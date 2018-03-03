Materials Science for Dentistry
10th Edition
Table of Contents
- Mechanical Testing
2. Gypsum Materials
3. Polymers
4. Rheology
5. Acrylic
6. Resin Restorative Materials
7. Flexible Impression Materials
8. Composition and Phase Diagrams
9. Cements and Liners
10. Surfaces
11. Metals I: Structure
12. Metals II: Constitution
13. Corrosion
14. Silver Amalgam
15. Mixing
16. Waxes
17. Casting Investments
18. Casting
19. Casting Alloys
20. Cutting, Abrasion and Polishing
21. Steel and Cermet
22. Soldering and Welding
23. Mechanics
24. Light and Colour
25. Porcelain
26. Radiography
27. More Polymers
28. More Metals
29. More Mechanical Testing
30. More Chemistry
31. Equipment
Description
Materials Science for Dentistry, Tenth Edition, is a standard resource for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in dentistry. It provides fundamental coverage of the materials on which dentistry depends, covering the structure and chemistry that govern the behavior and performance of materials. Particular classes of materials include gypsum, polymers, acrylic, cements, waxes, ceramics and metals. Other chapters review surfaces, corrosion, mixing, casting, cutting and bonding, and mechanical testing. This updated edition, which includes substantial chapters on chemistry, has been extensively revised with new material on temporary restoration resins, hydraulic silicate cements and the practical aspects of wetting surfaces.
Mindfully written to provide explanations for behavior, formulation, clinical and laboratory instructions and procedures, there is no comparable resource for researchers, students, teachers and practitioners in the field of dentistry.
Key Features
- Presents the most comprehensive and detailed book on dental materials science
- Includes new material that covers wetting, mechanics, zirconia, and fibers
- Contains a new chapter on chemistry
- Developed by an experienced international expert with feedback and input from practicing scientists, clinicians, instructors and students
Readership
Researchers in academia and industry relating to dentistry and materials science, post graduates, undergraduates, teachers and clinicians
Details
- No. of pages:
- 842
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 3rd March 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081010327
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081010358
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
B W Darvell Author
Dr. Brian W Darvell was formerly Professor and Chairman of the Department of Bioclinical Sciences in the faculty of Dentistry at Kuwait University. Prior to this he spent nearly 30 years in the Department of Dental Materials Science in the Faculty of Dentistry at the University of Hong Kong. Dr. Darvell, a Chartered Scientist and Chartered Chemist, is still active in the field, holding an honorary professorship at the University of Birmingham (UK), and is a fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (IOM3), the Royal Statistical Society and the Academy of Dental Materials. He serves on the Editorial Board of the journal Dental Materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Dental Materials Science, Kuwait University, Kuwait, formerly, University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong