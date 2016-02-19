Mathematical Aspects of Finite Elements in Partial Differential Equations addresses the mathematical questions raised by the use of finite elements in the numerical solution of partial differential equations. This book covers a variety of topics, including finite element method, hyperbolic partial differential equation, and problems with interfaces. Organized into 13 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the class of finite element subspaces with numerical examples. This text then presents as models the Dirichlet problem for the potential and bipotential operator and discusses the question of non-conforming elements using the classical Ritz- and least-squares-method. Other chapters consider some error estimates for the Galerkin problem by such energy considerations. This book discusses as well the spatial discretization of problem and presents the Galerkin method for ordinary differential equations using polynomials of degree k. The final chapter deals with the continuous-time Galerkin method for the heat equation. This book is a valuable resource for mathematicians.