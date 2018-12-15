Materials
4th Edition
Engineering, Science, Processing and Design
Description
Materials: Engineering, Science, Processing and Design is the essential materials engineering text and resource for students developing skills and understanding of materials properties and selection for engineering applications. Taking a unique design-led approach that is broader in scope than other texts, Materials meets the curriculum needs of a wide variety of courses in the materials and design field, including introduction to materials science and engineering, engineering materials, materials selection and processing, and behavior of materials. This new edition retains its design-led focus and strong emphasis on visual communication while expanding its coverage of the physical basis of material properties, and process selection.
Key Features
- Design-led approach motivates and engages students in the study of materials science and engineering through real-life case studies and illustrative applications
- Highly visual full color graphics facilitate understanding of materials concepts and properties
- Chapters on materials selection and design are integrated with chapters on materials fundamentals, enabling students to see how specific fundamentals can be important to the design process
- For instructors, a solutions manual, lecture slides, image bank and other ancillaries are available at http://textbooks.elsevier.com
- Links with the CES EduPack Materials and Process Information and Selection software. See http://www.grantadesign/education/textbooks/MaterialsESPD for information
New to this edition
- Expansion of the atomic basis of properties, and the distinction between bonding-sensitive and microstructure-sensitive properties
- Process selection extended to include a structured approach to managing the expert knowledge of how materials, processes and design interact (with an introduction to additive manufacturing)
- Coverage of materials and the environment has been updated with a new section on Sustainability and Sustainable Technology
- Text and figures have been revised and updated throughout
- The number of worked examples and end-of-chapter problems has been significantly increased
Readership
Upper level undergraduate materials, mechanical, chemical, civil and aeronautical engineering students taking courses in materials science and engineering, materials processing, behavior of materials, and engineering design
Table of Contents
- Introduction: materials-history and character
2. Family trees: organising materials and processes
3. Strategic thinking: matching material to design
4. Elastic stiffness, and weight: atomic bonding and packing
5. Stiffness-limited design
6. Beyond elasticity: plasticity, yielding and ductility
7. Strength-limited design
8. Fracture and fracture toughness
9. Cyclic loading and fatigue failure
10. Fracture- and fatigue-limited design
11. Friction and wear
12. Materials and heat
13. Diffusion and creep: materials at high temperatures
14. Durability: oxidation, corrosion, degradation
15. Electrical materials: conductors, insulators, and dielectrics
16. Magnetic materials
17. Materials for optical devices
18. Manufacturing processes and design
19. Processing, microstructure and properties
20. Materials, environment, and sustainability
Guided Learning Unit 1: Simple ideas of crystallography
Guided Learning Unit 2: Phase diagrams and phase transformations
Appendix A: Data for engineering materials
Appendix B: Corrosion tables
Appendix C: Material properties and length scales
Details
- No. of pages:
- 806
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2019
- Published:
- 15th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081023778
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081023761
About the Author
Michael Ashby
Royal Society Research Professor Emeritus at Cambridge University and Former Visiting Professor of Design at the Royal College of Art, London, UK
Mike Ashby is sole or lead author of several of Elsevier’s top selling engineering textbooks, including Materials and Design: The Art and Science of Material Selection in Product Design, Materials Selection in Mechanical Design, Materials and the Environment, and Materials: Engineering, Science, Processing and Design. He is also coauthor of the books Engineering Materials 1&2, and Nanomaterials, Nanotechnologies and Design.
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Society Research Professor Emeritus, University of Cambridge, and Former Visiting Professor of Design at the Royal College of Art, London
Hugh Shercliff
Hugh Shercliff is a Senior Lecturer in Materials in the Department of Engineering at the University of Cambridge. He is a co-author of Michael Ashby's Materials, Third Edition (Butterworth-Heinemann, 2013), and a contributor on aluMATTER, an e-learning website for engineers and researchers sponsored by the European Aluminium Association.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Materials, Department of Engineering, University of Cambridge, UK
David Cebon
Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Cambridge University, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Engineering, University of Cambridge, England