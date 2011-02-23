Maternity and Women's Health Care
10th Edition
Description
With comprehensive coverage of maternal, newborn, and women's health nursing, Maternity & Women's Health Care, 10th Edition provides evidence-based coverage of everything you need to know about caring for women of childbearing age. It's the #1 maternity book in the market -- and now respected authors Dr. Deitra Leonard Lowdermilk, Dr, Shannon E. Perry, Kitty Cashion, and Kathryn R. Alden have improved readability and provided a more focused approach! Not only does this text emphasize childbearing issues and concerns, including care of the newborn, it addresses wellness promotion and management of common women's health problems. In describing the continuum of care, it integrates the importance of understanding family, culture, and community-based care. New to this edition is the most current information on care of the late preterm infant and the 2008 updated fetal monitoring standards from the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.
Key Features
- A logical organization builds understanding by presenting wellness content first, then complications.
- Critical Reasoning exercises offer real-life situations in which you can develop analytical skills and apply their knowledge.
- Teaching for Self-Management boxes offer a guide to communicating follow-up care to patients and their families.
- Signs of Potential Complications boxes help you recognize the signs and symptoms of complications and provide immediate interventions.
- Procedure boxes offer easy-to-use, step-by-step instructions for maternity skills and procedures.
- Emergency boxes may be used for quick reference in critical situations.
- Medication Guide boxes provide an important reference for common drugs and their interactions.
- Cultural Considerations boxes stress the importance of considering the beliefs and health practices of patients from various cultures when providing care.
- Family content emphasizes the importance of including family in the continuum of care.
- Nursing Care Plans include specific guidelines and rationales for interventions for delivering effective nursing care.
- Community Activity exercises introduce activities and nursing care in a variety of local settings.
- Student resources on the companion Evolve website include assessment and childbirth videos, animations, case studies, critical thinking exercises with answers, nursing skills, anatomy reviews, a care plan constructor, review questions, an audio glossary, and more.
Table of Contents
Unit One: Introduction to Maternity & Women's Health Care
1. 21st Century Maternity and Women's Health Nursing
2. Community Care: The Family and Culture
3. Clinical Genetics NEW FOCUS!
Unit Two: Women's Health
4. Assessment and Health Promotion
5. Violence Against Women
6. Reproductive System Concerns
7. Sexually Transmitted and Other Infections
8. Contraception and Abortion
9. Infertility
10. Problems of the Breast
11. Structural Disorders and Neoplasms of the Reproductive System
Unit Three: Pregnancy
12. Conception and Fetal Development
13. Anatomy and Physiology of Pregnancy
14. Maternal and Fetal Nutrition
15. Nursing Care of the Family During Pregnancy
Unit Four: Childbirth
16. Labor and Birth Processes
17. Pain Management
18. Fetal Assessment During Labor
19. Nursing Care of the Family During Labor and Birth
Unit Five: Postpartum
20. Postpartum Physiology
21. Nursing Care of the Family During the Postpartum Period
22. Transition to Parenthood
Unit Six: The Newborn
23. Physiologic and Behavioral Adaptations of the Newborn
24. Nursing Care of the Newborn and Family
25. Newborn Nutrition and Feeding
Unit Seven: Complications of Pregnancy
26. Assessment for Risk Factors in Pregnancy
27. Hypertensive Disorders in Pregnancy
28. Antepartum Hemorrhagic Disorders
29. Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders in Pregnancy
30. Medical-Surgical Problems in Pregnancy
31. Obstetric Critical Care
32. Mental Health Disorders and Substance Abuse in Pregnancy
33. Labor and Birth Complications
34. Postpartum Complications
Unit Eight: Newborn Complications
35. Acquired Problems of the Newborn
36. Hemolytic Disorders and Congenital Anomalies
37. Nursing Care of the High Risk Newborn
38. Perinatal Loss and Grief
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1024
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 23rd February 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323293686
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323081108
About the Author
Deitra Lowdermilk
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC
Shannon Perry
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, San Francisco State University, San Francisco, CA
Mary Catherine Cashion
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Nurse Specialist, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, TN, USA
Kathryn Alden
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Associate Professor, School of Nursing, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC
Deitra Lowdermilk
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC
Mary Catherine Cashion
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Nurse Specialist, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, TN, USA
Shannon Perry
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, San Francisco State University, San Francisco, CA