Maternity and Women's Health Care

Unit One: Introduction to Maternity & Women’s Health Care

1. 21st Century Maternity and Women’s Health Nursing

2. Community Care: The Family and Culture

3. Nursing and Genomics

Unit Two: Women’s Health

4. Assessment and Health Promotion

5. Violence Against Women

6. Reproductive System Concerns

7. Sexually Transmitted and Other Infections

8. Contraception and Abortion

9. Infertility

10. Breast Disorders and Neoplasms

11. Structural Disorders and Neoplasms of the Reproductive System

Unit Three: Pregnancy

12. Conception and Fetal Development

13. Anatomy and Physiology of Pregnancy

14. Nursing Care of the Family During Pregnancy

15. Maternal and Fetal Nutrition

Unit Four: Childbirth

16. Labor and Birth Processes

17. Pain Management

18. Fetal Assessment During Labor

19. Nursing Care of the Family During Labor and Birth

Unit Five: Postpartum

20. Postpartum Physiologic Changes

21. Nursing Care of the Family During the Postpartum Period

22. Transition to Parenthood

Unit Six: Newborn

23. Physiologic and Behavioral Adaptations of the Newborn

24. Nursing Care of the Newborn and Family

25. Newborn Nutrition and Feeding

Unit Seven: Complications of Pregnancy

26. High Risk Pregnancy Assessment

27. Hypertensive Disorders

28. Hemorrhagic Disorders in Pregnancy

29. Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders

30. Medical-Surgical Disorders

31. Mental Health Disorders and Substance Abuse

32. Labor and Birth Complications

33. Postpartum Complications

34. Nursing Care of the High Risk Newborn and Family

Unit Eight: Newborn Complications

35. Acquired Problems of the Newborn

36. Hemolytic Disorders and Congenital Anomalies

37. Perinatal Loss and Grief

Glossary

