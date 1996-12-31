Materials Selection Deskbook
1st Edition
Description
The chemical and allied industries employ a multitude of unit operations in product manufacturing. Both chemicals and physical mechanisms are employed in these operations, ranging from simple bulk handling and preparation of chemical feedstocks to complex chemical reactions in the presence of heat and or mass transfer. These operations require application of scientific and engineering principles to ensure efficient, safe and economical process operations. To meet these objectives, process equipment must perform intended functions under actual operating conditions and do so in a continuous and reliable manner. Equipment must have the characteristics of mechanical reliability, which includes strength, rigidity, durability and tightness. In addition, it must be designed at an optimized ratio of capital investment to service life. This book is designed as a handy desk reference covering fundamental engineering principles of project planning schemes and layout, corrosion principles and materials properties of engineering importance. It is intended as a general source of typical materials property data, useful for first pass materials selection in process design problems.
Readership
Fundamental engineering principles of project planning schemes and layout, corrosion principles and materials properties of engineering importance.
Table of Contents
- Overall Process System Design 1.1 Introduction 1.2 Planning Projects and Equipment Design 1.3 Equipment and Instrumentation Codes 1.4 Vessel Codes and Flange Ratings References
- Design and Corrosion 2.1 Introduction 2.2 Types of Corrosion 2.3 Materials Evaluation and Selection 2.4 Design Guidelines 2.5 Glossary of Corrosion Terms References
- Properties and Selection of Materials 3.1 General Properties and Selection Criteria 3.2 Properties of Cast Irons 3.3 Application Requirements of Cast Irons 3.4 Properties of Steels 3.5 Properties of High-Alloy Steels 3.6 Applications of High-Alloy Steels 3.7 Corrosion-Resistant Nickel and Nickel Alloys 3.8 Heat-Resistant Nickel Alloys 3.9 Copper and Copper Alloys 3.10 Mechanical Properties of Lead and Lead Alloys 3.11 Aluminum and Aluminum Alloys 3.12 Miscellaneous Precious Metals 3.13 Metallic Coatings 3.14 Carbon, Graphite and Glass 3.15 Cements, Bricks and Tiles 3.16 Plastic and Thermoplastic Materials 3.17 Thermosetting Plastics 3.18 Organic Coatings and Paints 3.19 Glossary of Fabrication and Plastics Terms Nomenclature References Appendix A: Glossary of Plastics and Engineering Terms Appendix B: General Properties and Data on Elastomers and Plastics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 207
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1996
- Published:
- 31st December 1996
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815518235
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815514008
About the Author
Nicholas P. Cheremisinoff
Affiliations and Expertise
United States Agency for International Development