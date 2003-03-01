Mathematical Methods for Mathematicians, Physical Scientists and Engineers
1st Edition
Description
This practical introduction encapsulates the entire content of teaching material for UK honours degree courses in mathematics, physics, chemistry and engineering, and is also appropriate for post-graduate study. It imparts the necessary mathematics for use of the techniques, with subject-related worked examples throughout. The text is supported by challenging problem exercises (and answers) to test student comprehension. Index notation used in the text simplifies manipulations in the sections on vectors and tensors. Partial differential equations are discussed, and special functions introduced as solutions. The book will serve for postgraduate reference worldwide, with variation for USA.
Key Features
- Imparts the necessary mathematics for use of the techniques, with subject-related worked examples throughout
- Encapsulates the entire context of teaching material for UK honours degree courses in mathematics, physics, chemistry and engineering, and is also appropriate for post-graduate study
Readership
Mathematicians, physical scientists, and engineers
Table of Contents
- Functions of one variable
2. Complex numbers
3. Integration
4. Infinite series
5. Matrices and determinants
6. Vector algebra
7. Functions of several variables
8. Ordinary differential equations
9. Line, surface and volume integrals
10. Vector analysis
11. Fourier series
12. Partial differential equations
13. Some special functions
14. Functions of a complex variable
15. Tensors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2003
- Published:
- 1st March 2003
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857099563
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781904275107
About the Author
Jeremy Dunning-Davies
Jeremy Dunning-Davies, University of Hull, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Hull, UK