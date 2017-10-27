Maternal, Fetal, & Neonatal Physiology

UNIT I: REPRODUCTIVE AND DEVELOPMENTAL PROCESSES

1. Biologic Basis for Reproduction

2. Physiologic Basis for Reproduction

3. Prenatal Period and Placental Physiology

4. Parturition and Uterine Physiology

5. Postpartum Period and Lactation Physiology

6. Fetal Assessment

7. Pharmacology and Pharmacokinetics During the Perinatal Period

UNIT II: ADAPTATIONS IN MAJOR BODY SYSTEMS IN THE PREGNANT WOMAN, FETUS, AND NEONATE

8. Hematologic and Hemostatic Systems

9. Cardiovascular System

10. Respiratory System

11. Renal System and Fluid and Electrolyte Homeostasis

12. Gastrointestinal and Hepatic Systems and Perinatal Nutrition

13. Immune System and Host Defense Mechanisms

14. Integumentary System

15. Neurologic, Muscular, and Sensory Systems



UNIT III: ADAPTATIONS IN METABOLIC PROCESSES IN THE PREGNANT WOMAN, FETUS, AND NEONATE

16. Carbohydrate, Fat, and Protein Metabolism

17. Calcium and Phosphorus Metabolism

18. Bilirubin Metabolism

19. Pituitary, Adrenal, and Thyroid Function

20. Thermoregulation