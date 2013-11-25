Maternity Nursing - Revised Reprint - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323241915, 9780323293693

Maternity Nursing - Revised Reprint

8th Edition

Authors: Deitra Lowdermilk Shannon Perry Mary Catherine Cashion
eBook ISBN: 9780323293693
eBook ISBN: 9780323296267
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323241915
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 25th November 2013
Page Count: 896
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Designed to meet the needs of today’s students, Lowdermilk’s Maternity Nursing, 8th Edition — Revised Reprint addresses the fundamentals of maternity nursing with a concise, focused presentation of the care of women during the childbearing years. Integrating considerations for family, culture, and health promotion into the continuum of care, it also addresses community-based care to emphasize that nursing care takes place in many settings. Maternity Nursing focuses on childbearing issues and concerns, including care of the newborn, as well as wellness promotion and management of common women’s health problems.

Key Features

  • Critical thinking exercises present case studies of real-life situations and corresponding critical thinking questions to help you develop your analytical skills.

Table of Contents

1. 21st Century Maternity Nursing: Culturally Competent, Community Focused
UNIT ONE: REPRODUCTIVE YEARS  
2. Assessment and Health Promotion
3. Common Concerns
4. Contraception, Abortion, and Infertility
UNIT TWO: PREGNANCY
5. Genetics, Conception, and Fetal Development
6. Anatomy and Physiology of Pregnancy
7. Nursing Care of the Family during Pregnancy
8. Maternal and Fetal Nutrition
UNIT THREE: CHILDBIRTH 
9. Labor and Birth Processes
10. Management of Discomfort
11. Fetal Assessment during Labor
12. Nursing Care of the Family during Labor and Birth
UNIT FOUR: POSTPARTUM PERIOD
13. Maternal Physiologic Changes
14. Nursing Care of the Family during the Fourth Trimester
15. Transition to Parenthood
UNIT FIVE: THE NEWBORN
16. Physiologic and Behavioral Adaptations
17. Assessment and Care of the Newborn and Family
18. Newborn Nutrition and Feeding
UNIT SIX: COMPLICATIONS OF CHILDBEARING
19. Assessment for Risk Factors
20. Pregnancy at Risk: Preexisting Conditions
21. Pregnancy at Risk: Gestational Conditions
22. Labor and Birth at Risk
23. Postpartum Complications
24. The Newborn at Risk

Details

No. of pages:
896
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323293693
eBook ISBN:
9780323296267
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323241915

About the Author

Deitra Lowdermilk

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC

Shannon Perry

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, San Francisco State University, San Francisco, CA

Mary Catherine Cashion

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Nurse Specialist, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, TN, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.