Mathematical Logic in Computer Science
1st Edition
Authors: B. Dömölki T. Gergely
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444854407
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 12th February 1981
Description
This volume contains 31 papers prepared for the Colloquium on Mathematical Logic in Programming held in Salgótarján, Hungary. Main topics of the Colloquium include:
- Model theoretical, universal algebra and category theoretical approaches to program semantics
- Logical and model theoretical approaches to program-verification, data representation and problem specification
- Logical and model theoretical approaches to theorem proving, automatic programming and automatic problem solving
- Very high level, logical based programming languages.
