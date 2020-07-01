COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Maternal Effect Genes in Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128152201

Maternal Effect Genes in Development, Volume 140

1st Edition

Hardcover ISBN: 9780128152201
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st July 2020
Page Count: 362
Table of Contents

Contributions from:
Prashanth Rangan
Michael Lampson
Trudi M. Schupbach
Andrea Pauli
Erez Raz
Francisco Pelegri
Nadine Vastenhouw
Kimberly Mowry
Thierry Lepage
Jurrien Dean and Di Wu
Mary Mullins
Matthew Mount Stuart Evans
Lila Solnica Krezel

Description

Current Topics in Developmental Biology series highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by one or more members of an international board of authors.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Current Topics in Developmental Biology series
  • Includes the latest information on maternal effect genes in development

Readership

Clinicians in the fields of endocrinology, rheumatology, orthopedics, pediatrics and dentistry; basic scientists in anatomy, cell and developmental biology; students and postdoctoral fellows who would like to enter these fields and make further discoveries as well as improve the treatment of major bone-related disorders

