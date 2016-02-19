Mathematical Basis of Statistics provides information pertinent to the methods and the mathematical basis of statistics. This book discusses the fundamental notion of statistical space.

Organized into 12 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the notion of statistical space in mathematical statistics and discusses other analogies with probability theory. This text then presents the notions of sufficiency and freedom, which are fundamental and useful in statistics but do not correspond to any notion in probability theory. Other chapters consider the theory of nonsequential tests and explain the practical meaning of the mathematical tools employed in statistics. This book discusses as well distributions used most frequently in classical statistical problems based on the normal distribution and provides relationships among these distributions. The final chapter deals with certain problems of mathematical statistics that are related to various problems of functional analysis.

This book is a valuable resource for graduate and postgraduate students.