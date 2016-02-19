Materials Handling in Pyrometallurgy
Proceedings of the International Symposium on Materials Handling in Pyrometallurgy, Hamilton, Ontario, August 26-30, 1990
Section headings and selected papers. Preface. Pneumatic Injection and Conveying Systems. Fundamental aspects of gas-particle injection, G G Richards. The behaviour of large gas bubbles at a liquik-liquid interface. Part 1: the entrainment of liquid drops, R Kondur & J M Shaw. Bins, Segregation and Blending. Particle segregation upsets metallurgical processes, R T Jenkyn & D J Goodwill. Vibration in materials handling systems, A J Matchett. In-Line Sampling and Weighing. Advances in technology for complex custom feed material treatment at Noranda, M Bedard et al. Simulation models for mineral processing plants, J W Merks. On-line mass flow rate measurement for pneumatic injection systems used in metallurgical processes, S R Woodhead et al. Hot Metal Handling and New Methods. Molten metal handling - a contemporary overview, R P McCaffrey & C R Anglin. A reassessment of the role and design of hot metal launders, M F Shaw. Zinc ingot depalletizing and automated furnace charging, P Garner & O D Bowskill. Environmental Aspects of Materials Handling. A manganese mill dust explosion, J A Senecal. The price of DURT - what fugitive materials cost conveyors and how improved systems can save money, R P (Dick)Stahura. Authors' index.
This book which describes the world of metallurgical processing is influenced by a variety of factors not directly metallurgical. One major factor in all applications is materials handling. In Pyro-metallurgical processes, the processes are interconnected by materials handling systems which often require a major percentage of plant cost. The systems include sampling, storage, weighing, feeding and transporting of materials which all actively affect the performance of the metallurgical processes. Increasing productivity and improvements to plant environment demand that materials handling be improved. At the same time, sophisticated sampling and control systems are required to optimize the recipes and allow controlled reactions. By using handling technologies that accommodate both the process and the environment, sustainable improvements can be made.
For researchers, design engineers, metallurgical plant operators and materials handling specialists.
- English
- © Pergamon 1990
- 26th October 1990
- Pergamon
- 9781483287393
C. Twigge-Molecey Editor
Hatch Associates, Ltd., Toronto, Ontario, Canada
T. Price Editor
Inco Metals Company, Copper Cliff, Ontario, Canada