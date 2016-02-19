Mathematical Aspects of Finite Elements in Partial Differential Equations
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Symposium Conducted by the Mathematics Research Center, the University of Wisconsin–Madison, April 1 – 3, 1974
Description
Mathematical Aspects of Finite Elements in Partial Differential Equations addresses the mathematical questions raised by the use of finite elements in the numerical solution of partial differential equations. This book covers a variety of topics, including finite element method, hyperbolic partial differential equation, and problems with interfaces. Organized into 13 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the class of finite element subspaces with numerical examples. This text then presents as models the Dirichlet problem for the potential and bipotential operator and discusses the question of non-conforming elements using the classical Ritz- and least-squares-method. Other chapters consider some error estimates for the Galerkin problem by such energy considerations. This book discusses as well the spatial discretization of problem and presents the Galerkin method for ordinary differential equations using polynomials of degree k. The final chapter deals with the continuous-time Galerkin method for the heat equation. This book is a valuable resource for mathematicians.
Table of Contents
Preface
Higher Order Local Accuracy by Averaging in the Finite Element Method
Convergence of Nonconforming Methods
Some Convergence Results for Galerkin Methods for Parabolic Boundary Value Problems
On a Finite Element Method for Solving the Neutron Transport Equation
A Mixed Finite Element Method for the Biharmonic Equation
A Dissipative Galerkin Method for the Numerical Solution of First Order Hyperbolic Equations
C1 Continuity Via Constraints for 4th Order Problems
Finite Element and Finite Difference Methods for Hyperbolic Partial Differential Equations
Solution of Problems with Interfaces and Singularities
The Construction and Comparison of Finite Difference Analogs of Some Finite Element Schemes
L2 Error Estimates for Projection Methods for Parabolic Equations in Approximating Domains
An H-1-Galerkin Procedure for the Two-Point Boundary Value Problem
H1-Galerkin Methods for the Laplace and Heat Equations
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 430
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483268071