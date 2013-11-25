Maternity Nursing - Revised Reprint
8th Edition
Designed to meet the needs of today’s students, Lowdermilk’s Maternity Nursing, 8th Edition — Revised Reprint addresses the fundamentals of maternity nursing with a concise, focused presentation of the care of women during the childbearing years. Integrating considerations for family, culture, and health promotion into the continuum of care, it also addresses community-based care to emphasize that nursing care takes place in many settings. Maternity Nursing focuses on childbearing issues and concerns, including care of the newborn, as well as wellness promotion and management of common women’s health problems.
1. 21st Century Maternity Nursing: Culturally Competent, Community Focused
UNIT ONE: REPRODUCTIVE YEARS
2. Assessment and Health Promotion
3. Common Concerns
4. Contraception, Abortion, and Infertility
UNIT TWO: PREGNANCY
5. Genetics, Conception, and Fetal Development
6. Anatomy and Physiology of Pregnancy
7. Nursing Care of the Family during Pregnancy
8. Maternal and Fetal Nutrition
UNIT THREE: CHILDBIRTH
9. Labor and Birth Processes
10. Management of Discomfort
11. Fetal Assessment during Labor
12. Nursing Care of the Family during Labor and Birth
UNIT FOUR: POSTPARTUM PERIOD
13. Maternal Physiologic Changes
14. Nursing Care of the Family during the Fourth Trimester
15. Transition to Parenthood
UNIT FIVE: THE NEWBORN
16. Physiologic and Behavioral Adaptations
17. Assessment and Care of the Newborn and Family
18. Newborn Nutrition and Feeding
UNIT SIX: COMPLICATIONS OF CHILDBEARING
19. Assessment for Risk Factors
20. Pregnancy at Risk: Preexisting Conditions
21. Pregnancy at Risk: Gestational Conditions
22. Labor and Birth at Risk
23. Postpartum Complications
24. The Newborn at Risk
- No. of pages:
- 896
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 25th November 2013
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323293693
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323296267
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323241915
Deitra Lowdermilk
Clinical Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC
Shannon Perry
Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, San Francisco State University, San Francisco, CA
Mary Catherine Cashion
Clinical Nurse Specialist, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, TN, USA