Chapter 1 Introduction: materials – history and character<BR id=""CRLF"">1.1 Materials, processes and choice.<BR id=""CRLF"">1.2 Material properties<BR id=""CRLF"">1.3 Further reading<BR id=""CRLF"">1.4 Exercises<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 2. Family trees: organizing materials and processes<BR id=""CRLF"">2.1 Introduction and synopsis<BR id=""CRLF"">2.2 Getting materials organized: the materials tree<BR id=""CRLF"">2.3 Organizing processes: the process tree<BR id=""CRLF"">2.4 Computer-aided information management for materials and processes<BR id=""CRLF"">2.5 Material property charts<BR id=""CRLF"">2.6 Summary and conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">2.7 Further reading<BR id=""CRLF"">2.8 Exercises<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 3 Strategic thinking: matching material to design<BR id=""CRLF"">3.1 Introduction and synopsis<BR id=""CRLF"">3.2 The design process<BR id=""CRLF"">3.3 Material and process information for design<BR id=""CRLF"">3.4 The strategy: translation, screening, ranking and documentation<BR id=""CRLF"">3.5 Examples of translation<BR id=""CRLF"">3.6 Summary and conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">3.7 Further reading<BR id=""CRLF"">3.8 Exercises<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 4. Stiffness and weight: density and elastic moduli<BR id=""CRLF"">4.1 Introduction and synopsis<BR id=""CRLF"">4.2 Density, stress, strain and moduli<BR id=""CRLF"">4.3 The big picture: material property charts<BR id=""CRLF"">4.4 The science what determines density and stiffness?<BR id=""CRLF"">4.5 Manipulating density and stiffness: <BR id=""CRLF"">4.6 Summary and conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">4.7 Further reading<BR id=""CRLF"">4.8 Exercises <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 5. Flex, sag and wobble: stiffness-limited design.<BR id=""CRLF"">5.1 Introduction and synopsis<BR id=""CRLF"">5.2 Standard solutions to elastic problems<BR id=""CRLF"">5.3 Material indices for elastic design<BR id=""CRLF"">5.4 Plotting limits and indices on charts<BR id=""CRLF"">5.5 Case studies<BR id=""CRLF"">5.6 Summary and conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">5.7 Further reading<BR id=""CRLF"">5.8 Exercises<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF""> <BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 6. Beyond elasticity: plasticity, yielding and ductility<BR id=""CRLF"">6.1 Introduction and synopsis<BR id=""CRLF"">6.2 Strength, plastic work and ductility: definition and measurement<BR id=""CRLF"">6.3 The big picture: charts for yield strength<BR id=""CRLF"">6.4 Drilling down: strength and ductility<BR id=""CRLF"">6.5 Manipulating strength<BR id=""CRLF"">6.6 Summary and conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">6.7 Further reading<BR id=""CRLF"">6.8 Exercises<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 7. Bend and crush: strength-limited design.<BR id=""CRLF"">7.1 Introduction and synopsis<BR id=""CRLF"">7.2 Standard solutions for plastic problems<BR id=""CRLF"">7.3 Material indices for yield-limited design<BR id=""CRLF"">7.4 Case studies<BR id=""CRLF"">7.5 Summary and conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">7.6 Further reading<BR id=""CRLF"">7.7 Exercises<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 8. Fracture and fracture toughness.<BR id=""CRLF"">8.1 Introduction and synopsis<BR id=""CRLF"">8.2 Strength and toughness<BR id=""CRLF"">8.3 The mechanics of fracture<BR id=""CRLF"">8.4 Material property charts for toughness<BR id=""CRLF"">8.5 Drilling down: the origins of toughness<BR id=""CRLF"">8.6 Manipulating properties: strength vs. toughness<BR id=""CRLF"">8.7 Summary and conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">8.8 Further reading<BR id=""CRLF"">8.9 Exercises<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 9. Shake, rattle and roll: cyclic loading, damage and failure<BR id=""CRLF"">9.1 Introduction and synopsis<BR id=""CRLF"">9.2 Vibration and resonance: the damping coefficient<BR id=""CRLF"">9.3 Fatigue<BR id=""CRLF"">9.4 Charts for endurance limit<BR id=""CRLF"">9.5 Drilling down: the origins of damping and fatigue<BR id=""CRLF"">9.6 Manipulating resistance to fatigue<BR id=""CRLF"">9.7 Summary and conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">9.8 Further reading<BR id=""CRLF"">9.9 Exercises<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 10. Keeping it all together: fracture-limited design.<BR id=""CRLF"">10.1 Introduction and synopsis<BR id=""CRLF"">10.2 Standard solutions to crack problems<BR id=""CRLF"">10.3 Material indices for fracture limited design<BR id=""CRLF"">10.4 Case studies<BR id=""CRLF"">10.5 Summary and conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">10.6 Further reading<BR id=""CRLF"">10.7 Exercises<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 11. Rub, slither and seize: friction and wear.<BR id=""CRLF"">11.1 Introduction and synopsis<BR id=""CRLF"">11.2 Tribological properties: definition and measurement<BR id=""CRLF"">11.3 Charting wear rate<BR id=""CRLF"">11.4 The physics of friction and wear<BR id=""CRLF"">11.5 Selection and design: materials to manage friction and wear<BR id=""CRLF"">11.6 Summary and conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">11.7 Further reading<BR id=""CRLF"">11.8 Exercises<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 12. Agitated atoms: materials and heat<BR id=""CRLF"">12.1 Introduction and synopsis<BR id=""CRLF"">12.2 Thermal properties, definition and measurement<BR id=""CRLF"">12.3 The big picture: thermal property charts <BR id=""CRLF"">12.4 Drilling down: the physics of thermal properties<BR id=""CRLF"">12.5 Manipulating thermal properties<BR id=""CRLF"">12.6 Design to exploit thermal proper<BR id=""CRLF"">12.7 Summary and conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">12.8 Further reading<BR id=""CRLF"">12.9 Exercises<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 13. Running hot: using materials at high temperatures<BR id=""CRLF"">13.1 Introduction and synopsis<BR id=""CRLF"">13.2 The temperature-dependence of material properties<BR id=""CRLF"">13.3 Charts for high temperature design<BR id=""CRLF"">13.4 The science: diffusion and creep<BR id=""CRLF"">13.5 Materials to resist creep<BR id=""CRLF"">13.6 Design to cope with creep<BR id=""CRLF"">13.7 Summary and conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">13.8 Further reading<BR id=""CRLF"">13.9 Exercises<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 14. Conductors, insulators and dielectrics <BR id=""CRLF"">14.1 Introduction and synopsis<BR id=""CRLF"">14.2 Conductors, insulators and dielectrics<BR id=""CRLF"">14.3 Charts for electrical properties <BR id=""CRLF"">14.4 Drilling down: the origins and manipulation of electrical properties<BR id=""CRLF"">14.5 Design<BR id=""CRLF"">14.6 Summary and conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">14.7 Further reading<BR id=""CRLF"">14.8 Exercises <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 15. Magnetic materials <BR id=""CRLF""> 15.1 Introduction and synopsis<BR id=""CRLF"">15.2 Magnetic properties: definition and measurement <BR id=""CRLF"">15.3 The big picture: charts for magnetic properties <BR id=""CRLF"">15.4 Drilling down: the physics and manipulation of magnetic properties<BR id=""CRLF"">15.5 Materials selection for magnetic design<BR id=""CRLF"">15.6 Summary and conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">15.7 Further reading<BR id=""CRLF"">15.8 Exercises<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 16. Materials for optical devices<BR id=""CRLF"">16.1 Introduction and synopsis<BR id=""CRLF"">16.2 The interaction of materials and radiation<BR id=""CRLF"">16.3 Charts for optical properties<BR id=""CRLF"">16.4 Drilling down: the physics and manipulation of optical properties<BR id=""CRLF"">16.5 Optical Design<BR id=""CRLF"">16.6 Summary and conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">16.7 Further Reading<BR id=""CRLF"">16.8 Exercises<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 17. Durability: oxidation, corrosion, degradation <BR id=""CRLF"">17.1 Introduction and synopsis<BR id=""CRLF"">17.2 Oxidation, flammability and photo-degradation<BR id=""CRLF"">17.3 Oxidation mechanisms <BR id=""CRLF"">17.4 Making materials that resist oxidation<BR id=""CRLF"">17.5 Corrosion: acids, alkalis, water and organic solvents<BR id=""CRLF"">17.6 Drilling down: mechanisms of corrosion <BR id=""CRLF"">17.7 Fighting corrosion<BR id=""CRLF"">17.8 Summary and conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">17.9 Further reading<BR id=""CRLF"">17.10 Exercises<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 18. Manufacturing processes<BR id=""CRLF"">18.1 Introduction and synopsis<BR id=""CRLF"">18.2 Process selection in design<BR id=""CRLF"">18.3 Process attributes: definition<BR id=""CRLF"">18.4 Shaping processes: attributes and origins<BR id=""CRLF"">18.5 Joining processes: attributes and origins<BR id=""CRLF"">18.6 Surface treatment processes: attributes and origins<BR id=""CRLF"">18.7 Estimating cost for shaping processes<BR id=""CRLF"">18.8 Computer-aided process selection<BR id=""CRLF"">18.9 Case studies<BR id=""CRLF"">18.10 Summary and conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">18.11 Further reading<BR id=""CRLF"">18.12 Exercises<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 19. Follow the recipe: processing and properties<BR id=""CRLF"">19.1 Introduction and synopsis<BR id=""CRLF"">19.2 Microstructure of materials<BR id=""CRLF""> 19.3 Microstructure evolution in processing<BR id=""CRLF"">19.4 Processing for properties<BR id=""CRLF"">19.5 Case studies<BR id=""CRLF"">19.6 Making hybrid materials<BR id=""CRLF"">19.7 Summary and conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">19.8 Further reading<BR id=""CRLF""> 19.9 Exercises<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 20. Materials, processes and the environment<BR id=""CRLF"">20.1 Introduction and synopsis<BR id=""CRLF"">20.2 Material consumption and its growth<BR id=""CRLF"">20.3 The material life cycle and criteria for assessment<BR id=""CRLF"">20.4 Charts for embodied energy <BR id=""CRLF"">20.5 Drilling down: embodied energy and recycling<BR id=""CRLF"">20.6 Design: selecting materials for eco-design<BR id=""CRLF"">20.7 Summary and conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">20.8 Appendix: some useful quantities<BR id=""CRLF"">20.9 Further reading<BR id=""CRLF"">20.10 Exercises<BR id=""CRLF"">