Materials in Sports Equipment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845691318, 9781845693664

Materials in Sports Equipment

1st Edition

Editors: Aleksandar Subic
eBook ISBN: 9781845693664
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845691318
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 5th September 2007
Page Count: 376
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
195.00
165.75
284.54
241.86
280.00
238.00
215.00
182.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
205.00
174.25
275.00
233.75
165.00
140.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Part 1 General issues: Modelling of materials for sports equipment; Non-destructive testing of sports equipment: The use of infrared thermography; Materials and design for sports apparel; Protective helmets in sports; Mouth protection in sports. Part 2 Specific sports: Design and materials in baseball; Design and materials in snowboarding; Design and materials in ice hockey; Design and materials in fly fishing; Design and materials in archery; Design and materials in rowing; Design and materials in athletics equipment; Design and materials in fitness equipment.

Description

The first volume of Materials in sports equipment has become an essential reference describing improvements in materials technology and their impact on equipment in a range of sports. This second volume combines coverage of recent developments in advanced materials and their application in a number of sports not covered in Volume one.

Part one discusses general issues such as modelling of materials behaviour in sports equipment, non-destructive testing methods, materials and design for sports apparel and mouth and skull protection. Part two analyses the materials and design of equipment used for specific sports: baseball, snowboarding, ice hockey, fly fishing, archery and rowing. The book also reviews design and materials in athletics and fitness equipment.

This book is a unique and essential reference to all materials scientists and sports equipment designers and manufacturers developing products in this rapidly evolving field.

Key Features

  • Reviews recent developments in advanced materials and their applications in a number of sports
  • Discusses issues such as modelling of materials behaviour in sports equipment and non-destructive testing methods
  • Analyses materials and design of sports apparel and athletic equipment

Readership

Materials scientists and sports equipment designers and manufacturers

Details

No. of pages:
376
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845693664
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845691318

Reviews

…an essential reference describing improvements in materials technology and their impact on equipment in a range of sports., Future Materials

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Aleksandar Subic Editor

Professor Aleksandar Subic is the Chair of Mechanical Design and Head of Mechanical and Automotive Engineering at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia. He is currently the Chairman of the International Sports Engineering Association (ISEA) and Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Sustainable Design. Professor Subic is internationally respected for his research in the field of sports engineering.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Aleksandar Subic, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research & Development), Swinburne University of Technology, Melbourne, Australia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.