Maternal Child Nursing Care
4th Edition
Description
This market-leading textbook provides just the "right amount" of maternity and pediatric content in an easy-to-understand manner. Divided into two sections, the first part of the book includes 28 chapters on maternity nursing and the second part contains 27 chapters covering pediatric nursing. Numerous illustrations, photos, boxes, and tables clarify key content and help you quickly find essential information. And because it’s written by market-leading experts in maternity and pediatric nursing, you can be sure you’re getting the accurate, practical information you need to succeed in the classroom, the clinical setting, and on the NCLEX® examination.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Nursing Alerts point out critical information to consider when caring for patients.
- UNIQUE! Guidelines boxes outline instructions for skills or procedures in an easy-to-follow, step-by-step format.
- UNIQUE! Emergency boxes offer quick reference to emergency procedures for critical maternity and pediatric emergencies.
- UNIQUE! Home Care boxes offer helpful guidelines for delivering effective care in the home environment.
- UNIQUE! Atraumatic Care boxes in the pediatric section illustrate how to provide competent nursing care without creating undue physical or psychological stress for pediatric patients, families, and nurses.
- UNIQUE! Community Focus boxes examine community issues and provide resources and guidance on caring for families outside the clinical setting.
- UNIQUE! Cultural Awareness boxes address culturally competent care for patients with a variety of customs and beliefs.
- UNIQUE! Family-Centered Care boxes discuss the family’s role and needs in caring for the patient.
- UNIQUE! Nursing Process boxes offer quick access to nursing process information for major diseases and conditions.
- Critical Thinking Exercises provide case scenarios to promote sound clinical decision making.
- Nursing Care Plans include rationales for interventions and provide specific guidelines for delivering effective nursing care.
- Patient Teaching boxes highlight important information for communicating continuing care instructions to patients and families.
Table of Contents
Part 1: MATERNITY NURSING
Unit 1: Introduction to Maternity Nursing
- Contemporary Maternity Nursing
- The Family and Culture
- Community and Home Care
- Health Promotion and Illness Prevention
- Health Assessment
- Common Health Problems
- Infertility, Contraception, and Abortion
- Genetics, Conception, and Fetal Development
- Assessment for Risk Factors
- Anatomy and Physiology of Pregnancy
- Nursing Care During Pregnancy
- Maternal and Fetal Nutrition
- Pregnancy at Risk: Preexisting Conditions
- Pregnancy at Risk: Gestational Conditions
- Labor and Birth Processes
- Management of Discomfort
- Fetal Assessment during Labor
- Nursing Care During Labor and Birth
- Labor and Birth at Risk
- Maternal Physiologic Changes
- Nursing Care During the Fourth Trimester
- Transition to Parenthood
- Postpartum Complications
- Physiologic Adaptations of the Newborn
- Nursing Care of the Newborn
- Newborn Nutrition and Feeding
- Infants with Gestational Age-Related Problems
- The Newborn at Risk: Acquired and Congenital Problems
- Contemporary Pediatric Nursing
- Community-Based Nursing Care of the Child and Family
- Family Influences on Child Health Promotion
- Social, Cultural, and Religious Influences on Child Health Promotion
- Developmental Influences on Child Health Promotion
- Communication, History, and Physical and Developmental Assessment
- Pain Assessment and Management NEW!
- The Infant and Family
- The Toddler and Family
- The Preschooler and Family
- The School-Age Child and Family
- The Adolescent and Family
- Chronic Illness, Disability, and End-of-Life Care
- Cognitive and Sensory Impairment
- Family-Centered Home Care
- Reaction to Illness and Hospitalization
- Pediatric Variations of Nursing Interventions
- Respiratory Dysfunction
- Gastrointestinal Dysfunction
- Cardiovascular Dysfunction
- Hematologic and Immunologic Dysfunction
- Genitourinary Dysfunction
- Cerebral Dysfunction
- Endocrine Dysfunction
- Integumentary Dysfunction
- Musculoskeletal or Articular Dysfunction
- Neuromuscular or Muscular Dysfunction
Unit 2: Reproductive Years
Unit 3: Pregnancy
Unit 4: Childbirth
Unit 5: Postpartum Period
Unit 6: Newborn
PART 2: PEDIATRIC NURSING
Unit 7: Children, Their Families, and the Nurse
Unit 8: Assessment of the Child and Family
Unit 9: Health Promotion and Special Health Problems
Unit 10: Special Needs, Illness, and Hospitalization
Unit 11: Health Problems of Children
Appendixes
A Relationship of Drugs to Breast Milk and Effect on Infant
B Developmental/Sensory Assessment
C Growth Measurements
D Common Laboratory Tests
E Pediatric Vital Signs and Parameters
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1864
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 24th September 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323168373
About the Author
Shannon Perry
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, San Francisco State University, San Francisco, CA
Marilyn Hockenberry
Affiliations and Expertise
Bessie Baker Distinguished Professor of Nursing Professor of Pediatrics Chair, Duke Institutional Review Board Duke University Durham, NC
Deitra Lowdermilk
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC
David Wilson
Affiliations and Expertise
Staff PALS Coordinator Children's Hospital at Saint Francis Tulsa, OK