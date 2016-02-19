Mathematical Logic in Computer Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444854407

Mathematical Logic in Computer Science

1st Edition

Authors: B. Dömölki T. Gergely
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444854407
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 12th February 1981
Description

This volume contains 31 papers prepared for the Colloquium on Mathematical Logic in Programming held in Salgótarján, Hungary. Main topics of the Colloquium include:

  • Model theoretical, universal algebra and category theoretical approaches to program semantics
  • Logical and model theoretical approaches to program-verification, data representation and problem specification
  • Logical and model theoretical approaches to theorem proving, automatic programming and automatic problem solving
  • Very high level, logical based programming languages.

