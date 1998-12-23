Materials Science and Engineering Serving Society
1st Edition
This symposium was organised with the aim of encouraging collaboration in international science and engineering communities for the benefit of human kind. It consisted of invited talks by experts on materials and poster presentation papers. Approximately 140 scientists participated and the resulting proceedings present an up-to-date review of the research in this area.
Preface. A Selection of Papers: Materials science education in Japan (M. Doyama). New processes as drivers for revolutions in materials research: microwave sintering and multiple pulsed laser forming (R. Roy). The way to the resolution of 0.1nm (K. Ito). Investigation on diffusion bonded titanium-alumina dental implants (G. Petzow, G. Soyez, G. Elssner). Processing science for engineering ceramics (M. Mitomo). Exaggerated anisotropic growth in barium titanate ceramics (D. Kolar, A. Rečnik). Growth and characterization of LiTaO3 single crystals by the floating zone method (J. Ryu, C.S. Lim, K.H. Auh). Combustion synthesis of fine ceramics cascade (B.-W. Chen, C.C.-Chen). Nanocomposite synthesis by electrodeposition in a disordered medium (D. Chakravorty, S. Banerjee, S. Roy). Relationship between glass basicity and ols core energy for oxide glasses (H. Segawa et al.). Distinguishing ceramic interfaces through their bonding: a new approach (H. Gu). Interlayer interactions and magnetic properties of ferromagnetic multilayers (Y. Suezawa). Molecular dynamics simulation of fine particles (H. Masuyama, Y. Kogure). Subject index.
- 340
- English
- © Elsevier Science 1998
- 23rd December 1998
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080535876
R.P.H. Chang
North Western University, Evanston, IL, USA
R. Roy
Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA, USA
M. Doyama
S. Somiya
The Nishi Tokyo University, Japan and Professor Emeritus, Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan