Maternal-Child Nursing - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781437727753, 9781455737475

Maternal-Child Nursing

4th Edition

Authors: Emily McKinney Susan James Sharon Murray Kristine Nelson Jean Ashwill
eBook ISBN: 9781455737475
eBook ISBN: 9780323293778
eBook ISBN: 9781455777471
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th September 2012
Page Count: 1592
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Ideal for accelerated maternity and pediatrics courses, Maternal-Child Nursing, 4th Edition is filled with user-friendly features to help you quickly master essential concepts and skills. It offers completely updated content that’s easy to read and understand. Plus, active learning tools give you the chance to practice applying your knowledge and make learning fun!

Key Features

  • Critical Thinking Exercises allow you to apply your knowledge to realistic clinical situations.

  • Nursing care plans assist you with applying the nursing process to plan individualized care for the most common maternity and pediatric conditions.

  • Critical to Remember boxes summarize and highlight essential, need-to-know information.

  • Communication Cues provide practical tips for effective verbal and nonverbal communication with patients and families.

  • Clinical Reference sections in pediatric chapters present information relevant to each body system, including anatomy and physiology, differences in the pediatric patient, and related laboratory and diagnostic tests.

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION TO MATERNAL-CHILD HEALTH NURSING

  1. Foundations of Maternity, Women’s Health, and Child Health Nursing

  2. The Nurse’s Role in Maternity, Women’s Health, and Pediatric Nursing

  3. The Childbearing and Child-Rearing Family

  4. Communicating with Children and Families

  5. Health Promotion for the Developing Child

  6. Health Promotion for the Infant

  7. Health Promotion During Early Childhood

  8. Health Promotion for the School-Age Child

  9. Health Promotion for the Adolescent

  10. Heredity and Environmental Influences on Development

    11. MATERNITY NURSING CARE

  11. Reproductive Anatomy and Physiology

  12. Conception and Prenatal Development

  13. Adaptations to Pregnancy

  14. Nutrition for Childbearing

  15. Prenatal Diagnostic Tests

  16. Giving Birth

  17. Intrapartum Fetal Surveillance

  18. Pain Management for Childbirth

  19. Nursing Care During Obstetric Procedures

  20. Postpartum Adaptations

  21. The Normal Newborn: Adaptation and Assessment

  22. The Normal Newborn: Nursing Care

  23. Newborn Feeding

  24. The Childbearing Family with Special Needs

  25. Pregnancy-Related Complications

  26. Concurrent Disorders During Pregnancy

  27. The Woman with an Intrapartum Complication

  28. The Woman with a Postpartum Complication

  29. The High-Risk Newborn: Problems Related to Gestational Age and Development

  30. The High-Risk Newborn: Acquired and Congenital Conditions

  31. Management of Fertility and Infertility

  32. Women’s Health Care

    33. PEDIATRIC NURSING CARE

  33. Physical Assessment of Children

  34. Emergency Care of the Child

  35. The Ill Child in the Hospital and Other Care Settings

  36. The Child with a Chronic Condition or Terminal Illness

  37. Principles and Procedures for Nursing Care of Children

  38. Medication Administration and Safety for Infants and Children

  39. Pain Management for Children

  40. The Child with a Fluid and Electrolyte Alteration

  41. The Child with an Infectious Disease

  42. The Child with an Immunologic Alteration

  43. The Child with a Gastrointestinal Alteration

  44. The Child with a Genitourinary Alteration

  45. The Child with a Respiratory Alteration

  46. The Child with a Cardiovascular Alteration

  47. The Child with a Hematologic Alteration

  48. The Child with Cancer

  49. The Child with an Alteration in Tissue Integrity

  50. The Child with a Musculoskeletal Alteration

  51. The Child with an Endocrine or Metabolic Alteration

  52. The Child with a Neurologic Alteration

  53. Psychosocial Problems in Children and Families

  54. The Child with a Developmental Disability

  55. The Child with a Sensory Alteration

Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
1592
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455737475
eBook ISBN:
9780323293778
eBook ISBN:
9781455777471

About the Author

Emily McKinney

Affiliations and Expertise

Baylor Healthcare System, Dallas, TX

Susan James

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Nursing, Curry College, Milton, MA

Sharon Murray

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emerita, Health Professions, Golden West College, Huntington Beach, CA

Kristine Nelson

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Nursing Tarrant County College Fort Worth, Texas

Jean Ashwill

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Dean, Undergraduate Student Services, School of Nursing, University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, Texas

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.