Materials
1st Edition
Engineering, Science, Processing and Design
Description
The ultimate materials engineering resource for anyone developing skills and understanding of materials properties and selection for engineering applications. The book is a visually lead approach to understanding core materials properties and how these apply to selection and design. Linked with Granta Design's market-leading materials selection software which is used by organisations as diverse as Rolls-Royce, GE-Aviation, Honeywell, NASA and Los Alamos National Labs.
Key Features
- A complete introduction to the science and selection of materials in engineering, manufacturing, processing and product design
- Unbeatable package from Professor Mike Ashby, the world’s leading materials selection innovator and developer of the Granta Design materials selection software
- Links to materials selection software used widely by brand-name corporations, which shows how to optimise materials choice for products by performance, charateristics or cost
Readership
Undergraduate level students taking courses on materials engineering, materials science, manufacturing and design and related mechanical engineering courses in aeronautical and automotive engineering, product and industrial design. Chemical engineers and civil engineers taking introductory materials science and engineering technology courses.
The book will also be suitable for some graduate level courses. It will be a useful reference text for those taking advanced courses in product and industrial design.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction: materials – history and character<BR id=""CRLF"">1.1 Materials, processes and choice.<BR id=""CRLF"">1.2 Material properties<BR id=""CRLF"">1.3 Further reading<BR id=""CRLF"">1.4 Exercises<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 2. Family trees: organizing materials and processes<BR id=""CRLF"">2.1 Introduction and synopsis<BR id=""CRLF"">2.2 Getting materials organized: the materials tree<BR id=""CRLF"">2.3 Organizing processes: the process tree<BR id=""CRLF"">2.4 Computer-aided information management for materials and processes<BR id=""CRLF"">2.5 Material property charts<BR id=""CRLF"">2.6 Summary and conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">2.7 Further reading<BR id=""CRLF"">2.8 Exercises<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 3 Strategic thinking: matching material to design<BR id=""CRLF"">3.1 Introduction and synopsis<BR id=""CRLF"">3.2 The design process<BR id=""CRLF"">3.3 Material and process information for design<BR id=""CRLF"">3.4 The strategy: translation, screening, ranking and documentation<BR id=""CRLF"">3.5 Examples of translation<BR id=""CRLF"">3.6 Summary and conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">3.7 Further reading<BR id=""CRLF"">3.8 Exercises<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 4. Stiffness and weight: density and elastic moduli<BR id=""CRLF"">4.1 Introduction and synopsis<BR id=""CRLF"">4.2 Density, stress, strain and moduli<BR id=""CRLF"">4.3 The big picture: material property charts<BR id=""CRLF"">4.4 The science what determines density and stiffness?<BR id=""CRLF"">4.5 Manipulating density and stiffness: <BR id=""CRLF"">4.6 Summary and conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">4.7 Further reading<BR id=""CRLF"">4.8 Exercises <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 5. Flex, sag and wobble: stiffness-limited design.<BR id=""CRLF"">5.1 Introduction and synopsis<BR id=""CRLF"">5.2 Standard solutions to elastic problems<BR id=""CRLF"">5.3 Material indices for elastic design<BR id=""CRLF"">5.4 Plotting limits and indices on charts<BR id=""CRLF"">5.5 Case studies<BR id=""CRLF"">5.6 Summary and conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">5.7 Further reading<BR id=""CRLF"">5.8 Exercises<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF""> <BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 6. Beyond elasticity: plasticity, yielding and ductility<BR id=""CRLF"">6.1 Introduction and synopsis<BR id=""CRLF"">6.2 Strength, plastic work and ductility: definition and measurement<BR id=""CRLF"">6.3 The big picture: charts for yield strength<BR id=""CRLF"">6.4 Drilling down: strength and ductility<BR id=""CRLF"">6.5 Manipulating strength<BR id=""CRLF"">6.6 Summary and conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">6.7 Further reading<BR id=""CRLF"">6.8 Exercises<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 7. Bend and crush: strength-limited design.<BR id=""CRLF"">7.1 Introduction and synopsis<BR id=""CRLF"">7.2 Standard solutions for plastic problems<BR id=""CRLF"">7.3 Material indices for yield-limited design<BR id=""CRLF"">7.4 Case studies<BR id=""CRLF"">7.5 Summary and conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">7.6 Further reading<BR id=""CRLF"">7.7 Exercises<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 8. Fracture and fracture toughness.<BR id=""CRLF"">8.1 Introduction and synopsis<BR id=""CRLF"">8.2 Strength and toughness<BR id=""CRLF"">8.3 The mechanics of fracture<BR id=""CRLF"">8.4 Material property charts for toughness<BR id=""CRLF"">8.5 Drilling down: the origins of toughness<BR id=""CRLF"">8.6 Manipulating properties: strength vs. toughness<BR id=""CRLF"">8.7 Summary and conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">8.8 Further reading<BR id=""CRLF"">8.9 Exercises<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 9. Shake, rattle and roll: cyclic loading, damage and failure<BR id=""CRLF"">9.1 Introduction and synopsis<BR id=""CRLF"">9.2 Vibration and resonance: the damping coefficient<BR id=""CRLF"">9.3 Fatigue<BR id=""CRLF"">9.4 Charts for endurance limit<BR id=""CRLF"">9.5 Drilling down: the origins of damping and fatigue<BR id=""CRLF"">9.6 Manipulating resistance to fatigue<BR id=""CRLF"">9.7 Summary and conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">9.8 Further reading<BR id=""CRLF"">9.9 Exercises<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 10. Keeping it all together: fracture-limited design.<BR id=""CRLF"">10.1 Introduction and synopsis<BR id=""CRLF"">10.2 Standard solutions to crack problems<BR id=""CRLF"">10.3 Material indices for fracture limited design<BR id=""CRLF"">10.4 Case studies<BR id=""CRLF"">10.5 Summary and conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">10.6 Further reading<BR id=""CRLF"">10.7 Exercises<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 11. Rub, slither and seize: friction and wear.<BR id=""CRLF"">11.1 Introduction and synopsis<BR id=""CRLF"">11.2 Tribological properties: definition and measurement<BR id=""CRLF"">11.3 Charting wear rate<BR id=""CRLF"">11.4 The physics of friction and wear<BR id=""CRLF"">11.5 Selection and design: materials to manage friction and wear<BR id=""CRLF"">11.6 Summary and conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">11.7 Further reading<BR id=""CRLF"">11.8 Exercises<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 12. Agitated atoms: materials and heat<BR id=""CRLF"">12.1 Introduction and synopsis<BR id=""CRLF"">12.2 Thermal properties, definition and measurement<BR id=""CRLF"">12.3 The big picture: thermal property charts <BR id=""CRLF"">12.4 Drilling down: the physics of thermal properties<BR id=""CRLF"">12.5 Manipulating thermal properties<BR id=""CRLF"">12.6 Design to exploit thermal proper<BR id=""CRLF"">12.7 Summary and conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">12.8 Further reading<BR id=""CRLF"">12.9 Exercises<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 13. Running hot: using materials at high temperatures<BR id=""CRLF"">13.1 Introduction and synopsis<BR id=""CRLF"">13.2 The temperature-dependence of material properties<BR id=""CRLF"">13.3 Charts for high temperature design<BR id=""CRLF"">13.4 The science: diffusion and creep<BR id=""CRLF"">13.5 Materials to resist creep<BR id=""CRLF"">13.6 Design to cope with creep<BR id=""CRLF"">13.7 Summary and conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">13.8 Further reading<BR id=""CRLF"">13.9 Exercises<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 14. Conductors, insulators and dielectrics <BR id=""CRLF"">14.1 Introduction and synopsis<BR id=""CRLF"">14.2 Conductors, insulators and dielectrics<BR id=""CRLF"">14.3 Charts for electrical properties <BR id=""CRLF"">14.4 Drilling down: the origins and manipulation of electrical properties<BR id=""CRLF"">14.5 Design<BR id=""CRLF"">14.6 Summary and conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">14.7 Further reading<BR id=""CRLF"">14.8 Exercises <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 15. Magnetic materials <BR id=""CRLF""> 15.1 Introduction and synopsis<BR id=""CRLF"">15.2 Magnetic properties: definition and measurement <BR id=""CRLF"">15.3 The big picture: charts for magnetic properties <BR id=""CRLF"">15.4 Drilling down: the physics and manipulation of magnetic properties<BR id=""CRLF"">15.5 Materials selection for magnetic design<BR id=""CRLF"">15.6 Summary and conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">15.7 Further reading<BR id=""CRLF"">15.8 Exercises<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 16. Materials for optical devices<BR id=""CRLF"">16.1 Introduction and synopsis<BR id=""CRLF"">16.2 The interaction of materials and radiation<BR id=""CRLF"">16.3 Charts for optical properties<BR id=""CRLF"">16.4 Drilling down: the physics and manipulation of optical properties<BR id=""CRLF"">16.5 Optical Design<BR id=""CRLF"">16.6 Summary and conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">16.7 Further Reading<BR id=""CRLF"">16.8 Exercises<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 17. Durability: oxidation, corrosion, degradation <BR id=""CRLF"">17.1 Introduction and synopsis<BR id=""CRLF"">17.2 Oxidation, flammability and photo-degradation<BR id=""CRLF"">17.3 Oxidation mechanisms <BR id=""CRLF"">17.4 Making materials that resist oxidation<BR id=""CRLF"">17.5 Corrosion: acids, alkalis, water and organic solvents<BR id=""CRLF"">17.6 Drilling down: mechanisms of corrosion <BR id=""CRLF"">17.7 Fighting corrosion<BR id=""CRLF"">17.8 Summary and conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">17.9 Further reading<BR id=""CRLF"">17.10 Exercises<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 18. Manufacturing processes<BR id=""CRLF"">18.1 Introduction and synopsis<BR id=""CRLF"">18.2 Process selection in design<BR id=""CRLF"">18.3 Process attributes: definition<BR id=""CRLF"">18.4 Shaping processes: attributes and origins<BR id=""CRLF"">18.5 Joining processes: attributes and origins<BR id=""CRLF"">18.6 Surface treatment processes: attributes and origins<BR id=""CRLF"">18.7 Estimating cost for shaping processes<BR id=""CRLF"">18.8 Computer-aided process selection<BR id=""CRLF"">18.9 Case studies<BR id=""CRLF"">18.10 Summary and conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">18.11 Further reading<BR id=""CRLF"">18.12 Exercises<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 19. Follow the recipe: processing and properties<BR id=""CRLF"">19.1 Introduction and synopsis<BR id=""CRLF"">19.2 Microstructure of materials<BR id=""CRLF""> 19.3 Microstructure evolution in processing<BR id=""CRLF"">19.4 Processing for properties<BR id=""CRLF"">19.5 Case studies<BR id=""CRLF"">19.6 Making hybrid materials<BR id=""CRLF"">19.7 Summary and conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">19.8 Further reading<BR id=""CRLF""> 19.9 Exercises<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 20. Materials, processes and the environment<BR id=""CRLF"">20.1 Introduction and synopsis<BR id=""CRLF"">20.2 Material consumption and its growth<BR id=""CRLF"">20.3 The material life cycle and criteria for assessment<BR id=""CRLF"">20.4 Charts for embodied energy <BR id=""CRLF"">20.5 Drilling down: embodied energy and recycling<BR id=""CRLF"">20.6 Design: selecting materials for eco-design<BR id=""CRLF"">20.7 Summary and conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">20.8 Appendix: some useful quantities<BR id=""CRLF"">20.9 Further reading<BR id=""CRLF"">20.10 Exercises<BR id=""CRLF"">
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
- Published:
- 13th February 2007
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080471495
About the Author
Michael Ashby
Royal Society Research Professor Emeritus at Cambridge University and Former Visiting Professor of Design at the Royal College of Art, London, UK
Mike Ashby is sole or lead author of several of Elsevier’s top selling engineering textbooks, including Materials and Design: The Art and Science of Material Selection in Product Design, Materials Selection in Mechanical Design, Materials and the Environment, and Materials: Engineering, Science, Processing and Design. He is also coauthor of the books Engineering Materials 1&2, and Nanomaterials, Nanotechnologies and Design.
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Society Research Professor Emeritus, University of Cambridge, and Former Visiting Professor of Design at the Royal College of Art, London
Hugh Shercliff
Hugh Shercliff is a Senior Lecturer in Materials in the Department of Engineering at the University of Cambridge. He is a co-author of Michael Ashby's Materials, Third Edition (Butterworth-Heinemann, 2013), and a contributor on aluMATTER, an e-learning website for engineers and researchers sponsored by the European Aluminium Association.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Materials, Department of Engineering, University of Cambridge, UK
David Cebon
Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Cambridge University, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Engineering, University of Cambridge, England