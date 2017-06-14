Materials Selection for Natural Fiber Composites
1st Edition
Description
Materials Selection for Natural Fiber Composites covers the use of various tools and techniques that can be applied for natural fiber composite selection to expand the sustainable design possibilities and support cleaner production requirements. These techniques include the analytical hierarchy process, knowledge-based system, Java based materials selection system, artificial neural network, Pugh selection method, and the digital logic technique. Information on related topics, such as materials selection and design, natural fiber composites, and materials selection for composites are discussed to provide background information to the main topic.
Current developments in selecting the natural fiber composite material system, including the natural fiber composites and their constituents (fibers and polymers) is the main core of the book, with in detailed sections on various technical, environmental and economic issues to enhance both environmental indices and the industrial sustainability theme.
Recent developments on the analytical hierarchy process in natural fiber composite materials selection, materials selection for natural fiber composites, and knowledge based system for natural fiber composite materials selection are also discussed.
Key Features
- Focuses on materials selection for natural fiber composites
- Covers potential tools and techniques, such as analytical hierarchy process, knowledge-based systems, Java-based materials selection system, artificial neural network, the Pugh selection method and digital logic technique
- Contains contributions from leading experts in the field
Readership
Academic and industrial researchers working in Material Science, Polymer Science and Technology, Aerospace Engineering, Mechanical and Metallurgy Engineering, Chemistry, Wood Science
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction
1.1. Background
1.2. Materials and design
1.3. Composite materials
1.4. Materials selection
1.5. About this book
Summary
This chapter presents background information about the book, such as the relationship between materials and design, an introduction to composite materials and natural fiber composites including advantages and disadvantages of composites and applications of composite materials as well as a brief introduction to materials selection.
Chapter 2: Natural Fiber Composites
2.1. Natural fibers
2.2. Advantages and disadvantages of natural fiber composites
2.3. Mechanical properties of natural fiber composites
2.4. Other properties of natural fiber composites
2.5. Applications of natural fiber composites
2.6. Challenges in developing natural fiber composites for wide industrial applications
Summary
This chapter will present information on natural fibers that are available as reinforcements for polymer composites. It will also provide details on natural fiber composites such as advantages and drawbacks, matrix system, fiber and matrix interfacial bonding, properties such as mechanical, thermal, environmental, chemical and physical properties of natural fiber composites and their applications. This chapter will also discuss the challenging task in expanding the applications of natural fiber composites for several industrial applications.
Chapter 3: Materials Selection
3.1. Materials selection and design
3.2. The needs for materials selection
3.3. Tools and techniques
3.3. Conventional materials selection techniques
3.4. Ashby charts
3.5. Advanced materials selection techniques
Summary
This chapter focuses on various aspects and issues related to materials selection. The relationship between materials selection and design, the need for materials selection, and discussion on tools and techniques in materials selection will be included. Conventional methods of materials selection, the famous Ashby chart, and various advanced materials selection tools and techniques either using procedure based tools or artificial intelligence tools will be covered.
Chapter 4: Material Selection for Composites
4.1. Various issues in materials selection in composites
4.2. Selection of matrices
4.3. Selection of fibers
4.4. Research work on materials selection for composites
4.5. Advanced techniques in composite materials selection
Summary
This chapter is dealing with materials selection for composites materials. The subject had been around for many decades but there has been no attempt in the past to compile them and to put them together in the form of books or parts of book. This chapter will provide information on various issues in materials selection for composites, and the selection of matrices and fibers. Research works on materials selection for composites and advanced techniques in composite materials selection will be discussed.
Chapter 5: Material Selection of Natural Fiber Composites
5.1. The need for materials selection of natural fiber composites
5.2. Traditional approach
5.3. Proper assessment of natural fibers capabilities
5.4. Evaluating polymer matrices for natural fibers
5.5. Predicting the potential of new fiber types for industrial applications
5.6. Issues and challenges
Summary
In this chapter, materials selection for natural fiber composites is initially presented. The need for materials selection for natural fiber composites, proper evaluations of the available natural fiber types and their capabilities for various industrial applications as well as the appropriateness of a certain polymer type for particular fiber will be discussed. The need for revealing new natural fiber types for natural fiber composites and its relation with environmental issues, pollutions and proper utilization of natural resources will be also discussed. Issues and challenges in the traditional approaches in materials selection for natural fiber composites will be presented.
Chapter 6: Material Selection of Natural Fiber Composites Using Analytical Hierarchy Process
6.1. Background of Analytical Hierarchy Process
6.2. Appropriateness of Analytical Hierarchy Process for natural fiber composite selection
6.3. Pairwise comparison under uncertainty environment for bio-based materials
6.4. Selecting natural fibers for a particular application under conflicting criteria using Analytical Hierarchy Process
6.5. Selecting polymers for bio-based materials under conflicting criteria using Analytical Hierarchy Process
6.6. Evaluating various natural fiber composites under conflicting criteria using Analytical Hierarchy Process
6.7. Optimizing the reinforcement conditions of natural fiber composites using Analytical Hierarchy Process
6.8. Sensitivity analysis of the selection models using Analytical Hierarchy Process
Summary
A special topic on material selection of natural fiber composites using Analytical Hierarchy Process is presented in Chapter 6. It covers the appropriateness of the Analytical Hierarchy Process for natural fiber composite selection over other multi-criteria decision making methods. The added value of the simple and consistent pairwise comparisons for the selection of bio-based materials under uncertainty environment will be presented. Several detailed case studies of evaluating and selecting natural fiber composite materials and their constituents utilizing the Analytical Hierarchy Process will be discussed as a guideline for the reader in selecting, evaluating and forming proper natural fiber composite for a particular application. The selection of the most appropriate fiber type, polymer matrix and reinforcement conditions from various simultaneous technical, environmental, mechanical, chemical as well as economic points of view for bio-based materials using Analytical Hierarchy Process will be presented. Also the evaluation of various available natural fiber composites under conflicting criteria using Analytical Hierarchy Process will be discussed to increase the reliability in the bio-based material selection process for sustainable design possibilities. The sensitivity analysis of the selection models using Analytical Hierarchy Process will be also presented.
Chapter 7: Material Selection of Natural Fiber Composites Using Other Methods
7.1. Java based materials selection
7.2. Knowledge based system
7.3. Digital logic technique
7.4. Quality function deployment for environment
7.5 Pugh selection method
7.6. Artificial neural network
7.7. TOPSIS method.
Summary
This final chapter elaborates on recent works on materials selection for natural fiber composites using various tools and techniques. These include Java based materials selection, knowledge based system, digital logic technique, quality function deployment with environment, Pugh selection method, TOPSIS method and artificial neural network approach.KEYWORDS: biocomposites; biofibre reinforcements; biomatrices; processing of biocomposites; fibre/matrix design; nanocellulose-based biocomposites
Details
- No. of pages:
- 286
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 14th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081022771
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081009581
About the Author
Faris Al-Oqla
Faris M. AL-Oqla is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, The Hashemite University, Jordan. During his professional career, Dr. AL-Oqla has been involved in dozens of research funded projects and his research has been recognized worldwide especially in the area of Bio-composite technology and materials selection. He has several publications in high impact Science Citation Index journals and 7 chapters in books in the field of sustainable materials and decision making selection models.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Hashemite University, Jordan
Mohd Salit
Mohd Sapuan Salit is currently head of the Laboratory of Biocomposite Technology, Institute of Tropical Forestry and Forst Products (INTROP), and professor of composite materials at the Universiti Putra Malaysia. His research interests include natural fiber composites, materials selection and concurrent engineering. To date he has published more than 570 journal and 580 conference/seminar papers, 17 books, 5 10 edited books and 74 chapters in books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Universiti Putra Malaysia, Malaysia