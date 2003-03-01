Mathematical Methods for Mathematicians, Physical Scientists and Engineers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781904275107, 9780857099563

Mathematical Methods for Mathematicians, Physical Scientists and Engineers

1st Edition

Authors: Jeremy Dunning-Davies
eBook ISBN: 9780857099563
Paperback ISBN: 9781904275107
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st March 2003
Page Count: 416
Description

This practical introduction encapsulates the entire content of teaching material for UK honours degree courses in mathematics, physics, chemistry and engineering, and is also appropriate for post-graduate study. It imparts the necessary mathematics for use of the techniques, with subject-related worked examples throughout. The text is supported by challenging problem exercises (and answers) to test student comprehension. Index notation used in the text simplifies manipulations in the sections on vectors and tensors. Partial differential equations are discussed, and special functions introduced as solutions. The book will serve for postgraduate reference worldwide, with variation for USA.

  • Imparts the necessary mathematics for use of the techniques, with subject-related worked examples throughout
  • Encapsulates the entire context of teaching material for UK honours degree courses in mathematics, physics, chemistry and engineering, and is also appropriate for post-graduate study

Mathematicians, physical scientists, and engineers

  1. Functions of one variable
    2. Complex numbers
    3. Integration
    4. Infinite series
    5. Matrices and determinants
    6. Vector algebra
    7. Functions of several variables
    8. Ordinary differential equations
    9. Line, surface and volume integrals
    10. Vector analysis
    11. Fourier series
    12. Partial differential equations
    13. Some special functions
    14. Functions of a complex variable
    15. Tensors

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857099563
Paperback ISBN:
9781904275107

Jeremy Dunning-Davies

Jeremy Dunning-Davies, University of Hull, UK

University of Hull, UK

