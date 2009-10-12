Materials
Materials: Engineering, Science, Processing and Design, Second Edition, was developed to guide material selection and understanding for a wide spectrum of engineering courses. The approach is systematic, leading from design requirements to a prescription for optimized material choice. This book presents the properties of materials, their origins, and the way they enter engineering design. The book begins by introducing some of the design-limiting properties: physical properties, mechanical properties, and functional properties. It then turns to the materials themselves, covering the families, the classes, and the members. It identifies six broad families of materials for design: metals, ceramics, glasses, polymers, elastomers, and hybrids that combine the properties of two or more of the others.
The book presents a design-led strategy for selecting materials and processes. It explains material properties such as yield and plasticity, and presents elastic solutions for common modes of loading. The remaining chapters cover topics such as the causes and prevention of material failure; cyclic loading; fail-safe design; and the processing of materials.
Key Features
* Design-led approach motivates and engages students in the study of materials science and engineering through real-life case studies and illustrative applications
* Highly visual full color graphics facilitate understanding of materials concepts and properties
* Chapters on materials selection and design are integrated with chapters on materials fundamentals, enabling students to see how specific fundamentals can be important to the design process
* Links with the Cambridge Engineering Selector (CES EduPack), the powerful materials selection software. See www.grantadesign.com for information
NEW TO THIS EDITION:
- "Guided Learning" sections on crystallography, phase diagrams and phase transformations enhance students’ learning of these key foundation topics
- Revised and expanded chapters on durability, and processing for materials properties
- More than 50 new worked examples placed throughout the text
Readership
Undergraduate materials, mechanical, chemical, civil & aeronautical engineering students taking courses in materials science & engineering, materials processing and engineering design.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgements
Resources that accompany this book
Chapter 1 Introduction: materials—history and character
1.1 Materials, processes and choice
1.2 Material properties
1.3 Design-limiting properties
1.4 Summary and conclusions
1.5 Further reading
1.6 Exercises
Chapter 2 Family trees: organising materials and processes
2.1 Introduction and synopsis
2.2 Getting materials organised: the materials tree
2.3 Organising processes: the process tree
2.4 Process–property interaction
2.5 Material property charts
2.6 Computer-aided information management for materials and processes
2.7 Summary and conclusions
2.8 Further reading
2.9 Exercises
2.10 Exploring design using CES
2.11 Exploring the science with CES Elements
Chapter 3 Strategic thinking: matching material to design
3.1 Introduction and synopsis
3.2 The design process
3.3 Material and process information for design
3.4 The strategy: translation, screening, ranking and documentation
3.5 Examples of translation
3.6 Summary and conclusions
3.7 Further reading
3.8 Exercises
3.9 Exploring design using CES
Chapter 4 Stiffness and weight: density and elastic moduli
4.1 Introduction and synopsis
4.2 Density, stress, strain and moduli
4.3 The big picture: material property charts
4.4 The science: what determines density and stiffness?
4.5 Manipulating the modulus and density
4.6 Summary and conclusions
4.7 Further reading
4.8 Exercises
4.9 Exploring design with CES
4.10 Exploring the science with CES Elements
Guided Learning Unit 1: simple ideas of crystallography
Part 1: Introduction and synopsis
Part 2: Crystal structures
Part 3: Interstitial space
Part 4: Describing planes
Part 5: Describing directions
Part 6: Ceramic crystals
Part 7: Polymer crystals
Chapter 5 Flex, sag and wobble: stiffness-limited design
5.1 Introduction and synopsis
5.2 Standard solutions to elastic problems
5.3 Material indices for elastic design
5.4 Plotting limits and indices on charts
5.5 Case studies
5.6 Summary and conclusions
5.7 Further reading
5.8 Exercises
5.9 Exploring design with CES
5.10 Exploring the science with CES Elements
Chapter 6 Beyond elasticity: plasticity, yielding and ductility
6.1 Introduction and synopsis
6.2 Strength, plastic work and ductility: definition and measurement
6.3 The big picture: charts for yield strength
6.4 Drilling down: strength and ductility
6.5 Manipulating strength
6.6 Summary and conclusions
6.7 Further reading
6.8 Exercises
6.9 Exploring design with CES
6.10 Exploring the science with CES Elements
Chapter 7 Bend and crush: strength-limited design
7.1 Introduction and synopsis
7.2 Standard solutions to plastic problems
7.3 Material indices for yield-limited design
7.4 Case studies
7.5 Summary and conclusions
7.6 Further reading
7.7 Exercises
7.8 Exploring design with CES
Chapter 8 Fracture and fracture toughness
8.1 Introduction and synopsis
8.2 Strength and toughness
8.3 The mechanics of fracture
8.4 Material property charts for toughness
8.5 Drilling down: the origins of toughness
8.6 Manipulating properties: the strength–toughness trade-off
8.7 Summary and conclusions
8.8 Further reading
8.9 Exercises
8.10 Exploring design with CES
8.11 Exploring the science with CES Elements
Chapter 9 Shake, rattle and roll: cyclic loading, damage and failure
9.1 Introduction and synopsis
9.2 Vibration and resonance: the damping coefficient
9.3 Fatigue
9.4 Charts for endurance limit
9.5 Drilling down: the origins of damping and fatigue
9.6 Manipulating resistance to fatigue
9.7 Summary and conclusions
9.8 Further reading
9.9 Exercises
9.10 Exploring design with CES
Chapter 10 Keeping it all together: fracture-limited design
10.1 Introduction and synopsis
10.2 Standard solutions to fracture problems
10.3 Material indices for fracture-safe design
10.4 Case studies
10.5 Summary and conclusions
10.6 Further reading
10.7 Exercises
10.8 Exploring design with CES
Chapter 11 Rub, slither and seize: friction and wear
11.1 Introduction and synopsis
11.2 Tribological properties
11.3 Charting friction and wear
11.4 The physics of friction and wear
11.5 Design and selection: materials to manage friction and wear
11.6 Summary and conclusions
11.7 Further reading
11.8 Exercises
11.9 Exploring design with CES
Chapter 12 Agitated atoms: materials and heat
12.1 Introduction and synopsis
12.2 Thermal properties: definition and measurement
12.3 The big picture: thermal property charts
12.4 Drilling down: the physics of thermal properties
12.5 Manipulating thermal properties
12.6 Design to exploit thermal properties
12.7 Summary and conclusions
12.8 Further reading
12.9 Exercises
12.10 Exploring design with CES
12.11 Exploring the science with CES Elements
Chapter 13 Running hot: using materials at high temperatures
13.1 Introduction and synopsis
13.2 The temperature dependence of material properties
13.3 Charts for creep behaviour
13.4 The science: diffusion and creep
13.5 Materials to resist creep
13.6 Design to cope with creep
13.7 Summary and conclusions
13.8 Further reading
13.9 Exercises
13.10 Exploring design with CES
13.11 Exploring the science with CES Elements
Chapter 14 Conductors, insulators and dielectrics
14.1 Introduction and synopsis
14.2 Conductors, insulators and dielectrics
14.3 Charts for electrical properties
14.4 Drilling down: the origins and manipulation of electrical properties
14.5 Design: using the electrical properties of materials
14.6 Summary and conclusions
14.7 Further reading
14.8 Exercises
14.9 Exploring design with CES
14.10 Exploring the science with CES Elements
Chapter 15 Magnetic materials
15.1 Introduction and synopsis
15.2 Magnetic properties: definition and measurement
15.3 Charts for magnetic properties
15.4 Drilling down: the physics and manipulation of magnetic properties
15.5 Materials selection for magnetic design
15.6 Summary and conclusions
15.7 Further reading
15.8 Exercises
15.9 Exploring design with CES
15.10 Exploring the science with CES Elements
Chapter 16 Materials for optical devices
16.1 Introduction and synopsis
16.2 The interaction of materials and radiation
16.3 Charts for optical properties
16.4 Drilling down: the physics and manipulation of optical properties
16.5 Optical design
16.6 Summary and conclusions
16.7 Further reading
16.8 Exercises
16.9 Exploring design with CES
16.10 Exploring the science with CES Elements
Chapter 17 Durability: oxidation, corrosion, degradation
17.1 Introduction and synopsis
17.2 Oxidation, flammability and photo-degradation
17.3 Oxidation mechanisms
17.4 Resistance to oxidation, burning and photo-degradation
17.5 Corrosion: acids, alkalis, water and organic solvents
17.6 Drilling down: mechanisms of corrosion
17.7 Fighting corrosion
17.8 Summary and conclusions
17.9 Further reading and software
17.10 Exercises
17.11 Exploring design with CES
17.12 Exploring the science with CES Elements
Chapter 18 Heat, beat, stick and polish: manufacturing processes
18.1 Introduction and synopsis
18.2 Process selection in design
18.3 Process attributes: material compatibility
18.4 Shaping processes: attributes and origins
18.5 Joining processes: attributes and origins
18.6 Surface treatment (finishing) processes: attributes and origins
18.7 Estimating cost for shaping processes
18.8 Computer-aided process selection
18.9 Case studies
18.10 Summary and conclusions
18.11 Further reading
18.12 Exercises
18.13 Exploring design with CES
18.14 Exploring the science with CES Elements
Chapter 19 Follow the recipe: processing and properties
19.1 Introduction and synopsis
19.2 Processing for properties
19.3 Microstructure of materials
19.4 Microstructure evolution in processing
19.5 Metals processing
19.6 Non-metals processing
19.7 Making hybrid materials
19.8 Summary and conclusions
19.9 Further reading
19.10 Exercises
19.11 Exploring design with CES
Guided Learning Unit 2: Phase diagrams and phase transformations
Introduction and synopsis
Part 1: Key terminology
Part 2: Simple phase diagrams, and how to read them
Part 3: The iron-carbon diagram
Part 4: Interpreting more complex phase diagrams
Part 5: Phase transformations and microstructural evolution
Part 6: Equilibrium solidification
Part 7: Equilibrium solid-state phase changes
Part 8: Non-equilibrium solid-state phase changes
Chapter 20 Materials, processes and the environment
20.1 Introduction and synopsis
20.2 Material consumption and its growth
20.3 The material life cycle and criteria for assessment
20.4 Definitions and measurement: embodied energy, process energy and end of life potential
20.5 Charts for embodied energy
20.6 Design: selecting materials for eco-design
20.7 Summary and conclusions
20.8 Appendix: some useful quantities
20.9 Further reading
20.10 Exercises
20.11 Exploring design with CES
Appendix: Data for engineering materials
Index
No. of pages: 672
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2010
- Published:
- 12th October 2009
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080961552
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781856178921
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781856178945
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781856178969
Michael Ashby
Royal Society Research Professor Emeritus at Cambridge University and Former Visiting Professor of Design at the Royal College of Art, London, UK
Mike Ashby is sole or lead author of several of Elsevier’s top selling engineering textbooks, including Materials and Design: The Art and Science of Material Selection in Product Design, Materials Selection in Mechanical Design, Materials and the Environment, and Materials: Engineering, Science, Processing and Design. He is also coauthor of the books Engineering Materials 1&2, and Nanomaterials, Nanotechnologies and Design.
Royal Society Research Professor Emeritus, University of Cambridge, and Former Visiting Professor of Design at the Royal College of Art, London
Hugh Shercliff
Hugh Shercliff is a Senior Lecturer in Materials in the Department of Engineering at the University of Cambridge. He is a co-author of Michael Ashby's Materials, Third Edition (Butterworth-Heinemann, 2013), and a contributor on aluMATTER, an e-learning website for engineers and researchers sponsored by the European Aluminium Association.
Senior Lecturer in Materials, Department of Engineering, University of Cambridge, UK
David Cebon
Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Cambridge University, UK
Department of Engineering, University of Cambridge, England
Professor Mike Ashby is well known for producing readily understandable materials education texts, and for the innovative use of graphical representation for material properties. This book, now in its second edition, is no exception and explains materials engineering from a design-led approach, as opposed to the more traditional science-led approach.
Useful for reinforcing student learning is the inclusion of over 50 new worked examples, distributed throughout the book. Completely new are the self-contained Guided Learning Units or sections at the end of the book on crystallography, and phase diagrams and phase transformations, including exercises (and unlike the rest of the book with answers). There are also useful links to interactive ‘online’ tutorials and assessment, reinforcing the strong selfteaching aspects of the book.
[T]he book is aimed primarily at students and teachers of materials science and engineering, although engineering practitioners involved with materials and their selection will also find the extensive use of applications both useful and relevant.
-Engineering Designer, (Reviewed by Professor Kevin Edwards)