Maternal Effect Genes in Development, Volume 140
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributions from:
Prashanth Rangan
Michael Lampson
Trudi M. Schupbach
Andrea Pauli
Erez Raz
Francisco Pelegri
Geraldine Seydoux
Nadine Vastenhouw
Kimberly Mowry
Thierry Lepage
Jurrien Dean and Di Wu
Mary Mullins
Matthew Mount Stuart Evans
Lila Solnica Krezel
Description
Current Topics in Developmental Biology series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Current Topics in Developmental Biology series
- Includes the latest information on maternal effect genes in development
Readership
Clinicians in the fields of endocrinology, rheumatology, orthopedics, pediatrics and dentistry; basic scientists in anatomy, cell and developmental biology; students and postdoctoral fellows who would like to enter these fields and make further discoveries as well as improve the treatment of major bone-related disorders
Details
- No. of pages:
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st July 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128152201
About the Serial Volume Editors
Florence Marlow Serial Volume Editor
Florence L. Marlow is at Einstein College of Medicine, NY, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Einstein College of Medicine, NY, USA