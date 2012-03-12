Written for pharmacy technicians, and addressing the competencies developed by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP), Math Calculations for Pharmacy Technicians, 2nd Edition helps you learn to calculate drug dosages safely and accurately. A practical worktext format covers everything from basic math skills to reading and interpreting labels and physicians' orders, introducing key calculation and conversion concepts and then providing hundreds of problems so you can practice and master the material. Other vital topics include conversions between the various measurement systems, reconstituting liquid medications, and calculating medications based on a patient's age or body weight. Written by experienced pharmacist Robert Fulcher and educator Eugenia Fulcher, Math Calculations for Pharmacy Technicians helps you learn calculation skills and develop the competencies needed by pharmacy technicians.