Maternal Child Nursing Care
5th Edition
Description
Written by the foremost experts in maternity and pediatric nursing, Maternal Child Nursing Care, 5th Edition offers the accurate, practical information you need to succeed in the classroom, the clinical setting, and on the NCLEX® examination. This new edition offers numerous content updates throughout the text to keep you up-to-date on the latest topics and best practices. Plus hundreds of illustrations, alert boxes, and tables clarify key content and help you quickly find essential information.
Key Features
- Atraumatic Care boxes in the pediatric unit teach you how to provide competent and effective care to pediatric patients with the least amount of physical or psychological stress.
- Community Focus boxes emphasize community issues, supply resources and guidance, and illustrate nursing care in a variety of settings.
- Critical thinking case studies offer opportunities to test and develop your analytical skills and apply knowledge in various settings.
- Emergency boxes in the maternity unit guide you through step-by-step emergency procedures.
- Expert authors of the market-leading maternity and pediatric nursing textbooks combine to ensure delivery of the most accurate, up-to-date content.
- Family-Centered Care boxes highlight the needs or concerns of families that you should consider to provide family-centered care.
Table of Contents
PART 1 Maternity Nursing
UNIT 1 INTRODUCTION TO MATERNITY NURSING
- 21st Century Maternity Nursing
- Community Care: The Family and Culture
- Assessment and Health Promotion
- Reproductive System Concerns
- Infertility, Contraception, and Abortion
- Genetics, Conception, and Fetal Development
- Anatomy and Physiology of Pregnancy
- Nursing Care of the Family During Pregnancy
- Maternal and Fetal Nutrition
- Assessment of High Risk Pregnancy
- High Risk Perinatal Care: Preexisting Conditions
- High Risk Perinatal Care: Gestational Conditions
- Labor and Birth Processes
- Pain Management
- Fetal Assessment During Labor
- Nursing Care of the Family During Labor and Birth
- Labor and Birth Complications
- Maternal Physiologic Changes
- Nursing Care of the Family during the Postpartum Period
- Transition to Parenthood
- Postpartum Complications
- Physiologic Adaptations of the Newborn
- Nursing Care of the Newborn and Family
- Newborn Nutrition and Feeding
- The High Risk Newborn
- 21st Century Pediatric Nursing
- Family, Social, Cultural, and Religious Influences on Child Health Promotion
- Developmental and Genetic Influences on Child Health Promotion
- Communication, History, and Physical Assessment
- Pain Assessment and Management
- The Infant and Family
- The Toddler and Family
- The Preschooler and Family
- The School-Age Child and Family
- The Adolescent and Family
- Chronic Illness, Disability, and End-of-Life Care
- Cognitive and Sensory Impairment
- Family-Centered Care of the Child During Illness and Hospitalization
- Pediatric Variations of Nursing Interventions
- Respiratory Dysfunction
- Gastrointestinal Dysfunction
- Cardiovascular Dysfunction
- Hematologic and Immunologic Dysfunction
- Genitourinary Dysfunction
- Cerebral Dysfunction
- Endocrine Dysfunction
- Integumentary Dysfunction
- Musculoskeletal or Articular Dysfunction
- Neuromuscular or Muscular Dysfunction
UNIT 2 REPRODUCTIVE YEARS
UNIT 3 PREGNANCY
UNIT 4 CHILDBIRTH
UNIT 5 POSTPARTUM PERIOD
UNIT 6 NEWBORN
PART 2 PEDIATRIC NURSING
UNIT 7 CHILDREN, THEIR FAMILIES, AND THE NURSE
UNIT 8 ASSESSMENT OF THE CHILD AND FAMILY
UNIT 9 HEALTH PROMOTION AND SPECIAL HEALTH PROBLEMS
UNIT 10 SPECIAL NEEDS, ILLNESS, AND HOSPITALIZATION
UNIT 11 HEALTH PROBLEMS OF CHILDREN
Appendix A: Growth Measurements
Appendix B: Common Laboratory Tests
Appendix C: Pediatric Vital Signs and Parameters
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1728
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2014
- Published:
- 26th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323226486
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323096089
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323430838
About the Author
Shannon Perry
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, San Francisco State University, San Francisco, CA
Marilyn Hockenberry
Affiliations and Expertise
Bessie Baker Distinguished Professor of Nursing Professor of Pediatrics Chair, Duke Institutional Review Board Duke University Durham, NC
Deitra Lowdermilk
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC
David Wilson
Affiliations and Expertise
Staff PALS Coordinator Children's Hospital at Saint Francis Tulsa, OK