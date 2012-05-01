Maternal, Fetal, & Neonatal Physiology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781437716238, 9780323292962

Maternal, Fetal, & Neonatal Physiology

4th Edition

Authors: Susan Blackburn
eBook ISBN: 9780323292962
eBook ISBN: 9781455758562
eBook ISBN: 9781455777310
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st May 2012
Page Count: 768
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Provide the best care possible with expert insight and clinically relevant coverage of the physiologic changes that occur throughout all major periods of the perinatal experience — prenatal, intrapartum, postpartum, and neonatal. Maternal, Fetal & Neonatal Physiology: A Clinical Perspective, 4th Edition gives you a solid foundation for assessment and therapeutic interventions, featuring an emphasis on the evolving interrelationships between mother, fetus, and neonate and adaptations of preterm and term infants to the extrauterine environment.

Key Features

  • Solid coverage of the physiologic bases for assessment and therapeutic interventions make this an ideal resource for advanced practice.

  • Synthesis of the latest research studies and evidence-based practice provides vital data on normal physiologic changes during the antepartum, intrapartum and postpartum periods; anatomic and functional development of the fetus; and developmental physiology of preterm and term neonates.

  • Pharmacology tables offer quick access to key pharmacology information and drug effects with clinical examples.

  • Coverage of pathophysiology and interventions for the pregnant woman, fetus, and newborn for selected abnormal events provides a solid understanding of physiologic adaptations and developmental physiology relating to major body systems and metabolic processes.

  • Comprehensive tables, diagrams, and illustrations highlight important concepts and summarize key information

Table of Contents

UNIT I: REPRODUCTIVE AND DEVELOPMENTAL PROCESSES

1. Biologic Basis for Reproduction

2. Physiologic Basis for Reproduction

3. Prenatal Period and Placental Physiology

4. Parturition and Uterine Physiology

5. Postpartum Period and Lactation Physiology

6. Fetal Assessment

7. Pharmacology and Pharmacokinetics during the Perinatal Period

UNIT II: ADAPTATIONS IN MAJOR BODY SYSTEMS IN THE PREGNANT WOMAN, FETUS, AND NEONATE

8. Hematologic and Hemostatic Systems

9. Cardiovascular System

10. Respiratory System

11. Renal System and Fluid and Electrolyte Homeostasis

12. Gastrointestinal and Hepatic Systems and Perinatal Nutrition

13. Immune System and Host Defense Mechanisms

14. Integumentary System

15. Neuromuscular and Sensory Systems

UNIT III: ADAPTATIONS IN METABOLIC PROCESSES IN THE PREGNANT WOMAN, FETUS, AND NEONATE

16. Carbohydrate, Fat, and Protein Metabolism

17. Calcium and Phosphorus Metabolism

18. Bilirubin Metabolism

19. Pituitary, Adrenal, and Thyroid Function

20. Thermoregulation

Details

No. of pages:
768
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323292962
eBook ISBN:
9781455758562
eBook ISBN:
9781455777310

About the Author

Susan Blackburn

Affiliations and Expertise

Parent and Child Nursing, University of Washington, Seattle, WA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.