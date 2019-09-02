Stay up-to-date with the latest in women’s health! Maternity and Women's Health Care, 12th Edition provides evidence-based coverage of everything you need to know about caring for women of childbearing age. The new edition is thoroughly updated and consistent with the NCLEX® test plan, focusing on prioritization of care and how best to work among interprofessional teams. As in previous editions, this text emphasizes childbearing concerns like newborn care, wellness promotion and the management of women's health problems. The 12th edition integrates the continuum of care throughout, focusing on the importance of understanding family, culture, and community-based care along with new medication alerts, future trends in contraception, human trafficking, the zika virus, and more! Content on many high-risk conditions has been updated to reflect newly published guidelines.