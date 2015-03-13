Maternity & Women's Health Care - Text and Virtual Clinical Excursions Online Package - 11th Edition - ISBN: 9780323377195

Maternity & Women's Health Care - Text and Virtual Clinical Excursions Online Package

11th Edition

Authors: Deitra Lowdermilk Shannon Perry Mary Catherine Cashion Kathryn Alden
Paperback ISBN: 9780323377195
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 13th March 2015
Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
9780323377195

About the Author

Deitra Lowdermilk

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC

Shannon Perry

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, San Francisco State University, San Francisco, CA

Mary Catherine Cashion

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Nurse Specialist, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, TN, USA

Kathryn Alden

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Associate Professor, School of Nursing, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC

