Materials Science and Engineering Serving Society

1st Edition

Editors: R.P.H. Chang R. Roy M. Doyama S. Somiya
eBook ISBN: 9780080535876
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 23rd December 1998
Page Count: 340
Description

This symposium was organised with the aim of encouraging collaboration in international science and engineering communities for the benefit of human kind. It consisted of invited talks by experts on materials and poster presentation papers. Approximately 140 scientists participated and the resulting proceedings present an up-to-date review of the research in this area.

Table of Contents

Preface. A Selection of Papers: Materials science education in Japan (M. Doyama). New processes as drivers for revolutions in materials research: microwave sintering and multiple pulsed laser forming (R. Roy). The way to the resolution of 0.1nm (K. Ito). Investigation on diffusion bonded titanium-alumina dental implants (G. Petzow, G. Soyez, G. Elssner). Processing science for engineering ceramics (M. Mitomo). Exaggerated anisotropic growth in barium titanate ceramics (D. Kolar, A. Rečnik). Growth and characterization of LiTaO3 single crystals by the floating zone method (J. Ryu, C.S. Lim, K.H. Auh). Combustion synthesis of fine ceramics cascade (B.-W. Chen, C.C.-Chen). Nanocomposite synthesis by electrodeposition in a disordered medium (D. Chakravorty, S. Banerjee, S. Roy). Relationship between glass basicity and ols core energy for oxide glasses (H. Segawa et al.). Distinguishing ceramic interfaces through their bonding: a new approach (H. Gu). Interlayer interactions and magnetic properties of ferromagnetic multilayers (Y. Suezawa). Molecular dynamics simulation of fine particles (H. Masuyama, Y. Kogure). Subject index.

About the Editor

R.P.H. Chang

Affiliations and Expertise

North Western University, Evanston, IL, USA

R. Roy

Affiliations and Expertise

Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA, USA

M. Doyama

S. Somiya

Affiliations and Expertise

The Nishi Tokyo University, Japan and Professor Emeritus, Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan

