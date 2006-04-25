Materials Surface Processing by Directed Energy Techniques
Authors: Yves Pauleau
Table of Contents
Preface
- Interaction of Ions and Electrons with Solid Surfaces
- Laser Beam-Solid Interactions : Fundamental Aspects
- Magnetron Discharges for Thin Films Plasma Processing
- Surface Modification of Materials by Plasma Immersion Ion Implantation
- Ion Surface Treatment of Materials
- Surface Treatment of Materials with Low-Energy, High-Current
- Laser Processing for Surface Modification by Remelting and Alloying of Metallic Systems
- Growth of Coatings by Pulsed Laser Deposition
- Thermal Plasmas Surface Treatment
- Thin Film Growth by Ion Beam Assisted Deposition Techniques
- Cathodic Arc Evaporation
- Spectroscopic Analyses of Surfaces and Thin Films
- Formation and Characterization of the Structure of Thin Films and Coatings
- Mechanical Characterizations of Surfaces and Coatings
- etermination and Generation Mechanisms of Residual
- Hard Coatings Based on Metal Nitrides, Metal Carbides and Nanocomposite Materials : PVD Process and Properties
- Friction Mechanisms and Fundamental Aspects in Solid Lubricant Coatings
- Corrosion and Wear Resistant Coatings Formed by Ion Beam Techniques
- High Temperature Behaviour of Thermal Barrier and Bond Coatings in Oxidizing and Corrosive Atmospheres
- Polymer Films Produced by Plasma Polymerization Index
Description
The current status of the science and technology related to coatings, thin films and surface modifications produced by directed energy techniques is assessed in Materials Surface Processing by Directed Energy Techniques. The subject matter is divided into 20 chapters - each presented at a tutorial level – rich with fundamental science and experimental results. New trends and new results are also evoked to give an overview of future developments and applications.
Key Features
- Provides a broad overview on modern coating and thin film deposition techniques, and their applications
- Presents and discusses various problems of physics and chemistry involved in the production, characterization and applications of coatings and thin films
- Each chapter includes experimental results illustrating various models, mechanisms or theories
Readership
Physicists, chemists, engineers, materials scientists and researchers involved in materials surface processing and deposition techniques.
About the Authors
Yves Pauleau Author
Affiliations and Expertise
National Polytechnic Institute of Grenoble, France
