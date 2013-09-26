Maternal Child Nursing Care - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323096102, 9780323226486

Maternal Child Nursing Care

5th Edition

Authors: Shannon Perry Marilyn Hockenberry Deitra Lowdermilk David Wilson
eBook ISBN: 9780323226486
eBook ISBN: 9780323096089
eBook ISBN: 9780323430838
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 26th September 2013
Page Count: 1728
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Written by the foremost experts in maternity and pediatric nursing, Maternal Child Nursing Care, 5th Edition offers the accurate, practical information you need to succeed in the classroom, the clinical setting, and on the NCLEX® examination. This new edition offers numerous content updates throughout the text to keep you up-to-date on the latest topics and best practices. Plus hundreds of illustrations, alert boxes, and tables clarify key content and help you quickly find essential information.

Key Features

  • Atraumatic Care boxes in the pediatric unit teach you how to provide competent and effective care to pediatric patients with the least amount of physical or psychological stress.
  • Community Focus boxes emphasize community issues, supply resources and guidance, and illustrate nursing care in a variety of settings.
  • Critical thinking case studies offer opportunities to test and develop your analytical skills and apply knowledge in various settings.
  • Emergency boxes in the maternity unit guide you through step-by-step emergency procedures.
  • Expert authors of the market-leading maternity and pediatric nursing textbooks combine to ensure delivery of the most accurate, up-to-date content.
  • Family-Centered Care boxes highlight the needs or concerns of families that you should consider to provide family-centered care.

Table of Contents

PART 1  Maternity Nursing

UNIT 1 INTRODUCTION TO MATERNITY NURSING

  1. 21st Century Maternity Nursing

  2. Community Care: The Family and Culture

    3. UNIT 2 REPRODUCTIVE YEARS

  3. Assessment and Health Promotion

  4. Reproductive System Concerns

  5. Infertility, Contraception, and Abortion

    6. UNIT 3 PREGNANCY

  6. Genetics, Conception, and Fetal Development

  7. Anatomy and Physiology of Pregnancy

  8. Nursing Care of the Family During Pregnancy

  9. Maternal and Fetal Nutrition

  10. Assessment of High Risk Pregnancy

  11. High Risk Perinatal Care: Preexisting Conditions

  12. High Risk Perinatal Care: Gestational Conditions

    13. UNIT 4 CHILDBIRTH

  13. Labor and Birth Processes

  14. Pain Management

  15. Fetal Assessment During Labor

  16. Nursing Care of the Family During Labor and Birth

  17. Labor and Birth Complications

    18. UNIT 5 POSTPARTUM PERIOD

  18. Maternal Physiologic Changes

  19. Nursing Care of the Family during the Postpartum Period

  20. Transition to Parenthood

  21. Postpartum Complications

    22. UNIT 6 NEWBORN

  22. Physiologic Adaptations of the Newborn

  23. Nursing Care of the Newborn and Family

  24. Newborn Nutrition and Feeding

  25. The High Risk Newborn

    26. PART 2 PEDIATRIC NURSING

    UNIT 7 CHILDREN, THEIR FAMILIES, AND THE NURSE

  26. 21st Century Pediatric Nursing

  27. Family, Social, Cultural, and Religious Influences on Child Health Promotion

  28. Developmental and Genetic Influences on Child Health Promotion

    29. UNIT 8 ASSESSMENT OF THE CHILD AND FAMILY

  29. Communication, History, and Physical Assessment

  30. Pain Assessment and Management

    31. UNIT 9 HEALTH PROMOTION AND SPECIAL HEALTH PROBLEMS

  31. The Infant and Family

  32. The Toddler and Family

  33. The Preschooler and Family

  34. The School-Age Child and Family

  35. The Adolescent and Family

    36. UNIT 10 SPECIAL NEEDS, ILLNESS, AND HOSPITALIZATION

  36. Chronic Illness, Disability, and End-of-Life Care

  37. Cognitive and Sensory Impairment

  38. Family-Centered Care of the Child During Illness and Hospitalization

  39. Pediatric Variations of Nursing Interventions

    40. UNIT 11 HEALTH PROBLEMS OF CHILDREN

  40. Respiratory Dysfunction

  41. Gastrointestinal Dysfunction

  42. Cardiovascular Dysfunction

  43. Hematologic and Immunologic Dysfunction

  44. Genitourinary Dysfunction

  45. Cerebral Dysfunction

  46. Endocrine Dysfunction

  47. Integumentary Dysfunction

  48. Musculoskeletal or Articular Dysfunction

  49. Neuromuscular or Muscular Dysfunction

Appendix A: Growth Measurements

Appendix B: Common Laboratory Tests

Appendix C: Pediatric Vital Signs and Parameters

Details

No. of pages:
1728
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323226486
eBook ISBN:
9780323096089
eBook ISBN:
9780323430838

About the Author

Shannon Perry

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, San Francisco State University, San Francisco, CA

Marilyn Hockenberry

Affiliations and Expertise

Bessie Baker Distinguished Professor of Nursing Professor of Pediatrics Chair, Duke Institutional Review Board Duke University Durham, NC

Deitra Lowdermilk

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC

David Wilson

Affiliations and Expertise

Staff PALS Coordinator Children's Hospital at Saint Francis Tulsa, OK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.