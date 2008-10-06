Maternal-Child Nursing
3rd Edition
Description
Engaging and easy to read, this concise textbook offers just the right level of maternity and pediatric nursing coverage. It provides a solid foundation in normal body function, then builds on that knowledge to help you understand how to modify nursing care when the unexpected arises. Clear writing and interactive learning tools (including video and animation) reinforce key concepts and encourage you to think critically and apply what you’ve learned.
Key Features
- Critical to Remember boxes highlight “need to know” information for quick and easy access.
- Critical Thinking Exercises challenge you to apply critical thinking and problem-solving skills to realistic clinical scenarios.
- Illustrated Procedure boxes provide clear, step-by-step instructions for performing key clinical nursing tasks.
- Nursing Care Plans in every clinical chapter help you learn to use the nursing process to develop individualized care for maternity and pediatric patients.
- Communications Cues provide practical verbal and nonverbal tips for communicating effectively with patients and families.
- Want to Know boxes offer helpful patient teaching guidelines.
- Photo Stories use engaging pictures to demonstrate the types of care nurses provide in a variety of clinical settings.
- Pathophysiology boxes in pediatric chapters provide illustrated overviews of common disorders. Companion CD-ROM contains video clips, 3-D animations, illustrated skills, case studies with critical thinking questions, NCLEX® examination-style review questions, and an audio glossary complete with Spanish pronunciations.
- Evolve Student Resources Website offers up-to-date web links, video clips, resources for health care providers, review questions, and a variety of interactive exercises.
Table of Contents
Introduction To Maternal-Child Health Nursing
1 Foundations of Maternity and Child Health Nursing
2 The Nurse’s Role in Maternity and Pediatric Nursing
3 The Childbearing and Child-Rearing Family
4 Health Promotion for the Developing Child
5 Health Promotion for the Infant
6 Health Promotion During Early Childhood
7 Health Promotion for the School-Age Child
8 Health Promotion for the Adolescent
9 Heredity and Environmental Influences on Development
Maternity Nursing Care
10 Management of Fertility and Infertility
11 Reproductive Anatomy and Physiology
12 Conception and Prenatal Development
13 Physiologic Adaptations to Pregnancy
14 Psychosocial Adaptations to Pregnancy
15 Nutrition for Childbearing
16 Prenatal Diagnostic Tests
17 Giving Birth
18 Intrapartum Fetal Surveillance
19 Pain Management for Childbirth
20 Nursing Care During Obstetric Procedures
21 Postpartum adaptations
22 The Normal Newborn: Adaptation and Assessment
23 The Normal Newborn: Nursing Care
24 Newborn Feeding
25 The Childbearing Family with Special Needs
26 The Pregnant Woman with Complications
27 The Woman with an Intrapartum Complication
28 The Woman with a Postpartum Complication
29 The High-Risk Newborn: Problems Related to Gestational Age and Development
30 The High-Risk Newborn: Acquired and Congenital Conditions
31 Women’s Health Care
Pediatric Nursing Care
32 Communicating with Children and Families
33 Physical Assessment of Children
34 Emergency Care of the Child
35 The Ill Child in the Hospital and Other Care Settings
36 The Child with a Chronic Condition or Terminal Illness
37 Principles and Procedures for Nursing Care of Children
38 Medicating Infants and Children
39 Pain Management for Children
40 The Child with an Infectious Disease
41 The Child with an Immunologic Alteration
42 The Child with a Fluid and Electrolyte Alteration
43 The Child with a Gastrointestinal Alteration
44 The Child with a Genitourinary Alteration
45 The Child with a Respiratory Alteration
46 The Child with a Cardiovascular Alteration
47 The Child with a Hematologic Alteration
48 The Child with Cancer
49 The Child with an Integumentary Alteration
50 The Child with a Musculoskeletal Alteration
51 The Child with an Endocrine or Metabolic Alteration
52 The Child with a Neurologic Alteration
53 The Child with a Psychosocial Disorder
54 The Child with a Cognitive Impairment
55 The Child with a Sensory Alteration
Appendixes
Appendix A: Laboratory Values in Pregnant and Nonpregnant Women and in the Newborn
Appendix B: Use of Drug Preparations During Pregnancy and Breastfeeding
Appendix C: Recommendations for Preventive Pediatric Health Care
Appendix D: Growth Charts
Appendix E: Blood Pressure Levels by Age and Height
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1680
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 6th October 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781416069904
About the Author
Emily McKinney
Affiliations and Expertise
Baylor Healthcare System, Dallas, TX
Susan James
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nursing, Curry College, Milton, MA
Sharon Murray
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emerita, Health Professions, Golden West College, Huntington Beach, CA
Jean Ashwill
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Dean, Undergraduate Student Services, School of Nursing, University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, Texas