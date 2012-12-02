Materials Fundamentals of Molecular Beam Epitaxy
1st Edition
Description
The technology of crystal growth has advanced enormously during the past two decades. Among, these advances, the development and refinement of molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) has been among the msot important. Crystals grown by MBE are more precisely controlled than those grown by any other method, and today they form the basis for the most advanced device structures in solid-state physics, electronics, and optoelectronics. As an example, Figure 0.1 shows a vertical-cavity surface emitting laser structure grown by MBE.
Key Features
- Provides comprehensive treatment of the basic materials and surface science principles that apply to molecular beam epitaxy
- Thorough enough to benefit molecular beam epitaxy researchers
- Broad enough to benefit materials, surface, and device researchers
- Referenes articles at the forefront of modern research as well as those of historical interest
Readership
AUDIENCE: Students and researchers in materials science, electrical engineering, solid-state and device-oriented physics, surface science, and all those interested in epitaxial thin films. Workers in the electronic and semiconductor industries.
Table of Contents
Preface. List of Figures. List of Tables. Bulk Phase Equilibra. Free Energies and Open Systems. Elemental Phases. Alloy Phases. Thin Film Structure and Microstructure. Ordering and Clustering. Coherency and Semi-coherency. Surface Morphology and Composition. Surface Composition. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 301
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080571355
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780127016252
About the Author
Jeffrey Tsao
Affiliations and Expertise
Sandia National Laboratories