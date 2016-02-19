Materials for Tribology
1st Edition
Description
This handbook provides an extensive reference source on the materials used in tribological applications. Materials used in tribological applications are, for the most part, common materials used for general engineering applications. Many conventional engineering materials have been adapted to tribological uses and examples of these are given throughout the text. Literature that so far has been scattered and difficult to retrieve is now presented for the first time in this comprehensive treatise. The author has used his expertise in selecting materials for a wide variety of friction and wear applications to develop this data base on materials for tribology. In addition information has been selected from the literature on the behaviour of these materials in bearings, seals, gears, brakes, clutches, wire rope, valves, cams and wear surfaces and is included in the descriptive text. The materials have been grouped in families, relating to their composition. A short table is provided at the beginning of each chapter, listing the ranges of selected properties for the materials under discussion. In addition there are short summaries of the tribological applications this class of materials is used for. On the first page of each chapter one can find a guide for the selection of materials. Sufficient references to the literature are given to enable the reader to follow up in more detail the various topics discussed.
Table of Contents
Steels. Metallurgy of steels. Selection. Pearlitic. Martensitic. Stainless. Tool. Bearing. Manganese. Selecting steels for mining and construction industries. 2. Copper Base Bearing Materials. Tin bronzes. Leaded tin bronzes. Copper lead. Aluminum bronze. Manganese bronze. Beryllium copper. Porous bronzes. Bearing properties of copper base materials. Gear bronzes. Electrical contacts. 3. Soft Metal Bearing Materials. Soft metals. Babbitts or whitemeal. Alloy selection and design. Zinc bearing alloys. Gold, silver and indium. 4. Cast Iron. Properties of cast irons. Metallurgy. Heat treatment. Surface hardening. Wear properties. High alloy. 5. Carbon Graphite. Usage in tribology. Wear of carbon graphite. Mechanical seals. Sleeve bearings. Thrust bearings and vanes. Carbon brushes. 6. Ceramics and Special Alloys. Ceramics. Structure and properties. Ceramic tools. Rolling contact bearings. Cermets. Glasses Refractory metals and alloys. Super alloys. Materials for nuclear reactors. 7. Polymeric Materials. Properties of polymers. Design of plastic bearings. Plastics used in tribology. Elastomers-rubber. Properties of elastomers. Design of elastomer bearings. Types of elastomers. Wear of rubber. References. Appendix. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 259
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1992
- Published:
- 7th May 1992
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080875842
About the Author
William Glaeser
Affiliations and Expertise
Battelle Laboratories
Reviews
@qu:...highly useful addition to our reference bookshelves! @source:Tribo Materials News @qu:De auteur heeft van zijn lange ervaring in dit vakgebied gebruik gemaakt om gegevens, die anders moeilijk te vinden zijn in de verspreide literatuur, in deze uitgebreide gegevensbank samen te brengen. @source:Het Ingenieursblad @qu:...a welcome addition to Elsevier's Tribology Series @source:MER