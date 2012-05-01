Maternal, Fetal, & Neonatal Physiology
4th Edition
Description
Provide the best care possible with expert insight and clinically relevant coverage of the physiologic changes that occur throughout all major periods of the perinatal experience — prenatal, intrapartum, postpartum, and neonatal. Maternal, Fetal & Neonatal Physiology: A Clinical Perspective, 4th Edition gives you a solid foundation for assessment and therapeutic interventions, featuring an emphasis on the evolving interrelationships between mother, fetus, and neonate and adaptations of preterm and term infants to the extrauterine environment.
Key Features
- Solid coverage of the physiologic bases for assessment and therapeutic interventions make this an ideal resource for advanced practice.
- Synthesis of the latest research studies and evidence-based practice provides vital data on normal physiologic changes during the antepartum, intrapartum and postpartum periods; anatomic and functional development of the fetus; and developmental physiology of preterm and term neonates.
- Pharmacology tables offer quick access to key pharmacology information and drug effects with clinical examples.
- Coverage of pathophysiology and interventions for the pregnant woman, fetus, and newborn for selected abnormal events provides a solid understanding of physiologic adaptations and developmental physiology relating to major body systems and metabolic processes.
- Comprehensive tables, diagrams, and illustrations highlight important concepts and summarize key information
Table of Contents
UNIT I: REPRODUCTIVE AND DEVELOPMENTAL PROCESSES
1. Biologic Basis for Reproduction
2. Physiologic Basis for Reproduction
3. Prenatal Period and Placental Physiology
4. Parturition and Uterine Physiology
5. Postpartum Period and Lactation Physiology
6. Fetal Assessment
7. Pharmacology and Pharmacokinetics during the Perinatal Period
UNIT II: ADAPTATIONS IN MAJOR BODY SYSTEMS IN THE PREGNANT WOMAN, FETUS, AND NEONATE
8. Hematologic and Hemostatic Systems
9. Cardiovascular System
10. Respiratory System
11. Renal System and Fluid and Electrolyte Homeostasis
12. Gastrointestinal and Hepatic Systems and Perinatal Nutrition
13. Immune System and Host Defense Mechanisms
14. Integumentary System
15. Neuromuscular and Sensory Systems
UNIT III: ADAPTATIONS IN METABOLIC PROCESSES IN THE PREGNANT WOMAN, FETUS, AND NEONATE
16. Carbohydrate, Fat, and Protein Metabolism
17. Calcium and Phosphorus Metabolism
18. Bilirubin Metabolism
19. Pituitary, Adrenal, and Thyroid Function
20. Thermoregulation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 768
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 1st May 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292962
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455758562
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455777310
About the Author
Susan Blackburn
Affiliations and Expertise
Parent and Child Nursing, University of Washington, Seattle, WA