Materials Handling in Pyrometallurgy

This book which describes the world of metallurgical processing is influenced by a variety of factors not directly metallurgical. One major factor in all applications is materials handling. In Pyro-metallurgical processes, the processes are interconnected by materials handling systems which often require a major percentage of plant cost. The systems include sampling, storage, weighing, feeding and transporting of materials which all actively affect the performance of the metallurgical processes. Increasing productivity and improvements to plant environment demand that materials handling be improved. At the same time, sophisticated sampling and control systems are required to optimize the recipes and allow controlled reactions. By using handling technologies that accommodate both the process and the environment, sustainable improvements can be made.