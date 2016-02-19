Materials Technology in Steam Reforming Processes
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Materials Technology Symposium Held on October 21-22, 1964, Organised by the Agricultural Division, Imperial Chemical Industries Ltd.
Description
Materials Technology in Steam Reforming Processes is a collection of papers that covers advancement in the various areas of studies in steam reforming processes. The title presents the studies of authors who are involved in the development of a particular process. The coverage of the text includes the fundamental aspects of the creep deformation of metals; factors affecting choice of materials and design of units for pressure steam reforming; and the research background of the thermalloy grades of chromium-nickel-iron heat-resisting alloys. The selection also covers corrosion problems on finned air-cooled heat exchanger tubing; and thermal insulation for steam-reforming plants. The book will be of great use to scientists, engineers, and technicians involved in materials science.
Table of Contents
Preface
The ICI Naptha Reforming Process
Some Fundamental Aspects of the Creep Deformation of Metals
Factors Affecting Choice of Materials and Design of Units for Pressure Steam Reforming
High Temperature Alloys for Use in Reformer Furnaces
The Research Background of the Thermalloy Grades of Chromium-Nickel-Iron Heat-Resisting Alloys
The Tensile Properties at Room and Elevated Temperatures of some Cast Austenitic Steels
The Properties of Cast 25%Chromium-20%Nickel Austenitic Steels in Relation to their Use at Elevated Temperatures
Introduction to The Use of Cast Alloy Material for Hydrocarbon Processing in the U.S.A.
Notes on the Properties and Welding of Centrifugally Cast 25%Chromium/20%Nickel Alloy Steel Tube
Introduction to Metallurgy of Cast Heat-Resisting Alloys
Forms of Supply of Centrifugally Cast Reformer Tubing
Development of Improved Wrought Alloys for Reformer Tubes
Welding Metallurgy of Cast Austenitic Materials
The Welding of High Alloy Materials Relevant to Pressure Steam-Reforming of Naphtha
Failures of Header Support Bracket Assemblies
Fabrication of Pigtail Assemblies
Blanking-off Reformer Tubes during Plant Operation
Experiences in Construction and Operation of the ICI Tubular Reformer at the Effingham Street Works of the East Midlands Gas Board
High Temperature Strength and Delayed Fracture in Ceramic Materials
Some Principles Governing the Performance of Refractory Concretes (Refractory Castables)
Lining of Secondary Reformers
Refractory Concrete Linings for Secondary Reformers
Joints between Refractory Lined Pipes
Thermal Insulation for Steam-Reforming Plants
Transfer of Silica in the Pressure Steam Reforming Process
Nickel Carbonyl Formation in Steam Reforming Processes
Prevention of Vanadium Pentoxide Attack of Reformer Tubes by Magnesium Compounds
Corrosion of Mild Steel due to Impingement in the Make-Gas Stream
Corrosion in Centrifugal Air Compressors
Corrosion Problems on Finned Air-Cooled Heat Exchanger Tubing
Heat Resisting Rubber Connectors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 396
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483180878