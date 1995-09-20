Mathematical Methods for Physicists
4th Edition
This new and completely revised Fourth Edition provides thorough coverage of the important mathematics needed for upper-division and graduate study in physics and engineering. Following more than 28 years of successful class-testing, Mathematical Methods for Physicists is considered the standard text on the subject.
A new chapter on nonlinear methods and chaos is included, as are revisions of the differential equations and complex variables chapters. The entire book has been made even more accessible, with special attention given to clarity, completeness, and physical motivation. It is an excellent reference apart from its course use.
This revised Fourth Edition includes:
Modernized terminology
Group theoretic methods brought together and expanded in a new chapter
An entirely new chapter on nonlinear mathematical physics
Significant revisions of the differential equations and complex variables chapters
Many new or improved exercises
Forty new or improved figures
An update of computational techniques for today's contemporary tools, such as microcomputers, Numerical Recipes, and Mathematica(r), among others
Physical science students taking a mathematical course (senior, first year graduate level). This textbook also serves as reference work for professional scientists and graduate students.
Vector Analysis. Vector Analysis in Curved Coordinates and Tensors. Determinants and Matrices. Group Theory. Infinite Series. Functions of a Complex Variable I: Analytic Properties Mapping. Functions of a Complex Variable II: Calculus of Residues. Differential Equations. Sturm-Liouville Theory--Orthogonal Functions. The Gamma Function (Factorial Function). Bessel Functions. Legendre Functions. Special Functions. Fourier Series. Integral Transforms. Integral Equations. Calculusof Variations. Nonlinear Methods and Chaos. Appendix I: Real Zeros of a Function. Appendix II: Gaussian Quadrature. General References. Index.
- 1029
- English
- © Academic Press 1995
- 20th September 1995
- Academic Press
- 9781483288062
George Arfken
Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, USA
Hans Weber
University of Virginia, USA
@qu:Many instructors have considered the 3rd edition, which has Arfken as the sole author, to be the best available compendium of the mathematics required for advanced study in science and engineering. Overall, this reviewer finds that the 4th edition is a significant improvement over the 3rd and enthusiastically recommends the 4th edition for both reference and classroom use. @source:--AMERICAN JOURNAL OF PHYSICS