Materials Surface Processing by Directed Energy Techniques - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080444963, 9780080458960

Materials Surface Processing by Directed Energy Techniques

1st Edition

Authors: Yves Pauleau
eBook ISBN: 9780080458960
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080444963
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 25th April 2006
Page Count: 744
Table of Contents

Preface

  1. Interaction of Ions and Electrons with Solid Surfaces
  2. Laser Beam-Solid Interactions : Fundamental Aspects
  3. Magnetron Discharges for Thin Films Plasma Processing
  4. Surface Modification of Materials by Plasma Immersion Ion Implantation
  5. Ion Surface Treatment of Materials
  6. Surface Treatment of Materials with Low-Energy, High-Current
  7. Laser Processing for Surface Modification by Remelting and Alloying of Metallic Systems
  8. Growth of Coatings by Pulsed Laser Deposition
  9. Thermal Plasmas Surface Treatment
  10. Thin Film Growth by Ion Beam Assisted Deposition Techniques
  11. Cathodic Arc Evaporation
  12. Spectroscopic Analyses of Surfaces and Thin Films
  13. Formation and Characterization of the Structure of Thin Films and Coatings
  14. Mechanical Characterizations of Surfaces and Coatings
  15. etermination and Generation Mechanisms of Residual
  16. Hard Coatings Based on Metal Nitrides, Metal Carbides and Nanocomposite Materials : PVD Process and Properties
  17. Friction Mechanisms and Fundamental Aspects in Solid Lubricant Coatings
  18. Corrosion and Wear Resistant Coatings Formed by Ion Beam Techniques
  19. High Temperature Behaviour of Thermal Barrier and Bond Coatings in Oxidizing and Corrosive Atmospheres
  20. Polymer Films Produced by Plasma Polymerization Index

Description

The current status of the science and technology related to coatings, thin films and surface modifications produced by directed energy techniques is assessed in Materials Surface Processing by Directed Energy Techniques. The subject matter is divided into 20 chapters - each presented at a tutorial level – rich with fundamental science and experimental results. New trends and new results are also evoked to give an overview of future developments and applications.

Key Features

  • Provides a broad overview on modern coating and thin film deposition techniques, and their applications
  • Presents and discusses various problems of physics and chemistry involved in the production, characterization and applications of coatings and thin films
  • Each chapter includes experimental results illustrating various models, mechanisms or theories

Readership

Physicists, chemists, engineers, materials scientists and researchers involved in materials surface processing and deposition techniques.

Details

No. of pages:
744
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080458960
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080444963

About the Authors

Yves Pauleau Author

Affiliations and Expertise

National Polytechnic Institute of Grenoble, France

