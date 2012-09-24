Maternal-Child Nursing
4th Edition
Description
Ideal for accelerated maternity and pediatrics courses, Maternal-Child Nursing, 4th Edition is filled with user-friendly features to help you quickly master essential concepts and skills. It offers completely updated content that’s easy to read and understand. Plus, active learning tools give you the chance to practice applying your knowledge and make learning fun!
Key Features
- Critical Thinking Exercises allow you to apply your knowledge to realistic clinical situations.
- Nursing care plans assist you with applying the nursing process to plan individualized care for the most common maternity and pediatric conditions.
- Critical to Remember boxes summarize and highlight essential, need-to-know information.
- Communication Cues provide practical tips for effective verbal and nonverbal communication with patients and families.
- Clinical Reference sections in pediatric chapters present information relevant to each body system, including anatomy and physiology, differences in the pediatric patient, and related laboratory and diagnostic tests.
Table of Contents
INTRODUCTION TO MATERNAL-CHILD HEALTH NURSING
- Foundations of Maternity, Women’s Health, and Child Health Nursing
- The Nurse’s Role in Maternity, Women’s Health, and Pediatric Nursing
- The Childbearing and Child-Rearing Family
- Communicating with Children and Families
- Health Promotion for the Developing Child
- Health Promotion for the Infant
- Health Promotion During Early Childhood
- Health Promotion for the School-Age Child
- Health Promotion for the Adolescent
- Heredity and Environmental Influences on Development
- Reproductive Anatomy and Physiology
- Conception and Prenatal Development
- Adaptations to Pregnancy
- Nutrition for Childbearing
- Prenatal Diagnostic Tests
- Giving Birth
- Intrapartum Fetal Surveillance
- Pain Management for Childbirth
- Nursing Care During Obstetric Procedures
- Postpartum Adaptations
- The Normal Newborn: Adaptation and Assessment
- The Normal Newborn: Nursing Care
- Newborn Feeding
- The Childbearing Family with Special Needs
- Pregnancy-Related Complications
- Concurrent Disorders During Pregnancy
- The Woman with an Intrapartum Complication
- The Woman with a Postpartum Complication
- The High-Risk Newborn: Problems Related to Gestational Age and Development
- The High-Risk Newborn: Acquired and Congenital Conditions
- Management of Fertility and Infertility
- Women’s Health Care
- Physical Assessment of Children
- Emergency Care of the Child
- The Ill Child in the Hospital and Other Care Settings
- The Child with a Chronic Condition or Terminal Illness
- Principles and Procedures for Nursing Care of Children
- Medication Administration and Safety for Infants and Children
- Pain Management for Children
- The Child with a Fluid and Electrolyte Alteration
- The Child with an Infectious Disease
- The Child with an Immunologic Alteration
- The Child with a Gastrointestinal Alteration
- The Child with a Genitourinary Alteration
- The Child with a Respiratory Alteration
- The Child with a Cardiovascular Alteration
- The Child with a Hematologic Alteration
- The Child with Cancer
- The Child with an Alteration in Tissue Integrity
- The Child with a Musculoskeletal Alteration
- The Child with an Endocrine or Metabolic Alteration
- The Child with a Neurologic Alteration
- Psychosocial Problems in Children and Families
- The Child with a Developmental Disability
- The Child with a Sensory Alteration
MATERNITY NURSING CARE
PEDIATRIC NURSING CARE
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 24th September 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455737475
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323293778
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455777471
About the Author
Emily McKinney
Affiliations and Expertise
Baylor Healthcare System, Dallas, TX
Susan James
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nursing, Curry College, Milton, MA
Sharon Murray
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emerita, Health Professions, Golden West College, Huntington Beach, CA
Kristine Nelson
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Nursing Tarrant County College Fort Worth, Texas
Jean Ashwill
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Dean, Undergraduate Student Services, School of Nursing, University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, Texas