nonlinear Methods and Chaos. Appendix I: Real Zeros of a Function. Appendix II: Gaussian Quadrature. General References. Index.

Details

No. of pages: 1029
1029
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483288062

About the Author

George Arfken

Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, USA

Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, USA

Hans Weber

University of Virginia, USA

University of Virginia, USA

Reviews

@qu:Many instructors have considered the 3rd edition, which has Arfken as the sole author, to be the best available compendium of the mathematics required for advanced study in science and engineering. Overall, this reviewer finds that the 4th edition is a significant improvement over the 3rd and enthusiastically recommends the 4th edition for both reference and classroom use. @source:--AMERICAN JOURNAL OF PHYSICS

