Materials Fundamentals of Molecular Beam Epitaxy

Authors: Jeffrey Tsao
eBook ISBN: 9780080571355
Paperback ISBN: 9780127016252
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 301
Description

The technology of crystal growth has advanced enormously during the past two decades. Among, these advances, the development and refinement of molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) has been among the msot important. Crystals grown by MBE are more precisely controlled than those grown by any other method, and today they form the basis for the most advanced device structures in solid-state physics, electronics, and optoelectronics. As an example, Figure 0.1 shows a vertical-cavity surface emitting laser structure grown by MBE.

Key Features

  • Provides comprehensive treatment of the basic materials and surface science principles that apply to molecular beam epitaxy
  • Thorough enough to benefit molecular beam epitaxy researchers
  • Broad enough to benefit materials, surface, and device researchers
  • Referenes articles at the forefront of modern research as well as those of historical interest

Readership

AUDIENCE: Students and researchers in materials science, electrical engineering, solid-state and device-oriented physics, surface science, and all those interested in epitaxial thin films. Workers in the electronic and semiconductor industries.

Table of Contents

Preface. List of Figures. List of Tables. Bulk Phase Equilibra. Free Energies and Open Systems. Elemental Phases. Alloy Phases. Thin Film Structure and Microstructure. Ordering and Clustering. Coherency and Semi-coherency. Surface Morphology and Composition. Surface Composition. Index.

About the Author

Jeffrey Tsao

Affiliations and Expertise

Sandia National Laboratories

