Materials for the Direct Restoration of Teeth
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Biomaterials
- 1: Clinical aspects of tooth repair
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Dental caries
- 1.3 Dental trauma
- 1.4 Abfraction, abrasion and erosion
- 1.5 Dental prophylaxis
- 1.6 Conclusions
- 2: Classification of restorative materials and clinical indications
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Basic types of dental restorative material: composite resins and glass-ionomer cements
- 2.3 Resin-modified glass-ionomer cements
- 2.4 Polyacid-modified composite resins
- 2.5 Clinical aspects of the tooth-coloured restorative materials
- 2.6 Materials for pulp capping
- 2.7 Endodontic materials
- 3: Composite resins
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Composites in dentistry
- 3.3 Curing of composite resins
- 3.4 Cure lamps
- 3.5 Fillers
- 3.6 Clinical applications of composite resins
- 3.7 Fluoride-releasing composite resins
- 3.8 Modern alternative composite resins
- 4: Polyacid-modified composite resins (compomers)
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Curing of polyacid-modified composite resins
- 4.3 Moisture uptake by polyacid-modified composite resins
- 4.4 The glass component
- 4.5 Physical properties of polyacid-modified composites
- 4.6 Fluoride release from polyacid-modified composites
- 4.7 Ion-release and buffering by polyacid-modified composite resins
- 4.8 Clinical applications and outcomes
- 5: Dental adhesives
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Adhesive bonding to the tooth
- 5.3 Dentine bonding agents
- 5.4 Testing and evaluation of bonding agents
- 5.5 Biocompatibility of bonding agents
- 5.6 Conclusions
- 6: Conventional glass-ionomer cements
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Composition of glass-ionomer cements
- 6.3 Setting of glass-ionomer cements
- 6.4 The role of water
- 6.5 Physical properties of glass-ionomers
- 6.6 Porosity
- 6.7 Fluoride release
- 6.8 Bioactivity of glass-ionomers
- 6.9 Adhesion
- 6.10 Clinical applications of glass-ionomer cements
- 7: Resin-modified glass-ionomer cements
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Composition of resin-modified glass-ionomers
- 7.3 Setting of resin-modified glass-ionomers
- 7.4 Mechanical properties
- 7.5 Interaction with water
- 7.6 Fluoride release and recharge
- 7.7 Release of other ions and buffering
- 7.8 Biocompatibility of resin-modified glass-ionomers
- 7.9 Adhesion of resin-modified glass-ionomers
- 7.10 Clinical applications of resin-modified glass-ionomers
- 7.11 Recent developments
- 8: Modern glass-ionomer materials of enhanced properties
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Enhanced bioactivity conventional glass-ionomer cement
- 8.3 Enhanced performance resin-modified glass-ionomer cement
- 9: Materials for pulp capping
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Direct pulp capping
- 9.3 Indirect pulp capping
- 9.4 Calcium hydroxide
- 9.5 Cements based on calcium silicates
- 10: Materials for root canal filling
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Gutta percha points
- 10.3 Alternative materials for endodontic points
- 10.4 Root canal sealers
- Index
Description
Materials for the Direct Restoration of Teeth focuses on the important role teeth play in our lives and how biomaterials scientists are ensuring that new dental materials are functional and esthetic.
As research in the field is shifting away from traditional materials like metal, and towards more advanced materials, such as resins and ceramics, this book on the subject of modern materials for the direct repair of teeth provides readers with a comprehensive reference.
The most pertinent modern dental materials and their properties and applications for the direct restoration of teeth are presented, along with case examples and guidance notes making this book an essential companion for materials scientists and clinicians.
Key Features
- Provides comprehensive coverage of conventional and modern materials for direct restoration of teeth
- Includes guidance notes and case examples to support dental clinicians in decision-making
- Authored by a scientist and a clinician, the book provides a balanced and complete treatise of the subject
Readership
Academic and industry researchers, restorative and general dental clinicians.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 242
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 10th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081004944
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081004913
About the Authors
John Nicholson Author
Professor John Nicholson PhD DSc, leads the Biomaterials Group in the School of Sport, Health and Applied Science, at St Mary’s University, Twickenham, London, UK. He is a materials scientist with over thirty years’ experience researching, lecturing and publishing on aesthetic repair materials for teeth. He developed the widely used classification for modern repair materials, and has published over 170 original scientific papers in this field. He is a former President of the UK Society for Biomaterials.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Biomaterials Group in the School of Sport, Health and Applied Science, at St Mary’s University, Twickenham, London, UK
Beata Czarnecka Author
Professor Beata Czarnecka DDS PhD, leads the Department of Biomaterials and Experimental Dentistry, at the University of Medical Sciences, Poznan, Poland. She has over 20 years’ experience of researching both fundamental properties and clinical applications of modern materials for the direct repair of teeth, and has published her findings in leading international journals. In addition, she contributes widely to national and international conferences. She also maintains her own private dental practice, and has extensive experience in the practical application of modern repair materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biomaterials and Experimental Dentistry, The University of Medical Sciences, Poznan, Poland