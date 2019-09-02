Maternity and Women's Health Care
12th Edition
Description
Stay up-to-date with the latest in women’s health! Maternity and Women's Health Care, 12th Edition provides evidence-based coverage of everything you need to know about caring for women of childbearing age. The new edition is thoroughly updated and consistent with the NCLEX® test plan, focusing on prioritization of care and how best to work among interprofessional teams. As in previous editions, this text emphasizes childbearing concerns like newborn care, wellness promotion and the management of women's health problems. The 12th edition integrates the continuum of care throughout, focusing on the importance of understanding family, culture, and community-based care along with new medication alerts, future trends in contraception, human trafficking, the zika virus, and more! Content on many high-risk conditions has been updated to reflect newly published guidelines.
Key Features
- Expert authors of the market-leading maternity nursing textbook deliver the most accurate, up-to-date content.
- Clinical Reasoning Case Studies provide you with opportunities to critically analyze a client situation and utilize clinical reasoning skills to identify priorities in care."
- Community Activity boxes focus on maternal and new born activities that can be pursued in local community settings and online and illustrate nursing care in a variety of settings including assisting clients locating resources.
- Cultural Considerations stress the importance of considering the beliefs and health practices of clients and their families from various cultures when providing care.
- Emergency boxes provide information about various emergency situations and offer a quick reference in critical situations.
- Medication Guides provide key information about commonly used medications with specific nursing implications.
- Nursing Care Plans identify priority client problems and concerns along with appropriate interventions and rationale.
- Highlighted Safety alerts integrated within the content draw attention to developing competencies related to safe nursing practice.
- Signs of potential complications highlight vital concerns, alerting you to signs and symptoms of complications and the immediate interventions to provide.
- Teaching for Self-Management boxes highlight important information that you need to communicate to patients and families for follow-up care.
- Medication Alerts highlighted and integrated within the content alert you to critical drug information that must be considered to provide safe client care.
Table of Contents
1. 21st Century Maternity and Women’s Health Nursing
2. Community Care: The Family and Culture
3. Nursing and Genomics
4. Assessment and Health Promotion
5. Violence Against Women
6. Reproductive System Concerns
7. Sexually Transmitted and Other Infections
8. Contraception and Abortion
9. Infertility
10. Problems of the Breast
11. Structural Disorders and Neoplasms of the Reproductive System
12. Conception and Fetal Development
13. Anatomy and Physiology of Pregnancy
14. Nursing Care of the Family During Pregnancy
15. Maternal and Fetal Nutrition
16. Labor and Birth Processes
17. Maximizing Comfort For The Laboring Woman
18. Fetal Assessment During Labor
19. Nursing Care of the Family During Labor and Birth
20. Postpartum Physiologic Changes
21. Nursing Care of the Family During the Postpartum Period
22. Transition to Parenthood
23. Physiologic and Behavioral Adaptations of the Newborn
24. Nursing Care of the Newborn and Family
25. Newborn Nutrition and Feeding
26. Assessment of High Risk Pregnancy
27. Hypertensive Disorders
28. Hemorrhagic Disorders
29. Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders
30. Medical-Surgical Disorders
31. Mental Health Disorders and Substance Abuse
32. Labor and Birth Complications
33. Postpartum Complications
34. Nursing Care of the High-Risk Newborn
35. Acquired Problems of the Newborn
36. Hemolytic Disorders and Congenital Anomalies
37. Perinatal Loss, Bereavement, and Grief
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1008
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2020
- Published:
- 2nd September 2019
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323556293
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323676908
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323640558
About the Author
Deitra Lowdermilk
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC
Shannon Perry
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, San Francisco State University, San Francisco, CA
Mary Catherine Cashion
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Nurse Specialist, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, TN, USA
Kathryn Alden
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Associate Professor, School of Nursing, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC
Ellen Olshansky
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Nursing, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California