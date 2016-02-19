Materials Handling in Pyrometallurgy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080404141, 9781483287393

Materials Handling in Pyrometallurgy

1st Edition

Proceedings of the International Symposium on Materials Handling in Pyrometallurgy, Hamilton, Ontario, August 26-30, 1990

Editors: C. Twigge-Molecey T. Price
eBook ISBN: 9781483287393
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 26th October 1990
Table of Contents

Section headings and selected papers. Preface. Pneumatic Injection and Conveying Systems. Fundamental aspects of gas-particle injection, G G Richards. The behaviour of large gas bubbles at a liquik-liquid interface. Part 1: the entrainment of liquid drops, R Kondur & J M Shaw. Bins, Segregation and Blending. Particle segregation upsets metallurgical processes, R T Jenkyn & D J Goodwill. Vibration in materials handling systems, A J Matchett. In-Line Sampling and Weighing. Advances in technology for complex custom feed material treatment at Noranda, M Bedard et al. Simulation models for mineral processing plants, J W Merks. On-line mass flow rate measurement for pneumatic injection systems used in metallurgical processes, S R Woodhead et al. Hot Metal Handling and New Methods. Molten metal handling - a contemporary overview, R P McCaffrey & C R Anglin. A reassessment of the role and design of hot metal launders, M F Shaw. Zinc ingot depalletizing and automated furnace charging, P Garner & O D Bowskill. Environmental Aspects of Materials Handling. A manganese mill dust explosion, J A Senecal. The price of DURT - what fugitive materials cost conveyors and how improved systems can save money, R P (Dick)Stahura. Authors' index.

Description

This book which describes the world of metallurgical processing is influenced by a variety of factors not directly metallurgical. One major factor in all applications is materials handling. In Pyro-metallurgical processes, the processes are interconnected by materials handling systems which often require a major percentage of plant cost. The systems include sampling, storage, weighing, feeding and transporting of materials which all actively affect the performance of the metallurgical processes. Increasing productivity and improvements to plant environment demand that materials handling be improved. At the same time, sophisticated sampling and control systems are required to optimize the recipes and allow controlled reactions. By using handling technologies that accommodate both the process and the environment, sustainable improvements can be made.

Readership

For researchers, design engineers, metallurgical plant operators and materials handling specialists.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483287393

About the Editors

C. Twigge-Molecey Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Hatch Associates, Ltd., Toronto, Ontario, Canada

T. Price Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Inco Metals Company, Copper Cliff, Ontario, Canada

