Materials Science in Microelectronics II - 2nd Edition

Materials Science in Microelectronics II

2nd Edition

The Effects of Structure on Properties in Thin Films

Authors: Eugene Machlin
eBook ISBN: 9780080460406
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080446394
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 29th November 2005
Page Count: 228
Description

The subject matter of thin-films – which play a key role in microelectronics – divides naturally into two headings: the processing / structure relationship, and the structure / properties relationship.

Part II of 'Materials Science in Microelectronics' focuses on the latter of these relationships, examining the effect of structure on the following:

• Electrical properties • Magnetic properties • Optical properties • Mechanical properties • Mass transport properties • Interface and junction properties • Defects and properties

Key Features

  • Captures the importance of thin films to microelectronic development
  • Examines the cause / effect relationship of structure on thin film properties

Readership

An ideal reference for students and researchers in material science, who need to learn the basics of thin films.

About the Author

Eugene Machlin

Affiliations and Expertise

Columbia University , New York, USA

