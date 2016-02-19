Mathematical Analysis of Groundwater Resources
1st Edition
Description
Mathematical Analysis of Groundwater Resources focuses on groundwater flow. The book first discusses the scope of the study, definition of terms, and mathematical preliminaries. The text examines the equations of groundwater flow. Continuum concepts; flux and pore velocities; Darcy's Law for Anisotropic Aquifers; Conservation of Mass equations; and boundary conditions are discussed. The book also underscores the formulation of boundary-value problems. Regional problems, confined flow problems, sea water intrusion problems, and free surface flows are discussed. The text also looks at the approximate solution of boundary-value problems, inverse problems, and groundwater pollution. The book then presents the exact solutions of steady-flow problems. Problem formulations; analytic coordinate transformations; analytic functions of a complex variable; applications of the Schwarz-Christoffel transformation; and superposition of solutions are described. The text also discusses the exact solution of unsteady problems. The Laplace transform, groundwater recharge problems, well storage effect, and two well recovery problems are discussed. The book is a good source of data for researchers who are interested in groundwater flow.
Table of Contents
Chapter I. Introduction
1. The Scope of Study
2. Definitions of Terms
3. Mathematical Preliminaries
Chapter II. The Equations of Groundwater Flow
4. Continuum Concepts
5. Flux and Pore Velocities
6. Darcy's Law
7. Darcy's Law for Anisotropic Aquifers
8. Conservation of Mass Equations
9. Boundary Conditions
Chapter III. The Formulation of Boundary-Value Problems
10. Regional Problems
11. A Confined Flow Problem
12. A Sea Water Intrusion Problem
13. Free Surface Flows
Chapter IV. The Approximate Solution of Boundary-Value Problems
14. The Finite-Difference Method
15. Solution of the Finite-Difference Equations
16. Computer Coding
17. Computer Program Modifications
18. Unsteady Flow Solutions
19. Computer Coding
20. Other Numerical Techniques
21. Hele-Shaw Experiments
Chapter V. The Inverse Problem
22. Transmissivity Calculations in Steady Flow
23. Disturbance Speeds in Groundwater Flow
24. Pump Tests
25. Analysis of Pump Test Data
26. Some Additional Inverse Methods
Chapter VI. Groundwater Pollution
27. Diffusion and Dispersion
28. The Dispersion Tensor
29. Pollution Sources in Uniform Flow
30. Series Expansions of the Well Function for Leaky Aquifers
31. Pollution Calculations in Non-Uniform Flow
Chapter VII. The Exact Solution of Steady-Flow Problems
32. Problem Formulations
33. Analytic Functions of a Complex Variable
34. Some Basic Potential Functions
35. Superposition of Solutions
36. Analytic Coordinate Transformations
37. The Schwarz-Christoffel Transformation
38. Applications of the Schwarz-Christoffel Transformation
39. The Inverse Velocity Hydro-graph
Chapter VIII. The Exact Solution of Unsteady Problems
40. The Laplace Transform
41. Some One-Dimensional Examples
42. A Groundwater Recharge Problem
43. The Well Storage Effect
44. Two Well Recovery Problems
Appendix
I. Trigonometric and Hyperbolic Functions with Complex Arguments
II. The Numerical Calculation of Singular Integrals
III. Worked Example Problems
IV. Notation
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1983
- Published:
- 12th October 1983
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483103075