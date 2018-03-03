Materials Science for Dentistry - 10th Edition - ISBN: 9780081010358, 9780081010327

Materials Science for Dentistry

10th Edition

Authors: B W Darvell
eBook ISBN: 9780081010327
Paperback ISBN: 9780081010358
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 3rd March 2018
Page Count: 842
Table of Contents

  1. Mechanical Testing
    2. Gypsum Materials
    3. Polymers
    4. Rheology
    5. Acrylic
    6. Resin Restorative Materials
    7. Flexible Impression Materials
    8. Composition and Phase Diagrams
    9. Cements and Liners
    10. Surfaces
    11. Metals I: Structure
    12. Metals II: Constitution
    13. Corrosion
    14. Silver Amalgam
    15. Mixing
    16. Waxes
    17. Casting Investments
    18. Casting
    19. Casting Alloys
    20. Cutting, Abrasion and Polishing
    21. Steel and Cermet
    22. Soldering and Welding
    23. Mechanics
    24. Light and Colour
    25. Porcelain
    26. Radiography
    27. More Polymers
    28. More Metals
    29. More Mechanical Testing
    30. More Chemistry
    31. Equipment

Description

Materials Science for Dentistry, Tenth Edition, is a standard resource for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in dentistry. It provides fundamental coverage of the materials on which dentistry depends, covering the structure and chemistry that govern the behavior and performance of materials. Particular classes of materials include gypsum, polymers, acrylic, cements, waxes, ceramics and metals. Other chapters review surfaces, corrosion, mixing, casting, cutting and bonding, and mechanical testing. This updated edition, which includes substantial chapters on chemistry, has been extensively revised with new material on temporary restoration resins, hydraulic silicate cements and the practical aspects of wetting surfaces.

Mindfully written to provide explanations for behavior, formulation, clinical and laboratory instructions and procedures, there is no comparable resource for researchers, students, teachers and practitioners in the field of dentistry.

Key Features

  • Presents the most comprehensive and detailed book on dental materials science
  • Includes new material that covers wetting, mechanics, zirconia, and fibers
  • Contains a new chapter on chemistry
  • Developed by an experienced international expert with feedback and input from practicing scientists, clinicians, instructors and students

Readership

Researchers in academia and industry relating to dentistry and materials science, post graduates, undergraduates, teachers and clinicians

Details

No. of pages:
842
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081010327
Paperback ISBN:
9780081010358

About the Authors

B W Darvell Author

Dr. Brian W Darvell was formerly Professor and Chairman of the Department of Bioclinical Sciences in the faculty of Dentistry at Kuwait University. Prior to this he spent nearly 30 years in the Department of Dental Materials Science in the Faculty of Dentistry at the University of Hong Kong. Dr. Darvell, a Chartered Scientist and Chartered Chemist, is still active in the field, holding an honorary professorship at the University of Birmingham (UK), and is a fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (IOM3), the Royal Statistical Society and the Academy of Dental Materials. He serves on the Editorial Board of the journal Dental Materials.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Dental Materials Science, Kuwait University, Kuwait, formerly, University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong

