Materials Science in Microelectronics II

The subject matter of thin-films – which play a key role in microelectronics – divides naturally into two headings: the processing / structure relationship, and the structure / properties relationship.
Part II of 'Materials Science in Microelectronics' focuses on the latter of these relationships, examining the effect of structure on the following:
• Electrical properties • Magnetic properties • Optical properties • Mechanical properties • Mass transport properties • Interface and junction properties • Defects and properties
- Captures the importance of thin films to microelectronic development
- Examines the cause / effect relationship of structure on thin film properties
An ideal reference for students and researchers in material science, who need to learn the basics of thin films.
- 228
- English
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- 29th November 2005
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080460406
- 9780080446394
Eugene Machlin
Columbia University , New York, USA