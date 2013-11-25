Maternity Nursing - Revised Reprint

1. 21st Century Maternity Nursing: Culturally Competent, Community Focused

UNIT ONE: REPRODUCTIVE YEARS

2. Assessment and Health Promotion

3. Common Concerns

4. Contraception, Abortion, and Infertility

UNIT TWO: PREGNANCY

5. Genetics, Conception, and Fetal Development

6. Anatomy and Physiology of Pregnancy

7. Nursing Care of the Family during Pregnancy

8. Maternal and Fetal Nutrition

UNIT THREE: CHILDBIRTH

9. Labor and Birth Processes

10. Management of Discomfort

11. Fetal Assessment during Labor

12. Nursing Care of the Family during Labor and Birth

UNIT FOUR: POSTPARTUM PERIOD

13. Maternal Physiologic Changes

14. Nursing Care of the Family during the Fourth Trimester

15. Transition to Parenthood

UNIT FIVE: THE NEWBORN

16. Physiologic and Behavioral Adaptations

17. Assessment and Care of the Newborn and Family

18. Newborn Nutrition and Feeding

UNIT SIX: COMPLICATIONS OF CHILDBEARING

19. Assessment for Risk Factors

20. Pregnancy at Risk: Preexisting Conditions

21. Pregnancy at Risk: Gestational Conditions

22. Labor and Birth at Risk

23. Postpartum Complications

24. The Newborn at Risk