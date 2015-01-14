Maternity and Women's Health Care
11th Edition
Description
The #1 maternity book in the market is getting even better. Maternity and Women's Health Care, 11th Edition provides evidence-based coverage of everything you need to know about caring for women of childbearing age. Not only does this text emphasize childbearing concerns like newborn care, it also addresses wellness promotion and management of women's health problems. In describing the continuum of care, it integrates the importance of understanding family, culture, and community-based care. Boasting new medication alerts and updated content throughout, this edition covers the new maternal levels of care, and the revised AAP policy on breastfeeding and infant sleep.
Key Features
- Expert authors of the market-leading maternity nursing textbook deliver the most accurate, up-to-date content.
- Clinical reasoning case studies provide you with opportunities to test and develop your analytical skills and to apply knowledge in various settings.
- Community Activity boxes focus on maternal and newborn activities that can be pursued in local community settings and illustrate nursing care in a variety of settings.
- Cultural Considerations stress the importance of considering the beliefs and health practices of patients from various cultures when providing care.
- Emergency boxes provide information about various emergency situations and offer a quick reference in critical situations.
- Family-Centered Care boxes highlight the needs and concerns of families that you should consider to provide family-centered care.
- Medication guides provide an important reference of drugs and their interactions.
- Nursing care plans include rationales for interventions and provide you with an overview of, and specific guidelines for, delivering effective nursing care.
- Safety alerts highlighted and integrated within the content draw attention to developing competencies related to safe nursing practice.
- Signs of potential complications highlight vital concerns, alerting you to signs and symptoms of complications and the immediate interventions to provide.
- Teaching for Self-Management boxes highlight important information that nurses need to communicate to patients and families for follow-up care.
Table of Contents
Unit One: Introduction to Maternity & Women’s Health Care
1. 21st Century Maternity and Women’s Health Nursing
2. Community Care: The Family and Culture
3. Nursing and Genomics
Unit Two: Women’s Health
4. Assessment and Health Promotion
5. Violence Against Women
6. Reproductive System Concerns
7. Sexually Transmitted and Other Infections
8. Contraception and Abortion
9. Infertility
10. Breast Disorders and Neoplasms
11. Structural Disorders and Neoplasms of the Reproductive System
Unit Three: Pregnancy
12. Conception and Fetal Development
13. Anatomy and Physiology of Pregnancy
14. Nursing Care of the Family During Pregnancy
15. Maternal and Fetal Nutrition
Unit Four: Childbirth
16. Labor and Birth Processes
17. Pain Management
18. Fetal Assessment During Labor
19. Nursing Care of the Family During Labor and Birth
Unit Five: Postpartum
20. Postpartum Physiologic Changes
21. Nursing Care of the Family During the Postpartum Period
22. Transition to Parenthood
Unit Six: Newborn
23. Physiologic and Behavioral Adaptations of the Newborn
24. Nursing Care of the Newborn and Family
25. Newborn Nutrition and Feeding
Unit Seven: Complications of Pregnancy
26. High Risk Pregnancy Assessment
27. Hypertensive Disorders
28. Hemorrhagic Disorders in Pregnancy
29. Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders
30. Medical-Surgical Disorders
31. Mental Health Disorders and Substance Abuse
32. Labor and Birth Complications
33. Postpartum Complications
34. Nursing Care of the High Risk Newborn and Family
Unit Eight: Newborn Complications
35. Acquired Problems of the Newborn
36. Hemolytic Disorders and Congenital Anomalies
37. Perinatal Loss and Grief
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1000
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2016
- Published:
- 14th January 2015
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323169189
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323299787
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323390194
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323430869
About the Author
Deitra Lowdermilk
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC
Shannon Perry
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, San Francisco State University, San Francisco, CA
Mary Catherine Cashion
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Nurse Specialist, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, TN, USA
Kathryn Alden
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Associate Professor, School of Nursing, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC