Materials Selection in Mechanical Design
3rd Edition
Description
Understanding materials, their properties and behavior is fundamental to engineering design, and a key application of materials science. Written for all students of engineering, materials science and design, this book describes the procedures for material selection in mechanical design in order to ensure that the most suitable materials for a given application are identified from the full range of materials and section shapes available.
Fully revised and expanded for this third edition, Materials Selection in Mechanical Design is recognized as one of the leading texts, and provides a unique and genuinely innovative resource.
Features new to this edition
• New chapters on topics including process selection, material and shape selection, design of hybrid materials, environmental factors and industrial design.
• Reader-friendly approach and attractive, easy to use two-color presentation.
• The methods developed in the book are implemented in Granta Design's widely used CES Educational software.
Materials are introduced through their properties; materials selection charts (now available on line) capture the important features of all materials, allowing rapid retrieval of information and application of selection techniques. Merit indices, combined with charts, allow optimization of the materials selection process. Sources of material property data are reviewed and approaches to their use are given. Material processing and its influence on the design are discussed. New chapters on environmental issues, industrial engineering and materials design are included, as are new worked examples, and exercise materials. New case studies have been developed to further illustrate procedures and to add to the practical implementation of the text.
Key Features
- The new edition of the leading materials selection text
- Expanded and fully revised throughout, with new material on key emerging topics, an even more student-friendly approach, and attractive, easy to use two-color presentation
Readership
Undergraduate and graduate students majoring in engineering disciplines including materials science, mechanical, aerospace and automotive engineering, engineering design and industrial design. The book is also suitable for and used by practicing engineers, researchers and designers, and industry-oriented short courses.
Table of Contents
Introduction; The design process; Engineering materials and their properties; Material property charts; Materials selection - the basics; Materials selection - case studies; Process and process selection; Process selection - case studies; Multiple constraints and objectives; Case studies - multiple constraints and conflicting objectives; Selection of materials and shape; Case studies: selection of materials and shape; Designing hybrid materials; Hybrid case studies; Information and knowledge sources for design; Materials and the environment; Materials and industrial design; Forces for change; Appendices; Exercises and Projects; Index; Fully worked instructor's solutions manual available
Details
- No. of pages:
- 624
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
- Published:
- 30th December 2004
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080468648
About the Author
Michael Ashby
Royal Society Research Professor Emeritus at Cambridge University and Former Visiting Professor of Design at the Royal College of Art, London, UK
Mike Ashby is sole or lead author of several of Elsevier’s top selling engineering textbooks, including Materials and Design: The Art and Science of Material Selection in Product Design, Materials Selection in Mechanical Design, Materials and the Environment, and Materials: Engineering, Science, Processing and Design. He is also coauthor of the books Engineering Materials 1&2, and Nanomaterials, Nanotechnologies and Design.
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Society Research Professor Emeritus, University of Cambridge, and Former Visiting Professor of Design at the Royal College of Art, London
Reviews
...this book fulfills its intention to bring together the diverse aspects of material properties, processing and geometry, to give the design engineer a systematic method of materials selection. - Materials World "This book is unique in its presentation of materials and design information. The author provides 16 chapters and four appendices stuffed with information presented in a manner not typically seen before...At the price of the book and the pure entertainment value it brings to someone interested in materials technology presented from a totally different aspect, I suggest that it is a welcome addition to your reference library" - Sampe Journal, June 2000 Michael Ashby has renewed the field, with elegance and efficiency. The present book is the third edition of what has now become a classic. As well as providing an excellent textbook, it brings to the reader the "state of the art" in the field to those willing to get involved in this new research topic." - Yves Brechet, MRS Bulletin 2005