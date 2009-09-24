Maternal Child Nursing Care - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323057202, 9780323168373

Maternal Child Nursing Care

4th Edition

Authors: Shannon Perry Marilyn Hockenberry Deitra Lowdermilk David Wilson
eBook ISBN: 9780323168373
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 24th September 2009
Page Count: 1864
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This market-leading textbook provides just the "right amount" of maternity and pediatric content in an easy-to-understand manner. Divided into two sections, the first part of the book includes 28 chapters on maternity nursing and the second part contains 27 chapters covering pediatric nursing. Numerous illustrations, photos, boxes, and tables clarify key content and help you quickly find essential information. And because it’s written by market-leading experts in maternity and pediatric nursing, you can be sure you’re getting the accurate, practical information you need to succeed in the classroom, the clinical setting, and on the NCLEX® examination.

Key Features

    • UNIQUE! Nursing Alerts point out critical information to consider when caring for patients.

    • UNIQUE! Guidelines boxes outline instructions for skills or procedures in an easy-to-follow, step-by-step format.

    • UNIQUE! Emergency boxes offer quick reference to emergency procedures for critical maternity and pediatric emergencies.

    • UNIQUE! Home Care boxes offer helpful guidelines for delivering effective care in the home environment.

    • UNIQUE! Atraumatic Care boxes in the pediatric section illustrate how to provide competent nursing care without creating undue physical or psychological stress for pediatric patients, families, and nurses.

    • UNIQUE! Community Focus boxes examine community issues and provide resources and guidance on caring for families outside the clinical setting.

    • UNIQUE! Cultural Awareness boxes address culturally competent care for patients with a variety of customs and beliefs.

    • UNIQUE! Family-Centered Care boxes discuss the family’s role and needs in caring for the patient.

    • UNIQUE! Nursing Process boxes offer quick access to nursing process information for major diseases and conditions.

    • Critical Thinking Exercises provide case scenarios to promote sound clinical decision making.

    • Nursing Care Plans include rationales for interventions and provide specific guidelines for delivering effective nursing care.

    • Patient Teaching boxes highlight important information for communicating continuing care instructions to patients and families.

    Table of Contents

    Part 1: MATERNITY NURSING

    Unit 1: Introduction to Maternity Nursing

    1. Contemporary Maternity Nursing

    2. The Family and Culture

    3. Community and Home Care

      4. Unit 2: Reproductive Years

    4. Health Promotion and Illness Prevention

    5. Health Assessment

    6. Common Health Problems

    7. Infertility, Contraception, and Abortion

      8. Unit 3: Pregnancy

    8. Genetics, Conception, and Fetal Development

    9. Assessment for Risk Factors

    10. Anatomy and Physiology of Pregnancy

    11. Nursing Care During Pregnancy

    12. Maternal and Fetal Nutrition

    13. Pregnancy at Risk: Preexisting Conditions

    14. Pregnancy at Risk: Gestational Conditions

      15. Unit 4: Childbirth

    15. Labor and Birth Processes

    16. Management of Discomfort

    17. Fetal Assessment during Labor

    18. Nursing Care During Labor and Birth

    19. Labor and Birth at Risk

      20. Unit 5: Postpartum Period

    20. Maternal Physiologic Changes

    21. Nursing Care During the Fourth Trimester

    22. Transition to Parenthood

    23. Postpartum Complications

      24. Unit 6: Newborn

    24. Physiologic Adaptations of the Newborn

    25. Nursing Care of the Newborn

    26. Newborn Nutrition and Feeding

    27. Infants with Gestational Age-Related Problems

    28. The Newborn at Risk: Acquired and Congenital Problems

      29. PART 2: PEDIATRIC NURSING

      Unit 7: Children, Their Families, and the Nurse

    29. Contemporary Pediatric Nursing

    30. Community-Based Nursing Care of the Child and Family

    31. Family Influences on Child Health Promotion

    32. Social, Cultural, and Religious Influences on Child Health Promotion

    33. Developmental Influences on Child Health Promotion

      34. Unit 8: Assessment of the Child and Family

    34. Communication, History, and Physical and Developmental Assessment

    35. Pain Assessment and Management NEW!

      36. Unit 9: Health Promotion and Special Health Problems

    36. The Infant and Family

    37. The Toddler and Family

    38. The Preschooler and Family

    39. The School-Age Child and Family

    40. The Adolescent and Family

      41. Unit 10: Special Needs, Illness, and Hospitalization

    41. Chronic Illness, Disability, and End-of-Life Care

    42. Cognitive and Sensory Impairment

    43. Family-Centered Home Care

    44. Reaction to Illness and Hospitalization

    45. Pediatric Variations of Nursing Interventions

      46. Unit 11: Health Problems of Children

    46. Respiratory Dysfunction

    47. Gastrointestinal Dysfunction

    48. Cardiovascular Dysfunction

    49. Hematologic and Immunologic Dysfunction

    50. Genitourinary Dysfunction

    51. Cerebral Dysfunction

    52. Endocrine Dysfunction

    53. Integumentary Dysfunction

    54. Musculoskeletal or Articular Dysfunction

    55. Neuromuscular or Muscular Dysfunction

    Appendixes

    A Relationship of Drugs to Breast Milk and Effect on Infant

    B Developmental/Sensory Assessment

    C Growth Measurements

    D Common Laboratory Tests

    E Pediatric Vital Signs and Parameters

    Details

    No. of pages:
    1864
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Mosby 2010
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Mosby
    eBook ISBN:
    9780323168373

    About the Author

    Shannon Perry

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, San Francisco State University, San Francisco, CA

    Marilyn Hockenberry

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Bessie Baker Distinguished Professor of Nursing Professor of Pediatrics Chair, Duke Institutional Review Board Duke University Durham, NC

    Deitra Lowdermilk

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Clinical Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC

    David Wilson

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Staff PALS Coordinator Children's Hospital at Saint Francis Tulsa, OK

    Request Quote

    Tax Exemption

    We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.