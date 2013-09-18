Materials
3rd Edition
engineering, science, processing and design; North American Edition
Description
Materials, Third Edition, is the essential materials engineering text and resource for students developing skills and understanding of materials properties and selection for engineering applications. This new edition retains its design-led focus and strong emphasis on visual communication while expanding its inclusion of the underlying science of materials to fully meet the needs of instructors teaching an introductory course in materials.
A design-led approach motivates and engages students in the study of materials science and engineering through real-life case studies and illustrative applications. Highly visual full color graphics facilitate understanding of materials concepts and properties. For instructors, a solutions manual, lecture slides, online image bank, and materials selection charts for use in class handouts or lecture presentations are available at http://textbooks.elsevier.com. The number of worked examples has been increased by 50% while the number of standard end-of-chapter exercises in the text has been doubled. Coverage of materials and the environment has been updated with a new section on Sustainability and Sustainable Technology.
The text meets the curriculum needs of a wide variety of courses in the materials and design field, including introduction to materials science and engineering, engineering materials, materials selection and processing, and materials in design.
Key Features
- Design-led approach motivates and engages students in the study of materials science and engineering through real-life case studies and illustrative applications
- Highly visual full color graphics facilitate understanding of materials concepts and properties
- Chapters on materials selection and design are integrated with chapters on materials fundamentals, enabling students to see how specific fundamentals can be important to the design process
- For instructors, a solutions manual, lecture slides, online image bank and materials selection charts for use in class handouts or lecture presentations are available at http://textbooks.elsevier.com
- Links with the Cambridge Engineering Selector (CES EduPack), the powerful materials selection software. See www.grantadesign.com for information
NEW TO THIS EDITION:
- Text and figures have been revised and updated throughout
- The number of worked examples has been increased by 50%
- The number of standard end-of-chapter exercises in the text has been doubled
- Coverage of materials and the environment has been updated with a new section on Sustainability and Sustainable Technology
Readership
Undergraduate materials, mechanical, chemical, civil & aeronautical engineering students taking courses in materials science & engineering, materials processing and engineering design.
Table of Contents
Introduction: materials - history and character; Organizing materials and processes; Matching material to design; Density and elastic moduli; GL1 - Simnple ideas of crystallography; Stiffness-limited design; Plasticity, yielding and ductility; Strength-limited design; Fracture and fracture toughness; Cyclic loading, damage and failure; Fracture-limited design; Friction and wear; Materials and heat; Using Materials at high temperatures; Conductors, insulators and dielectrics; Magnetic Materials; Materials for Optical Devices; Oxidation, corrosion and degradation; Manufacturing processes; Processing and properties; GL2 - Phase diagrams and phase transformations; Materials, processes and the environment; Appendix - Data for engineering materials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 784
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
- Published:
- 18th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080994352
About the Author
Michael Ashby
Royal Society Research Professor Emeritus at Cambridge University and Former Visiting Professor of Design at the Royal College of Art, London, UK
Mike Ashby is sole or lead author of several of Elsevier’s top selling engineering textbooks, including Materials and Design: The Art and Science of Material Selection in Product Design, Materials Selection in Mechanical Design, Materials and the Environment, and Materials: Engineering, Science, Processing and Design. He is also coauthor of the books Engineering Materials 1&2, and Nanomaterials, Nanotechnologies and Design.
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Society Research Professor Emeritus, University of Cambridge, and Former Visiting Professor of Design at the Royal College of Art, London
Hugh Shercliff
Hugh Shercliff is a Senior Lecturer in Materials in the Department of Engineering at the University of Cambridge. He is a co-author of Michael Ashby's Materials, Third Edition (Butterworth-Heinemann, 2013), and a contributor on aluMATTER, an e-learning website for engineers and researchers sponsored by the European Aluminium Association.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Materials, Department of Engineering, University of Cambridge, UK
David Cebon
Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Cambridge University, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Engineering, University of Cambridge, England