Math Calculations for Pharmacy Technicians
2nd Edition
A Worktext
Description
Written for pharmacy technicians, and addressing the competencies developed by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP), Math Calculations for Pharmacy Technicians, 2nd Edition helps you learn to calculate drug dosages safely and accurately. A practical worktext format covers everything from basic math skills to reading and interpreting labels and physicians' orders, introducing key calculation and conversion concepts and then providing hundreds of problems so you can practice and master the material. Other vital topics include conversions between the various measurement systems, reconstituting liquid medications, and calculating medications based on a patient's age or body weight. Written by experienced pharmacist Robert Fulcher and educator Eugenia Fulcher, Math Calculations for Pharmacy Technicians helps you learn calculation skills and develop the competencies needed by pharmacy technicians.
Key Features
- Learning objectives and definitions of key words begin each chapter.
- Pretests in each chapter allow readers to assess their current knowledge of specific topics.
- Step-by-step examples make it easy to learn and remember how to do equations and use formulas.
- Hundreds of practice problems provide practice with calculations, conversions, and measurements.
- Actual drug labels accompany examples and problems, for real-world experience with the information you will see in pharmacy practice.
- Business Math for Pharmacy Technicians chapter introduces the calculations needed in retail pharmacy settings.
- Body system icons appear next to medication names to help you associate different drugs with their respective disorders and body systems.
- Points to Remember boxes make it easy to learn and remember key information.
- Review of Rules sections in each chapter summarize the rules and methods for performing equations.
- Chapter reviews provide a quick summary of the key concepts in each chapter.
- Posttests in each chapter allow you to assess how well you have learned the material.
- A comprehensive posttest includes 50 questions that assess your knowledge of all major topics covered in the book.
- Helpful study tools also include an answer key for odd-numbered problems and a comprehensive glossary.
Table of Contents
Section I: Introduction and Basic Math Skills
1. Assessment of Mathematical Skills Needed in Health Occupations
2. Review of Basic Mathematical Skills
Section II: Measurements Used in Health Care and Conversions Between Measurement Systems
3. Conversion of Clinical Measurements of Numbers, Time and Temperature
4. Comparisons of Measurement Systems
5. Conversions between Measurement Systems
Section III: Medication and Prescription Orders and Their Calculations
6. Interpretation of Medication Labels and Orders
7. Calculation of Solid Oral Doses and Dosages
8. Calculate Doses of Liquid Oral and Parenteral Medications
9. Reconstitution of Powders or Crystals into Liquid Medications
Section IV: Special Medication Calculations
10. Calculation of Medications for Special Populations Based on Body Weight and Patient Age
11. Calculation of Medications Measured in Units, Milliequivalents and Percents of Concentration
12. Calculation of Medications for Intravenous Uses
13. Calculation of Mixtures from Stock Medications
14. Interpreting Physician's Orders for Dosages
Section V: Business Math
15. Business Math for Pharmacy Technicians
Appendices
Comprehensive Post-Test
Answer Key (for odd-numbered problems only)
Bibliography
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 688
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 12th March 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455742592
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292320
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455709656
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455777372
About the Author
Robert Fulcher
Affiliations and Expertise
Pharmacist, CVS Pharmacy, Waynesboro, GA
Eugenia Fulcher
Affiliations and Expertise
Allied Health Instructor, Waynesboro, GA