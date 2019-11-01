Materials for Supercapacitor Applications
1st Edition
Description
Materials for Supercapacitor Applications provides a snapshot of the present status of this rapidly growing field. It covers motivations, innovations, ongoing breakthroughs in research and development, innovative materials, impacts, and perspectives, as well as the challenges and technical barriers to identifying an ideal material for practical applications. A comprehensive reference book written by electro-chemists, Materials for Supercapacitor Applications explains concepts in materials selection and their unique applications based on their electro-chemical properties. Chemists, chemical and electrical engineers, material scientists, and research scholars and students interested in energy will benefit from this overview of many important reference points in understanding the materials used in supercapacitors.
Key Features
- Provides an overview of the formulation for new materials and how to characterize them for supercapacitor applications
- Describes all the information on the available materials for supercapacitor applications
- Outlines potential material characterization methods
- Discusses perspectives and future directions of the field
Readership
Chemists, chemical and electrical engineers, materials scientists, research scholars and students interested in energy
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Basic Principles
3. Electrode materials for supercapacitors
4. Electrolyte materials for supercapacitors
5. Characterization of super capacitors
6. Prospects and future directions - supercapacitors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128198582
About the Author
Aulice Scibioh
M. Aulice Scibioh is a faculty member in the department of chemistry at Madras Christian College, India. She is an experienced scientist and an academician with wide national and international exposures and specialization in various fields of physical chemistry including energy, materials, electro-catalysis, clean technologies, and surface chemistry. She is a recipient of a number of national and international fellowships and awards. She has been intensively investigating in the area of carbon dioxide conversion. She has several publications to her credit, including several chapters in refereed books, and has authored two books: Fuel cells - Principles and Applications, and Photo-electrochemistry - Principles and Practices.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Center for Catalysis Research, Department of Chemistry, Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM), Chennai, India
Viswanathan B
Viswanathan B. has been a scientist and a distinguished teacher for nearly five decades. He is the founding director of National Centre for Catalysis Research (NCCR), India. He has been with the Department of Chemistry, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, since 1970. His research spans areas such as heterogeneous catalysis, materials science, theoretical chemistry, energy, nanotechnology, and information science. He is also known in the fields of energy and catalysis studies. He has published a number of research papers and books is the author of several unique books including Chemical and Electrochemical Energy Systems, Fuel cells- Principles and Applications, Photo-electrochemistry – Principles and Practices, and Energy Sources. He won several awards and fellowships at the national and international levels. He has been associated with various academic institutions in the capacity of boards of studies and has immensely contributed to chemistry education.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Center for Catalysis Research, Department of Chemistry, Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM), Chennai, India