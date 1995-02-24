Materials Processing Defects, Volume 43

The technological field of defects, and more appropriately, avoidance of them, is very current in perhaps all sectors of the manufacturing industry. This is particularly important to reduce/minimize waste everywhere to address lean production procedures. The recent advances in finite plasticity and visioplasticity, damage modelling, instability theories, fracture modelling, computer numerical techniques and process simulation etc. offer new approaches and tools for defect prediction, analyses and guidelines for designing components to be manufactured by traditional and emerging process technologies.

This volume contains contributions from well known researchers and experts in the field presenting an up-to-date overview of advances in this area. Subjects covered include: micro- and macro-scale observation of defects; localization and instability analysis; damage modelling and fracture criteria; defect prediction methods; design considerations to avoid defects.