Materials Science for Engineering Students
1st Edition
Description
Materials Science for Engineering Students offers students of introductory materials science and engineering, and their instructors, a fresh perspective on the rapidly evolving world of advanced engineering materials. This new, concise text takes a more contemporary approach to materials science than the more traditional books in this subject, with a special emphasis on using an inductive method to first introduce materials and their particular properties and then to explain the underlying physical and chemical phenomena responsible for those properties.
The text pays particular attention to the newer classes of materials, such as ceramics, polymers and composites, and treats them as part of two essential classes – structural materials and functional materials – rather than the traditional method of emphasizing structural materials alone.
This book is recommended for second and third year engineering students taking a required one- or two-semester sequence in introductory materials science and engineering as well as graduate-level students in materials, electrical, chemical and manufacturing engineering who need to take this as a core prerequisite.
Key Features
- Presents balanced coverage of both structural and functional materials
- Types of materials are introduced first, followed by explanation of physical and chemical phenomena that drive their specific properties
- Strong focus on engineering applications of materials
- The first materials science text to include a whole chapter devoted to batteries
- Provides clear, mathematically simple explanations of basic chemistry and physics underlying materials properties
Readership
Second and third year engineering students taking a required one- or two-semester sequence in introductory materials science and engineering, including students majoring in materials, mechanical, civil, chemical, aerospace, biomedical and environmental engineering; graduate-level students in materials, electrical, chemical and manufacturing engineering who need to take this as a core pre-requisite.
Table of Contents
Part I. The Classes of Materials 1. Types of Materials - Electron Energy Bands and Chemical Bonds Part II. Structural Materials 2. The Strength of Materials 3. Deformation of Metals and Crystal Structures 4. How to Strengthen Metals 5. Alloys and Phase Diagrams 6. Thermal Processing and the Use of Reaction Kinetics 7. Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Alloys 8. Ceramics 9. Polymers 10. Composites Part III. Functional Materials 11. Conductors, Insulators and Semiconductors 12. Fabrication of Integrated Circuits and MEMS 13. Optical Materials 14. Magnetic Materials 15. Batteries Part IV. Environmental Interactions 16. Corrosion and Wear 17. Biomaterials Part V. Nanomaterials and the Study of Materials 18. Nanomaterials 19. The Characterization of Materials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 30th October 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080920023
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123735874
About the Author
Traugott Fischer
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Department of Materials Engineering, Stevens Institute of Technology, Hoboken, NJ, USA