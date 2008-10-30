Materials Science for Engineering Students offers students of introductory materials science and engineering, and their instructors, a fresh perspective on the rapidly evolving world of advanced engineering materials. This new, concise text takes a more contemporary approach to materials science than the more traditional books in this subject, with a special emphasis on using an inductive method to first introduce materials and their particular properties and then to explain the underlying physical and chemical phenomena responsible for those properties.

The text pays particular attention to the newer classes of materials, such as ceramics, polymers and composites, and treats them as part of two essential classes – structural materials and functional materials – rather than the traditional method of emphasizing structural materials alone.

This book is recommended for second and third year engineering students taking a required one- or two-semester sequence in introductory materials science and engineering as well as graduate-level students in materials, electrical, chemical and manufacturing engineering who need to take this as a core prerequisite.