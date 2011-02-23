Maternity and Women's Health Care

Unit One: Introduction to Maternity & Women's Health Care

1. 21st Century Maternity and Women's Health Nursing

2. Community Care: The Family and Culture

3. Clinical Genetics NEW FOCUS!



Unit Two: Women's Health

4. Assessment and Health Promotion

5. Violence Against Women

6. Reproductive System Concerns

7. Sexually Transmitted and Other Infections

8. Contraception and Abortion

9. Infertility

10. Problems of the Breast

11. Structural Disorders and Neoplasms of the Reproductive System



Unit Three: Pregnancy

12. Conception and Fetal Development

13. Anatomy and Physiology of Pregnancy

14. Maternal and Fetal Nutrition

15. Nursing Care of the Family During Pregnancy

Unit Four: Childbirth

16. Labor and Birth Processes

17. Pain Management

18. Fetal Assessment During Labor

19. Nursing Care of the Family During Labor and Birth



Unit Five: Postpartum

20. Postpartum Physiology

21. Nursing Care of the Family During the Postpartum Period

22. Transition to Parenthood



Unit Six: The Newborn

23. Physiologic and Behavioral Adaptations of the Newborn

24. Nursing Care of the Newborn and Family

25. Newborn Nutrition and Feeding



Unit Seven: Complications of Pregnancy

26. Assessment for Risk Factors in Pregnancy

27. Hypertensive Disorders in Pregnancy

28. Antepartum Hemorrhagic Disorders

29. Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders in Pregnancy

30. Medical-Surgical Problems in Pregnancy

31. Obstetric Critical Care

32. Mental Health Disorders and Substance Abuse in Pregnancy

33. Labor and Birth Complications

34. Postpartum Complications



Unit Eight: Newborn Complications

35. Acquired Problems of the Newborn

36. Hemolytic Disorders and Congenital Anomalies

37. Nursing Care of the High Risk Newborn

38. Perinatal Loss and Grief



Glossary