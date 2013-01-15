Mathematical Concepts and Methods in Modern Biology
Mathematical Concepts and Methods in Modern Biology offers a quantitative framework for analyzing, predicting, and modulating the behavior of complex biological systems. The book presents important mathematical concepts, methods and tools in the context of essential questions raised in modern biology.
Designed around the principles of project-based learning and problem-solving, the book considers biological topics such as neuronal networks, plant population growth, metabolic pathways, and phylogenetic tree reconstruction. The mathematical modeling tools brought to bear on these topics include Boolean and ordinary differential equations, projection matrices, agent-based modeling and several algebraic approaches. Heavy computation in some of the examples is eased by the use of freely available open-source software.
- Features self-contained chapters with real biological research examples using freely available computational tools
- Spans several mathematical techniques at basic to advanced levels
- Offers broad perspective on the uses of algebraic geometry/polynomial algebra in molecular systems biology
Researchers, educators, and students engaged in Biological Research and Mathematics
- 372
- English
- © Academic Press 2013
- 15th January 2013
- Academic Press
- 9780124157934
- 9780124157804
Raina Robeva
Raina Robeva was born in Sofia, Bulgaria. She holds a PhD in Mathematics from the University of Virginia and has broad research interests spanning theoretical mathematics, applied probability, and systems biology. Robeva is the founding Chief Editor of the journal Frontiers in Systems Biology and the lead author/editor of the books An Invitation to Biomathematics (2008), Mathematical Concepts and Methods in Modern Biology: Using Modern Discrete Models (2013), and Algebraic and Discrete Mathematical Methods for Modern Biology (2015), all published by Academic Press. She is Professor of Mathematical Sciences and Director of the Center for Science and Technology in Society at Sweet Briar College.
Professor of Mathematical Sciences, Sweet Briar College, VA, USA
Terrell Hodge
Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo, MI, USA
"Contributors in biology, in mathematics, and in bioinformatics introduce undergraduate students and their instructors to more applications of discrete mathematics to biology than can be found in standard textbooks. The goal is not to be comprehensive, but to open the door to more advanced and specialized resources."--Reference and Research Book News, August 2013